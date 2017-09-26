CIRCOR International's (CIR) CEO Scott Buckhout on Acquisition of Colfax's Fluid Handling Business Conference Call (Transcript)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Acquisition of Colfax’s Fluid Handling Business

September 25, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

David Calusdian - Sharon Merrill Associates

Scott Buckhout - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rajeev Bhalla - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matt Summerville - Alembic Global Advisors

James Picariello - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Patrick Scholes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Brett Kearney - Gabelli & Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to CIRCOR International’s Colfax Fluid Handling Business Acquisition Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode. There will be an opportunity for questions and comments after the prepared remarks [Operator Instructions].

I’ll now turn the conference over to Mr. David Calusdian from Sharon Merrill Associates for opening remarks and introductions. Please go ahead.

David Calusdian

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. On the call today is Scott Buckhout, CIRCOR's President and CEO and Rajeev Bhalla, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The slides we'll be referring to today are available on CIRCOR's Web site at www.circor.com on the Webcasts & Presentation section of the Investors’ link.

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that identify future expectations. These expectations are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. For a full discussion of these factors, the Company advises you to review CIRCOR's Form 10-K, 10-Qs, and other SEC filings. The Company's filings are available on its Web site at circor.com.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied by today's remarks. Any forward-looking statements only represent the Company's views as of today, September 25, 2017. While CIRCOR may choose to update these forward-looking statements at a later date, the Company specifically disclaims any duty to do so.

On today's call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP metrics. The reconciliation of CIRCOR's non-GAAP metrics to the comparable GAAP measures are available in the appendix of the presentation on CIRCOR's Web site.

I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Buckhout.

Scott Buckhout

Thank you and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us on short notice. We’re excited to be here this morning to talk about the news that we’ve agreed to acquire Colfax’s Fluid Handling Business for $855 million in cash, stock and assumed liabilities.

We believe this represents an incredibly compelling opportunity for CIRCOR, both from a strategic and financial perspective. As I outlined at our Investor Day in May, we’ve made tremendous progress transforming CIRCOR into an integrated operating company that’s more global, customer centric and technology oriented.

Today’s announcement is an important step that dramatically accelerates this transformation. By acquiring the food handling business, the leading global provider of specialty, severe service pumps, were significantly enhancing our overall scale and ability to deliver high demand, flow control solutions across a complimentary set of attractive end markets.

This combination provide CIRCOR with a more balanced portfolio of flow control products, significant sourcing, manufacturing, and engineering synergies, access to highly differentiated technology and a robust after market growth opportunity. Together, we’ll have a broader portfolio of leading flow and motion control brands that will strengthen our presence in the markets we already serve and expand our reach into new, attractive end markets.

Another important attribute of this acquisition is the talent we’re gaining. The fluid handling management team is made up of some of the best in the industry who will bring significant expertise and a valuable perspective to our combined business. The strength of their team, combined with their culture, make us an ideal fit. We share a common focus on customers, innovation and accountability.

And finally, from a financial perspective, with fluid handling’s compelling growth and margin characteristics, as well as highly achievable synergy opportunities, we expect this transaction to be accretive in the first year and expand our margin profile. Rajeev will provide more specific financial details in a few minutes. Let me say however that I am confident that this acquisition positions us well to drive future growth and create significant long-term value for our shareholders.

Turning to slide three. As discussed previously, M&A is an important part of our growth strategy and an area where we’ve developed a disciplined and thoughtful approach. We have a clear set of criteria that we evaluate our targets against and this transaction is highly consistent with that criteria.

First, CFH has clearly differentiated technology that has helped them build a leading position in high margin, niche flow control markets. We see a great deal of potential to build on that technology to grow the business further.

Second, we see strong growth potential. CFH has robust product development capabilities and a strong new product pipeline. It’s well positioned to benefit from the cyclical rebound in the commercial marine and oil and gas markets, and has a steady aftermarket business that we believe will provide a complementary source of growth.

Third, we’ve identified significant cost synergy opportunities from sourcing efficiencies, G&A reductions and manufacturing rationalization. In addition, we believe there is upside in the form of revenue synergies we can achieve through cross selling opportunities over time.

And as I noted a moment ago, this acquisition delivers significant financial benefits through strong margin and earnings accretion, as well as an attractive return on invested capital of over 11% by the end of year four.

For those of you who may not be familiar with CFH, let me provide a brief overview of the business on slide four. As I mentioned, CFH is a world leader in engineering, development, manufacturing, distribution, service and support of fluid handling systems. CFH has a history dating back to 1860 as an OEM supplier of screw pumps, centrifugal, progressing cavity and precision metering pumps for high demand severe service applications.

They also have a robust aftermarket business accounting for over 40% of revenue. They serve a diverse range of end markets, including General Industrial, Commercial Marine, Defense, and Oil and Gas, and operate on a truly global scale with authorized distributors, service centers and production facilities located around the globe. On a trailing 12 month basis, through June this year, they had revenues of $463 million, EBITDA of over $69 million and EBITDA margin of roughly 15%. From a leadership perspective, CFH has assembled an outstanding team led by Darryl Mayhorn. This team will provide invaluable industry expertise to CIRCOR, and we look forward to welcoming them to the CIRCOR family.

As you can see on slide five, one of CFH’s greatest strengths is its impressive position within the market and the reputation of its brands. On a global basis, CFH is the number one provider of three screw pumps and is near the top for two screw pumps, progressing cavity and specialty centrifugal pumps.

Several factors that help CFH achieve this market leading position, including the strength and reputation of their experienced engineers who are well known in the industry for their track record of designing and developing the highest quality specialized solutions for customers, innovation capabilities at the forefront of the industry, which has allowed them to accumulate an impressive portfolio of patents, and a dedicated aftermarket business servicing a large and global installed base.

In terms of their product line up, slide six shows an attractive and differentiated portfolio of premium products across an array of applications. Each product category is defined by common attributes of quality and efficiency that make it a go-to product for applications operating in extreme environments. CFH’s broad portfolio complements our own, providing CIRCOR with a more comprehensive flow and motion control offering.

Looking at the Company on a combined basis on slide seven, CIRCOR will have a broader product offering and greater overall scale. On a pro forma basis, we’ll have a more balanced mix between valves, pumps and other motion control products and services. We expect to expand our adjusted EBITDA margin to 15% as we benefit from CFH’s high margin product mix and the synergies we expect to achieve. And we’ll also have greater scale with combined revenues of $1.1 billion.

The addition of CFH will also strengthen, expand and provide greater balance to the end markets we serve as shown as slide eight. Most notably, on a pro forma basis our combined company will have greater presence within the industrial market and new exposure into the commercial marine market. Together, we’ll be well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities across our various end markets.

Turn to slide nine. During our Investor Day earlier this year, we gave a detailed outlook on the growth trends we’re seeing across the various end markets we serve and this acquisition will broaden our exposure in those end markets. While the oil and gas market has been in a downturn for the last two years, we’ve seen attractive market long-term. Upstream capital investment activity is starting to recover, and we’re seeing good activity in the mid-stream market as pipelines are expanded or upgraded.

In the downstream refinery market, we continue to see growth, especially in the Middle East and Asia. The fluid handling oil and gas business expands our downstream presence. The industrial market is another area where we see a lot of opportunity. As Asia continues to expand its build-out of chemical processing facilities, global demand for waste water processing continues to increase and energy efficiency initiatives grow more prominent.

We also see strong demand drivers in defense, as U.S. and international spending has been steadily increasing, especially in key programs where our products serve a critical role, such as submarines, aircraft carriers and fighter jets. Lastly, I’ll touch on a market that’s new to CIRCOR, commercial marine.

After a number of years of low to no growth, commercial ship building is beginning to show signs of recovery, as import and export trade volumes continue to climb and ageing ships need to be replaced or serviced. CFH’s significant presence within these markets will complement our own presence and position us well as these trends continue to improve.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Rajeev to review the financial highlights of this transaction.

Rajeev Bhalla

Thanks, Scott. And turn to slide 10. As Scott highlighted, we believe this acquisition provides truly compelling financial benefits for CIRCOR shareholders. Along with the additional scale to drive growth, we see significant synergy potential. In total, we have identified $23 million in cost to synergies that will be derived primarily from aggregating and leveraging our combined supply chain for more efficiencies, G&A reductions and opportunities to rationalize our combined production footprint and add volume into our respective low cost manufacturing facilities.

We expect to achieve these synergies by the fourth year following the transaction close with one time cost of approximately $10 million over this timeframe. Beyond the cost synergies that we’ve outlined and built into our business case, we believe there is additional upside from revenue synergies, particularly in the oil and gas and defense end markets through cross selling opportunities. It’s important to note that no additional benefits from these revenue synergies have been reflected in our current projections.

Turn to slide 11. Since 2013, we have simplified CIRCOR resulting in significant operational improvements and much less complexity. This simplification is evident in the reduction of facilities, suppliers, business units, and ERP systems. The CFH leadership team has also made significant progress simplifying the business through facility consolidation and workforce rightsizing actions over the past 18 months.

We see an opportunity to continue this effort consistent with what we have accomplished with the CIRCOR simplification program. The CFH manufacturing facilities are vertically integrated and operate in high cost locations, providing an opportunity to optimize the manufacturing, sourcing and supply chain functions. We also expect to leverage our shared services and overhead infrastructure to reduce G&A cost. We know how to improve the business, and combined, we have the management, leadership and tools to make that happen.

Before we get to your questions, I’ll briefly run through some of the transaction details on slide 12. The total purchase price is $855 million and a combination of cash and newly issued CIRCOR stock that will be issued to Colfax, as well as the assumption of the pension plan’s unfunded liabilities. Colfax retains all of the assets and liabilities related to its asbestos litigation. The pension plan’s unfunded liability is approximately $150 million on a pre-tax basis with the largest plan in Germany. As contributions are made into the plans, we would receive a tax benefit. So on an after-tax basis, the unfunded liability is $118 million.

In addition, we anticipate a meaningful tax benefit from the step-up accounting related to the transaction. After taking into account the cost synergies and tax benefits; the purchase price represents a multiple of 8.3 times the trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA; the standalone purchase price is a multiple of 12.3 times.

We expect the acquisition will be accretive to our cash EPS, adjusted operating margins and cash flow from the first year following close. In total, we believe the transaction will generate an attractive internal rate of return and return on invested capital that is expected to exceed our cost of capital by the end of the year four.

Following the close of the transaction, which we anticipate will be towards the end of Q4 Colfax will own approximately 16% of CIRCOR’s outstanding shares. We expect the combined business to generate strong free cash flow, which will allow us to support the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5 times upon closing. We also expect to prioritize the repayment of this debt and with the growth in our earnings reduce our leverage quickly. We expect to reduce our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to below 4 times by the end of 2018, and to approximately 3 times by the end of 2019.

Before I turn it back over to Scott, I would like to note that we expect to maintain a solid liquidity position with more than $150 million in liquidity at close and as I mentioned, strong cash flows to support our debt reduction. Scott?

Scott Buckhout

Before we open it up to questions, I would like to reiterate how excited we are about this transaction. It’s a logical step in our growth plan, and allows us to build on the transformational progress we’ve made in recent years. This acquisition accelerates our progress against our strategic goals, and drives long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders.

With that, we’ll open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we’ll be conducting a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Matt Summerville with Alembic Global Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Summerville

Thank you. I want to ask a question regarding slide 10, and the synergy potential, the $23 million. It looks like the smallest bucket of which is manufacturing rationalization. But then subsequently, you made a comment that there is 10 plants involved here and 95% of labor hours are in high cost locations. Can you help square that up and maybe paint a little bit more of a picture on what the upside targets to that synergy number might look like? And then also just as a follow-up, why you anticipated taking four years to get to $23 million?

Scott Buckhout

So let me take the first question, Matt. So, I think the smallest bucket being manufacturing rationalization, is largely driven by timeframe. We have, I’d say, a significant level of granularity on how we go after the sourcing and the G&A reductions, and we know we can get that relatively speaking very quickly. Manufacturing rationalization can take time. I would break this into several buckets there is significant vertical integration in this business. So there certainly will be opportunities to look at make buy savings that can happen relatively quickly. But when you’re looking at rationalizing sites all together, that could take some time.

So when we restricted ourselves to four years, we perhaps were just being careful with what we can actually accomplish in that timeframe. So I think that’s how you square the comment of the size versus the relative time that we have to work with.

Matt Summerville

And then just as a follow-up. Can you talk about the aftermarket portion of the business, and what the peak to trough revenue and operating margin performance would have looked like through his last up cycle and down cycle? And then maybe for Colpax fluid handling, overall, what revenues and EBITDA margins would have looked like at the prior peak, please. Thank you.

Rajeev Bhalla

Matt, this is Rajeev. Good morning. As you know, about 40% of the revenues over the last trailing 12 month ended 630 are aftermarket, and most of that is parts a small portion is service. So the key piece of this is that we’re selling components and whether it's rotors, motors, seals, bearings that sort of thing, that go with the pumps. I don’t have the historical peak trough margins for you, because this obviously was not a standalone segment over the last couple of years that Colfax has disclosed here. But I will add that these are all strong margins relative to the OEM or what we call the full market piece of it are much, much stronger margins. And it’s a steady stream of revenues, so there is not a huge fluctuation relative to peak trough.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James Picariello with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

James Picariello

Can you just speak to what the year-to-date order trends have been in this business, and how you’re thinking about 2018, maybe by end market?

Rajeev Bhalla

Sure. The order trade that have been -- the order trends have been pretty good, book-to-bill has been above one, as we look over the past six months or so here. And the expectation is that from Colfax’s standpoint that they’ll have solid orders here in the back half as well. Obviously, I am not close enough to talk about 2018, because that still, this is still Colfax’s business here. But the trends are positive sequentially.

James Picariello

And then just to dig in on the accretion. What do you expect in terms of year-one synergies? And then also the interest rate on the new debt to help square up the range?

Rajeev Bhalla

So the accretion, relative to synergies, it starts a little slow in year one and then it ramps up year-two and three and then obviously by the time into year four, we are at the run rate. So you're probably getting 15% to 20% in year-one and then it kind of ratchets up. With respect to -- remind me your second question was the -- what was your second question?

James Picariello

The interest rate on new debt…

Rajeev Bhalla

Yes, the interest rate on the new debt -- it’s going to vary, it’s going to be at variable interest rate. And it could range in around 400 to 425 basis points over LIBOR. So the spread’s around 400 to 450 basis points.

James Picariello

And then you laid out the net tax benefit from the pension liability. Does your annual tax rate change at all, or is this -- will this flow through as a one-time over the next few years?

Rajeev Bhalla

Yes. So the tax rate, as it relates to just the pension piece, won’t be a significant -- it won’t materially impact the tax rate. So if you’re using between 30%, 35%, you’re going to be fine on that. The real benefit here is obviously when we actually cut the check for the contribution that go into the pension plan, is when I can take that on the tax return. So there’s a little bit of a difference P&L versus tax return.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Charley Brady with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your question.

Patrick Scholes

This is actually Patrick Scholes standing in for Charley. Thanks for taking my question. Just you guys talked a little bit about the sales synergies obviously you can’t -- you didn’t put any quantifications on it. Can you just may be add a little more color on where those could be and just may be a range for us to better understand that?

Scott Buckhout

So I will start here. As we have done with previous acquisitions, we never build sales synergies into our model or into the expected financial returns for an acquisition. We always view that as upside. In this particular case, we do expect that there will be some upside on the sales side, particularly in the defense business. They have a very strong defense business selling similar complementary products and technologies to what we do. We would expect to when we put those businesses together, we’ll not only have a little more scale going to market, but we’ll have opportunities to cross sell and win more share.

We have some of the same opportunities in oil and gas in terms of cross selling and complementary technology. So those are the two end markets where we see the most opportunity in the short-term. There might be some in industrial, the end market inside of industrial that they sell into, there is some significant overlap to what we do. And there is some significant channel overlap that we might be able to take advantage of. But we haven’t tried to quantify that piece yet.

Patrick Scholes

And then obviously commercial marine, it’s a new market for your guys. What makes you comfortable at the current moment about that end market and just more color on what your expectations are moving forward for this piece of the business?

Scott Buckhout

So, you’re right. This is the one segment that’s brand new to CIRCOR. As part of the due diligence when we’re looking into this business, we did bring in a third-party to give us an external view on the market, the expected timing of the recovery, if and when that might happen. So we did try to take a thoughtful approach as we could to how to think about commercial marine and how to layout the expectations. And in general, the view that we’ve come to is a combination of a lot of different data points. But we believe we’ve been in the downturn for some time.

We don’t expect a rapid recovery in this market, but we expect it to ultimately recover over the next two to three years. So we’ve modeled it somewhat conservatively, but we’re not overly optimistic here. We think it will take some time before this market turns in a meaningful way.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our next question is a follow up from the line of Matt Summerville with Alembic Global Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Summerville

I just wanted to clarify one thing here. When you look at your press release, you talked about $69 million of trailing EBITDA. Colfax’s reports it out at $64 million. So there is, what you’re calling, Rajeev is a $5 million diligence adjustment. Can you walk through what that adjustment pertains to please?

Rajeev Bhalla

Sure, happy to do that, Matt. So as you would expect, when Colfax does their disclosure, it has to be consistent with what they filed with the SEC and with respect to what they’ve disclosed. We obviously go through a rigorous diligence process. And in that process there is really two main areas that drive this $5 million difference. The first area is there is a normalization for certain project losses and remaining losses on businesses previously closed that Colfax chose not to disclose, so that’s one portion of it.

And then the second is we exclude actuarial gains and losses, really leading only to service cost in the P&£, and that is consistent with how the business is valued and is reflective of the ongoing earnings. So those are the two main drivers here as we look ahead and how we value the business. So that’s a big difference.

Matt Summerville

And then maybe, just one follow-up for Scott. Can you talk about, it looks like this three screw pump technology comprises about 40% of this Colfax fluid handling product mix. I know you have some things listed on the slide, so not necessarily asking you to restate that. But can you talk a little bit more about Colfax’s market position with respect to the specific product line, what the major end market drivers are and why this is such a differentiated technology. And I would assume, therefore, that the profitability profile of this business is above the CFH average?

Scott Buckhout

So let me answer that on a number of fronts here. Three screw is primarily sold, I’d say the biggest market for three screws into the industrial market. We also have three screw going into some of the oil and gas market as well. And when you look at the technology itself, there is a number of different reasons that you’d use three screw and why the technology at Colfax is better. One is there’s just a much more efficient technology than the alternatives. So lower power usage, lower cost of ownership overtime.

The other aspect of three screw that makes it interesting for certain applications is its super quiet. It’s much quieter than alternative. So if you’re looking at things like elevators or submarines, those are great applications for the three screw technology. And then last but not least I think what gives us this business, such as strong presence, is just is history. This business has been around for a very long time. The Allweiler brand, the IMO brand are very strong brands have been around for a very long time.

And these are critical applications that these pumps go into. So what you find is that the users don’t want to take risk by going with another technology or cheaper technology, it’s just not worth it. And so they stick with the brand that they know, and they’re willing to pay for that. So that’s basically how I would summarize it. But industrial is a biggest market that it goes into. There is sales into commercial marine. There are sales into oil and gas as well. But industrial is the biggest market where there’s a presence.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line Brett Kearney with Gabelli & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Brett Kearney

You mentioned that you’re excited about the management team of CFH. Is it right to think that the majority of leadership is coming over to business? And then just what is the right way to think about you guys integrating the business, balance with continuing to run as an independent unit going forward?

Scott Buckhout

Yes, it’s a good question. So the first question is will management come with the business. So yes, the short answer is yes. The whole management team for fluid handling will be coming over with the business. There is a couple of holes in the team that need to be filled, but the whole management team is going to be coming over.

With respect to how do we intend to run this business, we’re still working through the details. But what you’ll likely see is that the majority of this business will operate as a separate segment for CIRCOR. But there are pieces that we believe we will integrate into other parts of CIRCOR right away. So when we look at oil and gas and we look at defense, those are two areas that we think might make a lot of sense to integrate right away, but the remainder, we expect will likely be operating as a separate group inside of CIRCOR.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s call. Thank you for your time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.