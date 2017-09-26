Uniti: The Drama Continues

Uniti Group (UNIT) shares were looking good on September 25th and it looked like the bulls were finally gaining some traction. "Never count your money, while you're sittin' at the table." Shares collapsed today, giving back all of the gains from the bounce.

The drop is almost certainly due to the news that a large noteholder (believed to be Aurelius Capital Management) has issued a notice of default to Windstream Holdings Inc. (WIN). The claim is that the spin-off of CS&L (Now UNIT) in April of 2015 violated the bond indenture's asset sale covenant.

This puts immediate pressure on WIN and also increases the uncertainty for UNIT. The worst case scenario is that repayment pressures which were not expected until the 2020's becomes immediate at a time when WIN is not well positioned to deal with it, substantially increasing bankruptcy risk. That will put the question of whether the UNIT lease will be continued at current terms. If nothing else, it adds to the uncertainty.

Is The Complaint Legitimate?

Just because a noteholder claims default, does not automatically mean that a default has occurred. This is a legal question, which WIN no doubt is going to dispute.

According to Debtwire WIN has had two firms review the transaction and both came to the conclusion that the deal did not violate the covenants. Xtract Research issued a report that agreed, stating

"This is not controversial and this is exactly what occurred," wrote Xtract. "[The covenant breach] is a weak argument and the covenant analysts at Xtract Research are surprised that it has garnered so much attention. To be clear, we assume that Windstream had restricted payment capacity for the initial spinoff and focus on the subsequent sale of the 19.6% interest they retained. Based on the Windstream disclosures and our review of the asset sale covenants in the bond indentures, we can safely say that Windstream did not breach its covenants."

If it is as clear as these organizations seem to believe, it should be relatively easy for WIN to get a favorable ruling. (At least insofar as anything involving the legal system is "easy")

A quick Google search revealed that Aurelius is indeed litigious, although just because a hedge-fund sues a lot does not in itself suggest that they are wrong.

My belief is that the timing seems too convenient. The spin-off was announced in 2014 and it was done transparently. All parties involved knew the terms and had time to block the transaction from ever occurring. If Aurelius, or any other major noteholders, believed that the transaction violated their covenants, why would they wait so long? I am inclined to believe that the complaint is not legitimate.

For those who wish to research for themselves, the covenants are available here. And the relevant portion starts at,

Sale and Leaseback Transactions Windstream will not, and will not permit any of its Restricted Subsidiaries to, enter into any Sale and Leaseback Transaction; provided that Windstream or any Restricted Subsidiary thereof may enter into a Sale and Leaseback Transaction if: (1) Windstream or such Restricted Subsidiary, as applicable, could have (A) Incurred Indebtedness in an amount equal to the Attributable Debt relating to such Sale and Leaseback Transaction pursuant to the covenant described above under the caption "-Certain Covenants-Incurrence of Indebtedness" and (B) incurred a Lien to secure such Indebtedness pursuant to the covenant described above under the caption "-Certain Covenants-Liens" in which case such Indebtedness and Liens shall be deemed to have been so incurred; (2) the gross cash proceeds of that Sale and Leaseback Transaction are at least equal to the Fair Market Value of the property that is the subject of that Sale and Leaseback Transaction; and (3) the transfer of assets in that Sale and Leaseback Transaction is permitted by, and Windstream applies the proceeds of such transaction in compliance with, the covenant described above under the caption "-Repurchase at the Option of Holders-Asset Sales."

What If

I am not a lawyer, and in my personal experience even highly experienced lawyers are sometimes wrong predicting how a judge will rule on a particular issue. As a UNIT shareholder, I have to take into account the reality that I could be in for a nasty surprise and WIN is about to run into a wave of defaults that could put them into bankruptcy.

As I have argued before, I continue to believe that in the case of bankruptcy, WIN will continue to pay their rent. Other SA writers have opined on the issue, including Alpha Gen Capital who suggests that WIN might have enough leverage to get a modest rent reduction.

While I am confident in the safety of UNIT's dividend with current revenue, if a rent reduction were granted to WIN, a reduced dividend becomes a strong possibility.

Ian Bezek wrote an excellent article on UNIT, that while bullish on UNIT overall, points out that the high dividend does come with risk. TANSTAAFL. I agree with Ian that investors should be aware of the risks and plan their exposure at the portfolio level accordingly.

Conclusion

Regardless of whether WIN is actually found to be in default or not, UNIT is still heavily exposed to them. Investors can expect the share price of UNIT to reflect the day to day drama of what is happening at WIN.

I continue to believe that the upside outweighs the risks and that UNIT is going to make it through this rough patch. However, today's news adds a material amount of uncertainty. Uncertainty brings opportunity, but it also brings risk. UNIT is not an investment for the faint of heart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.