Seadrill Bankruptcy: Applying Ocean Rig Liquidation Scenario

The recent Ocean Rig (ORIG) bankruptcy is an interesting case by itself. In addition, it provides valuable insight for Seadrill (SDRL) shareholders and bondholders. As most readers certainly know, Seadrill unsecured bondholders will be voting on the restructuring plan. If they vote 'yes', they will get a post-dilution 14.3% in the new equity while shareholders will receive a post-dilution 1.9% stake in the company. If they vote 'no', unsecured bondholders will receive "liquidation recovery" unless otherwise ordered by the bankruptcy court while shareholders get nothing. We have yet to know the estimates for liquidation recovery in Seadrill as they haven't been filed so far. However, liquidation recovery estimates have already been made public in Ocean Rig's case. Here they are:

Prior to a massive impairment charge, Ocean Rig was carrying $6.17 billion on the books for drilling units. As we can see in the above-mentioned picture, the fair market value for Ocean Rig's vessels turned out to be just $1.55 billion, a 75% discount to the pre-impairment book value. But that's not all. The liquidation analysis assumes that the company stops business and its assets are sold. Under this scenario, Ocean Rig's vessels will be realized with a 40% - 60% discount to the fair market value. The key point here is that a liquidation recovery implies a huge discount to the non-impaired book value of the company.

I suspect that despite the fact that the restructuring plan heavily favors Hemen and Centerbridge at the expense of other participants, bondholders may be worse off if they vote against the plan. The liquidation recovery scenario implies a rapid sale of the company's assets, leading to huge discounts applied to the value of rigs. There is a tiny chance that the recent upside in oil prices has shifted rig valuations to the north, but, in all likelihood, the work on liquidation recovery valuations has been ordered months ago so current upside won't have any impact on the numbers.

In this situation, voting bondholders will find themselves with a difficult choice - vote 'for' the plan that was crafted to suit just several participants of the restructuring process or vote 'against' the plan and likely get even less. Forming an ad hoc committee to oppose the current plan looks like an only option for bondholders to receive a better recovery.

Ocean Rig's case vividly shows how small liquidation recovery can be. In practice, the simultaneous sale of Seadrill's fleet rig by rig is hardly possible. Nevertheless, the liquidation recovery will be calculated and used in documents. As the current plan is not great for bondholders and the option to vote 'against' the plan and get liquidation recovery is not practical due to the small size of such a recovery, opposition from many bondholders is a given. In these circumstances, the 2% stake in new Seadrill stock for current shareholders is by no means guaranteed. Risks of complete wipeout for common equity remain. In the meantime, the stock may experience both rapid upside and downside movements that may present short-term trading opportunities.

