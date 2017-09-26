The Lithium Index. Boom Or Bust?

Is it all a bunch of hype, or is there money to be made in the “re-invention of the wheel?”

I can still remember the late nineties when almost any stock with a dot.com after its name was gobbled up by investors. Many of these newly minted companies had very little in the way of a business plan beyond the IPO. The technology revolution was well underway, but there were many imposters.

The real players are still around today, or they were gobbled up along the way. The action was mostly centered in the Silicon Valley.

Today, Silicon Valley is buzzing, or is it “humming” with the sound of electric cars. The race is on for the real players in the burgeoning automobile revolution. It is much, much more than just the electric car, however.

Is it all a bunch of hype, or is there money to be made in the “re-invention of the wheel?”

I have to admit that for the most part, I have been a skeptic about the electric car and all the hype surrounding Tesla (TSLA) and other EV makers. I have also been skeptical about the lithium stocks.

During my two-plus decade career in the industry, I have watched the solar stocks burn up a lot of capital along the way. It has been hard for them to figure out how to make money without government subsidies. An investment in the Solar Index (TAN) has been a very poor investment since its inception in the spring of 2008.

The ETF that tracks the solar index was trading at a split-adjusted $250 per share back then. It closed Friday at $22.19. That works out to a loss of over 90% over the last ten years. That is a lot of money burned by the sun.

Along the way, several years ago, I appeared on the Fox News channel with Megyn Kelly to talk about all the money that the U.S. government was going lose in a debacle named Solyndra.

The company filed for bankruptcy on September 1, 2011, about one year after receiving a $535 million loan guarantee from the U.S. energy department. Seagate Technology (STX) now occupies the $733 million plant that Solyndra built. While Solyndra occupied it, the plant was equipped with whistling robots, spa showers and many other extravagances.

It did not end well. There was a lot of money lost by venture capitalists, hedge funds and of course the U.S. government, and American tax-payers.

The Wind Energy Index (FAN) did a little better, but most of the hoped for profits are still “blowin’ in the wind.” The ETF that tracks the Wind Energy Index was trading at a split adjusted price of $30 at its inception. It closed Friday at $13.10. Its loss of 56% since inception is little better than the 90% that the Solar Index has lost, but you can see why I have been a little gun-shy on this new so-called EV revolution.

Having said that, it would seem to me that this new so-called revolution is much, much more than just the electric car, however. It appears to me that the entire automobile/transportation sector is long overdue for a complete makeover.

Since the eighties, we have witnessed the computer, internet, and smartphone revolutions. Could the transportation sector be next in line for a huge technology overhaul? Or will it end up like the solar and wind stocks, burning up much money along the way?

This one-time skeptic is now becoming a believer. There is hardly a day that goes by that there is not some sort of major news in the auto sector. Billions and billions of dollars are being invested in the sector and the disrupters are beginning to emerge.

From Tesla to Waymo, Intel to AMD, Taxis to Uber, and drivers to driverless, the race is on. I believe that there will be many huge winners along the way, and that we will barely recognize the road that lies ahead. I call this burgeoning revolution-“Re-inventing the Wheel.”

Last week I gave a broad overview of the role that lithium plays in this new revolution. It will be interesting to see how the ETF (LIT) that is based on the Lithium index does over the next several years, compared to the Solar and Wind indexes.

The ETF (LIT) came public back in late July of 2010 at about $33.00 per share. It closed Friday at $37.09. That works out to a very meager return of just 12.4% since inception. During that same period of time the S&P 500 is up over 127%.

Over the last one year, the Lithium index has come alive, however.

This has really padded its 1, 3, and 5 year returns when compared with the S&P 500.

The ETF’s performance has it now ranked at #4 overall in my database of 5,382 stock, etfs, and mutual funds. The ranking is based on short-term, intermediate term, and long term performance. The ranking is also based on value, chart pattern, and safety.

It is pretty rare for an ETF to be ranked this high. This is indicative of the growing interest in the electric car, and the metal that fuels it batteries. Lithium is found in Chile, Australia, China, Poland, Mexico, and Nevada. Chile has the biggest percentage of the world’s lithium at 53%. The demand for lithium is expected to increase by over 40% per year over the next several years. This is music to the ears of a growth investor like me.

There was more very big news that came on the EV front this past week. On Thursday India announced that its National Institution for Transforming India plans to present a comprehensive EV plan to the cabinet in India within four week. India has ambitious plans to sell only electric cars by 2030. The last time I checked, India has a population of 1.32 billion.



Meanwhile China really ignited the sector when it announced their goal for electric cars and hybrids to account for at least 20% of total sales by 2025. Last time I checked, the population of China was 1.38 billion. These two countries with very ambitious EV plans account for over one-third of the people who live on the planet. Most European countries also have very ambitious plans for electric cars, as they look to greatly reduce, or even eliminate the traditional car.



No wonder investors have poured $143 million into LIT since China made its announcement back on Sept. 11.



If that is not enough, on Thursday Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) announced plans to invest $1B in a plant in Alabama as it prepares the facility for production of electric SUVs in the future. Daimler aims to have electric versions of all its Mercedes models by 2022.



In addition to this, on Tuesday Volvo (OTCPK:GELYY) announced plans to double the investment for its first U.S. plant. The original plan was for a $500 million dollar plant in Charleston, South Carolina. Now their plan calls for a $1 billion dollar investment.



This news from Volvo comes several months after they announced that all new Volvo cars launched from 2019 on will be fully electric or hybrid. They became the first major automaker to set a date for the complete phase-out of traditional vehicles.



Keep in mind that so far I have only mentioned the electric car. In coming articles I will outline what is going amongst the various autonomous driving programs. This is another huge segment of the auto revolution that is taking place.



Now let’s return to the Lithium index. As I de-constructed the index into the 26 stocks that make up the sector, there are just a handful of stocks that really dominate the index. F M C Corp. (FMC) accounts for almost one-fourth of the index, while Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile (SQM) accounts for another 18% of the index.



The other major players include Samsung, Tesla (TSLA), Albemarle (ALB), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), and BYD Co. Ltd. (BYYDF). The rest of the components in this index are much smaller players overall.



F M C Corp. is the biggest player for a very good reason. They are one of the two biggest players in the world in this space. The company is headquartered in off all places Philadelphia, PA. It has been around since 1883, and is now a $12.1 billion market cap company.



Like the Lithium index, it has racked up some very big returns recently. The stock is up 83.9% over the last twelve months, while the S&P 500 is up 14.9%. That is a lot of alpha!



As you can see from the year by year returns above, the performance has been very dicey up until the last two years. This tells me that earnings and earnings expectations must really be ramping up for the company.



Indeed they are. The company’s earnings are expected to grow by 109% in 2018 vs. 2017. I currently have a five year target price on the shares of $156 per share. This is based on expected earnings of $5.10 per share next year, a 5 year annual growth of 14% per year, and a multiple of 17X.



As you can see from the five year chart below, the stock took off in early 2016 and has not looked back ever since.



The stock is currently ranked at #139 out of 5,382, and it is a stock that I own at my capital management firm.



Next week I will examine the other big players in the Lithium Index, along with several of the minor, low-priced players.



It appears to me that Lithium is a major player right now in an industry (automobile) that is now undergoing a complete makeover. Lithium is just a small player in the “re-inventing the wheel” revolution, however. In coming weeks, I will also cover many of the chip, hardware, software, artificial intelligence, and robotic stocks involved in this revolution.



At the current time, I am long FMC, GELYY, and BYDDF

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMC, GELYY, BYDDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.