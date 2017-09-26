Celgene's (CELG) Management Presents at Cantor Fitzgerald 3rd Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Hi, good morning. I'm Mara Goldstein, I am the healthcare analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald. It's my pleasure to welcome Celgene to the presentation for this morning. Presenting for Celgene is Nadim Ahmed who is the company's President of the Hematology and Oncology division

Nadim Ahmed

Good morning everyone. And so over the course of the next 30 minutes or so I’d like to give you an update on where we are in terms of our portfolio, our mission, and our aspiration as we think about 2020 and beyond 2020. So starting with the obligatory statement of course we're making forward-looking statements. We’ve uncertainties and risks that we cannot control. So please refer to our SEC filings.

I did want to start with our mission statement though and I think for me this is a story of both constancy and dynamism. So in terms of being constant, so we continue our intense focus on delivering, researching, and commercializing products against the highest unmet needs. And it needs to be dynamic because we are a company that really continues to follow the science wherever that may take us.

And if you think about Celgene we're in a place now where we are truly global, fully integrated organization working across a range of diseases, a portfolio of hematology oncology products, in line brands, and also an emerging I&I portfolio. And then we'll talk a little bit about our pipeline and what we feel is a unique approach to research and development.

I'd also like to say that the story today is going to be about momentum and inflection. When I refer to momentum that's the momentum currently of our in line brands as we think about 2020 and inflection because now we have greater insight into our pipeline, we can now start to think about 2020 and beyond.

So these are the brands that you know very well so blockbuster categories in each of the places that we play and also more importantly with all of these brands we do have catalysts for near-term growth also. And if we focus specifically on REVLIMID, POMALYST, and ABRAXANE both near-term opportunities for growth but also delivering great momentum in the marketplace across all geographies and underlying demand when we think about volume.

In terms of our operating excellence over the last five years we've seen continued momentum both bottom line and top line and this is within the context of continuing to build the organization. So if you think about 2014 GED, 2015 Receptos, EngMab last year so we're able to make all of these acquisitions but still grow our top line and manage our bottom line extremely, extremely well. And really it's our current in line brand momentum and our visibility for the pipeline that helps us feel very, very confident about 2020 in terms of meeting or exceeding our expectations.

Over the next two years we're going to see key inflection points for the growth of Celgene in the future. We have major Phase 3 data, data readouts over the next two years, and also the pipeline visibility now gives us an idea of what pipeline products we think will land in our 2020 time frame and then what are the blockbuster potential products for the future as we think of lots of exclusivity for our major brands. So next two years are pivotal for Celgene, both in terms of our brand momentum and also the emergence of our pipeline.

We feel that we have a very deep and rich pipeline across all stages of development and really our strategy focuses on where are the places that we can win, how can we build category leading franchises with category leading brands. And if you look at all of these disease segments ranging from myeloma to solid tumors to I&I you can see we're on this journey where we're building franchises around key products in the marketplace.

The other thing I'd say also is now that we are starting to get greater visibility into our pipeline. As we think about that time period between 2020 and 2030 we've got multiple products landing both on the early side of that in terms of 2020 but also blockbuster products that take us from 2020 to 2030 as we think about the LOE of our current in line brands.

So multiple myeloma, we often get asked questions around multiple myeloma. I think we're in a very privileged position of being a company that helped to transform this disease from an acute emergency situation to a disease that's more and more becoming a chronic condition. Patients are living longer and longer. I think Celgene has played a major role here. But I would like to point out that we're not done yet as a company. There still exists major unmet needs in this space because today unfortunately most patients who are diagnosed with multiple myeloma will die with multiple myeloma.

So we have the opportunity to continue to develop and define new standards of care. And if you think about all the products in development the majority of those programs are building on the REVLIMID and POMALYST backbone that Celgene introduced. So a lot of combination therapies you're seeing building on the backbone of the IMiDs platform.

As you can imagine we think about multiple myeloma a lot and I think we're continuing to define and refine our strategy in this space so that we can turn our insights into this disease into discrete patient segments and identify those segments of the future where we continue to see unmet need. So that's one piece, the kind of patient segmentation and carving out the unmet need.

The other thing that I think is unique to Celgene is that our portfolio does not rely on one specific treatment modality or one specific mechanism of action. So we have a multi modality play in multiple myeloma. And I'll give you just two examples, if you think about protein homeostasis, so that's the kind of science that was born and grew up in Celgene and as you think about IMiDs and CELMoDs so we have seen CC-122 and CC-220 in the clinic in multiple myeloma today. We also have a brand new potent CELMoD in 486 for which we'll file an I&D by the end of this year.

That's just one target that we're approaching with our protein homeostasis expertise and competency. The other area is BCMA. I'm going to talk about that a little bit more but a very promising area. So, our story in multiple myeloma is I think we've made major inroads into this disease but as a company we're not done yet. And we're not done yet because patients are still dying from multiple myeloma.

Now as you think about BCMA, this is an antigen that's widely expressed on plasma cells and indeed B cells. And for those of you who have attended ASCO where we first presented the bb2121 data, the CAR-T product, we saw a very, very profound data in very heavily pretreated patients that were refractory to most of the therapies that are out there. We saw a 100% response rate. Okay, small data population at the moment but those data are extremely, extremely provocative. And ours wasn't the only study where we showed very, very high response rates with CAR-T directed at BCMA. So I think we're very excited about this opportunity in multiple myeloma and plan to start up pivotal study by the end of this year.

I think the one thing that ASCO I guess confirmed is that BCMA is now clearly a validated and a high value target in multiple myeloma. And to that degree I think we have a very broad BCMA program. So there are companies that have antibodies, there are companies that have CAR-T therapies. I would propose Celgene is a company that has both of those modalities with multiple shots on goal. I spoke about the EngMab acquisition, we're very excited about the BCMA antigen or the antibody approach there but we have two plays in the antibody space with BCMA.

So if you think about the data that were rolled out of ASCO and think about the 100% response rate we saw, not only do we see 100% response rate but we saw patients with persistent MRD negative disease. Again something we haven't really seen in this space before. So that's the CAR-T play. If you think about antibodies our portfolio, going back to patient segmentation, addresses all segments of patients just in the BCMA space because as good a therapy as CAR-T is, not all patients are going to be suitable for CAR-T. But there would be many, many patients that are suitable to be treated with an antibody.

So if you think about multiple myeloma it is a disease of the elderly so I think we have very clearly shown proof of concept with CAR-T and I think our next step is to continue those studies with the BCMA antibody. So this is an area that we're very, very excited about and think there's a lot of work left to be done in this disease moving from a chronic situation into real curative therapy for patients with multiple myeloma.

So switching gears to myeloid diseases, I think again we have a portfolio here of potentially transformative therapies. So today we have a myeloid franchise which is about a billion dollars plus and in the next two years we're going to turn this into a multi-billion dollar franchise. Again a multimodality approach. So the theme you'll see with all of our franchises is that we're not relying just on one mechanism of action, we're making sure that we target this disease again going where the science takes us.

So if you think about focusing in on four assets in this space, the Idhifa for launch I'm pleased to say in the U.S. is going very well and I might remind you this is our first truly partnered asset that we're bringing to the marketplace. And it's our first asset at Celgene that we launched and commercialized with a companion diagnostic. So we're hearing very good feedback in terms of the testing rate for IDH-2 in the marketplace so we're very pleased with how the launch is going for Idhifa. And we're also thinking about lifecycle management and the opportunity in the front line setting.

Luspatercept I want to spend a few minutes to talk about. So this is a molecule where we have already completed the enrollment in two major Phase 3 studies with MEDALIST and BELIEVE and MDS and beta-thalassemia. The very interesting observation here is once we opened these studies the enrolment was way above our expectations. So in other words the excitement around this molecule, investigators, and their patients voted with their feet to enhance enrolment for both of these studies.

So that's thinking about the current Phase 3 trials that we've just completed enrolment and which will read out next year. We're also going to embark on a frontline MDS study in ESA naïve patients. Tremendous opportunity both for patients and for Celgene and this year we're going to initiate a proof of concept study in myelofibrosis, again a very high patient value disease and also a disease that can bring tremendous value to Celgene. So we're very, very excited about Luspatercept. With CC-486 we believe we have the best in class oral hypomethylating agent and the maintenance AML data will read out next year and our pivotal Phase 3 MDS study also continues.

And then lastly just to close this out, we do have signal seeking studies with durvalumab in the myeloid space so we'll see where that leads us. So we feel very, very good about the myeloid disease platform that we have generated. Again it's an area where we have established leadership and you'll see that theme over and over again. With Celgene we try to make sure that we are leaders in the spaces we enter and we build that around the category leading products.

And as we think about the myeloid pipeline, so you can see all the patient segments in MDS and AML. So with our pipeline we have an offering for every patient segment across both of these diseases and also throughout the time course of this disease in a given patient population. So we spoke about Luspatercept which we believe will hit the early part of the disease, we have CC-486 for that low risk patient population with some risk features.

In AML we already spoke about Idhifa and AML remains a disease that is crying out for treatments. And I think we've made a great start with Idhifa in this space and now we look forward to the opportunity with CC-486 in that maintenance setting to be a treatment that can be given to these patients that can keep them in remission for as long as possible. Beta-thalassemia we spoke about, myelofibrosis we also spoke about.

So switching gears now to the lymphoma and CLL franchise as I like to call it. We're in a fortunate position where at least from a mechanism of action, clinical activity basis I think REVLIMID has clearly shown activity in this disease. I want to speak a little bit more about that. But again it's a franchise where we're not just relying on protein homeostasis, we are not just relying on CAR-T. We're taking a multi modality approach to this disease.

So REVLIMID, our follicular or indolent lymphoma studies will read out in the fourth quarter of this year. So as you think about the opportunity with REVLIMID or Osquare [ph] as we call it in the follicular space. This has the opportunity to deliver a chemotherapy free regimen for patients with this disease. Today chemotherapy is the mainstay of lymphoma treatment. Our goal is to make chemotherapy go away and we believe Osquare [ph] will take us a long way to achieve that goal.

We have the ROBUST study reporting our next year, this is in combination with R-CHOP standard of treatment in the front line setting. And then with CC-122, our kind of next generation IMiDs CELMoD if you saw the data at both ASCO and EHA very early but very intriguing data when you combine this agent with panitumumab [ph]. We are seeing response rates up in the 65% range and in indolent disease 80% plus so we're very, very excited about the opportunity that combinations in the future can bring about in affecting the outcomes of patients with this disease.

JCAR017, the CAR-T story was brought at ASCO and so again we saw the initial JCAR017 data where we saw very high response rates including very high complete response rates in the order of magnitude of 60%. On the safety side of things we also saw relative lower incidence of severe CRS and severe neurotoxicity. Again early data but it is provocative and gives us the early signs that when you think about CAR-T products across lymphoma, the early data suggests a very favorable profile for JCAR017. And of course we plan our pivotal studies for this year.

So moving from hematology to oncology, so this is an area where we really want to build on the platform that's been developed through ABRAXANE. Now we have at least 10 unique products in development for oncology or solid tumor. And we have a goal, ambition, and an aspiration to be leaders in the space of solid tumor oncology. We spoke about near-term catalyst, so if you think about ABRAXANE alone with adjuvant pancreatic cancer data to report out and also our partner studies with Roche looking at the combination of ABRAXANE with rosmantuzumab across both subtypes and non-small cell lung cancer but also triple negative breast cancer which still remains a very tough disease and the outcomes in women with triple negative breast cancer remain a high unmet need.

The other agent I wanted to point out today is Marizomib, our next generation proteasome inhibitor. And what's very unique about Marizomib is that it crosses the blood brain barrier. So we're very excited about the opportunity that this molecule can bring about in glioblastoma, a devastating disease. We think that with Marizomib we have the opportunity to affect the outcomes of patients living with this horrible disease. So we're ready to get started with our pivotal program in this space. And as I said earlier our early pipeline continues to progress in the oncology space. This is an area that we want to make sure that we continue to bring pipeline molecules forward including anchor compounds from which we can build oncology leadership.

So back in July you saw the transaction and you saw that we acquired BGB A317 from Beijing. Late stage clinical asset, so fits with our goal of late stage targets in the form of business development. A unique PD-1 we think, lots of work going on to tease out the differentiation for this molecule. The other I think area that excites us about A317 is that it allows us to really focus our research efforts by having our own in-house PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. It gives a lot more flexibility in terms of the spaces we can go to including but not limited to the 10 or so molecules I mentioned to you that are already in the pipeline. So we believe that another opportunity for BGB A317 is in the novu novu combination approach. Both in tumors that are being tested today with checkpoint inhibitors but especially new spaces and we intend to exploit that.

So we spoke about cancer for the last 20 minutes or so I'm now going to turn our focus to our newest and just as exciting franchise in I&I. We believe again using the anchor molecule of OTEZLA where we've seen great success, we believe we have another opportunity to transform many diseases in this space with our suite of products.

Going back to OTEZLA I think the thing that has been done very well here is that we've offered a unique value proposition with this brand to carve out a very unique space in this market, i.e. the pre-biological space. And as we think about our metrics around launch for OTEZLA the momentum is going very, very well. Now we have access secured in Europe and Japan and so our ex-U.S. sales are growing at a greater than 100% clip. So we're very, very happy with where it is in the marketplace.

And then again thinking about near-term catalysts and growth opportunities we have additional indications planned for OTEZLA as well as a once daily formulation. So again going back to the approach of using anchor molecules to find leadership in different categories we think OTEZLA gives us a great platform to really launch the I&I franchise.

Ozanimod is one of the crown jewels of our portfolio. We believe based on the Phase 3 data that will be presented at ECTRIMS at the end of October and I invite all of you to Paris, what could be worse than October in Paris. So anyway, between SUNBEAM and RADIANCE we've already seen that we've hit key primary endpoints of both number of lesions and annualize relapse rates. And with Ozanimod we believe we have a unique product offering when balancing safety and efficacy, bless you. And so I think we feel that we have the opportunity to occupy unique space with Ozanimod in relapsing multiple cirrhosis which still is an area of very, very high unmet patient need.

I'll say a couple of words about the disability progression versus Avonex because that's come up a lot. I'll say two things, one remember this study was conducted against an active comparator not placebo which is where the historical studies that have shown a benefit of disability progression often times against placebo. And we haven't really seen in the oral space an agent that has shown disability progression improvements versus an active comparator again. And also the number of events across both arms are very low and for those of you that are kind of part time statistician's it's very hard to show the difference when you have a low number of events. So we feel very, very good of the fact that we've hit our primary endpoint with Ozanimod and again look forward to presenting the data at ECTRIMS at the end of October.

So as we think about Ozanimod in MS we think OTEZLA and all the spaces that we're occupying at the moment. I think inflammatory bowel disease is an area of huge potential opportunity for Celgene. And again we're taking a multimodality, a multi mechanism approach to this disease. If you think about Europe, Japan, and the U.S. there are over 2 million patients living with chronic ulcerative colitis or inflammatory bowel disease. And in that space current treatments also are very transient relief. And we see a surgical rate of greater than 70% with very few cures.

So with this portfolio of oral transformative therapies we feel we can make a big dent in IBD. And I'll say again we feel very, very good about our pipeline across franchise and now that we have visibility to the emerging data we feel good about the contributions to 2020 for our pipeline but even more importantly about the contribution of our pipeline from 2020 into the next decade. I spoke about the pivotal inflection point and so again that sweet spot of going beyond 2020 our pipeline is rapidly emerging.

Even as we think about 2020 we will have 15 brands approved on the market which doubles the commercial portfolio that we have today. And as you think about the individual molecules we have in the next few years 12 molecules that can be approved. We've already checked off Idhifa. 10 of those with a billion dollar plus potential, four of those with a multi-billion dollar plus potential. So we're feeling very, very good about the promise of our pipeline.

And lastly to close out this discussion we started talking about momentum. So again reaffirming our 2020 guidance, I'm feeling very, very good and confident about the momentum that we have with our in-line brands as we think about 2020. We spoke about inflection and I think now with the insight into our emerging pipeline we feel very good about inflection that our pipeline offers to both 2020 and beyond. And I think we started with our mission statement, we will continue relentless and bold pursuits in the area of science including acquisitions, business development activities. And I think by doing this we feel very, very good about the strength and the position that Celgene occupies in the marketplace not just today, not just 2020 but into the next decade from 2020 to 2030 and beyond. Thank you very much for your attention.

Nadim Ahmed

Sure, so I think where we started from or the starting point was two different diseases. So JCAR017 it was a clear lymphoma play and with BCMA it was a clear play in multiple myeloma. So that's kind of how we start and that's where we are today. So I think with JCAR017 specifically again the early Phase 2 data look promising relative to other technologies in this space. But again we're comparing cross Phase 2 studies so I want to make sure we understand that. But we're excited about the potential promise there. I think BCMA in multiple myeloma again with bb2121 being a relatively small study but seeing a 100% response rate and I think it was almost like the coming out party for BCMA as a target antigen promoter for myeloma. And that's where we feel we have a breadth of opportunity between CAR-T and the antibodies.

Now BCMA as I said has expressed in B-cell lymphoma too. So again we are going to follow the science and I think there is opportunity to take all sorts of plays, combination, checkpoint inhibitors, you name it [ph]. I think we are very well set out to explore combinations in the future also.

Nadim Ahmed

Nadim Ahmed

Sure, so I think unfortunately because AMLs still remains a devastating disease, right I think on the payer side there are no issues, right because I think payers recognize the unmet need in this situation. I think the interesting and encouraging thing is just kind of the feedback we are hearing from reps in the field around kind of at least qualitatively because they are not based to back it up but qualitatively kind of the interest in testing for IDH-2. So that was kind of positive feedback and I think we are feeling very good about the way the launch is going. Again it is early days, you have the channel being filled, you have the salvage patients that are waiting for new treatments. But we are feeling very good about the way the launch has started.

