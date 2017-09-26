Unilever To Acquire Carver Korea For Beauty Care Products

UL is acquiring Carver to juice its margins and pivot away from low margin food items as it seeks to avoid more unwanted takeover approaches.

Carver has developed a family of profitable beauty and skincare products for South Korea and other Asian markets.

Unilever has agreed to acquire Carver Korea for $2.7 billion.

Quick Take

Consumer products conglomerate Unilever (UL) has agreed to acquire Carver Korea for approximately $2.7 billion.

Carver has developed a skincare and beauty products business in South Korea.

Unilever is acquiring Carver to gain a significant foothold by offering quality, affordable, ‘K-Beauty’ Asian skincare products as it attempts to generate higher margin sales results to fend off unwanted takeover approaches.

Target Company

Seoul-based Carver Korea was founded in 1999 to market skincare products to a youthful population in South Korea.

Carver Korea’s founder and Chairman is Lee Sang-rok, who holds a 35% stake in the firm.

The company’s majority shareholders are Bain Capital Private Equity and Goldman Sachs, who acquired 60 percent of Carver for approximately $500 million in 2016, according to a report.

Below is a brief history overview video (in Korean) of Carver Korea:

(Source: Carver Korea)

Carver’s primary offerings include its AHC brand of skincare creams, toners, moisturizers, masks, sun protection and related skin products.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Unilever disclosed the acquisition price as EUR 2.27 billion, or approximately $2.7 billion.

Carver posted 2016 topline revenues of €321 million and EBITDA of €137 million, so the deal is likely to be immediately accretive to UL’s earnings.

Unilever is acquiring Carver to bolster its non-food family of product offerings and to gain access to North Asian markets.

As Unilever stated in the deal announcement,

South Korea is the fourth largest skincare market in the world and is also a source of global beauty trends, with the term ‘K-Beauty’ becoming a globally-used shorthand for sophisticated skincare that is widely exported. Carver has a very strong position in this space, and it will therefore strengthen Unilever’s expertise in the Asian beauty market, and its Personal Care category globally.

Analysts have been largely positive on the deal. Martin Deboo, a Jefferies analyst, viewed the transaction as a good strategic move, according to a Bloomberg report.

Analyst Ildiko Szalai at Euromonitor said that ‘Unilever continues to build a portfolio of niche brands in premium beauty to capture opportunities in high-margin dynamic categories.’

Unilever appears to be on an acquisition binge in the wake of a takeover approach by Kraft Heinz.

The firm seeks to increase its valuation by focusing on higher margin products.

Beauty products in South Korea are forecasted to grow, reaching $6.3 billion in 2017, according to Euromonitor.

(Source: Bloomberg / Euromonitor)

Alan Jope, Unilever President Personal Care, stated about the deal,

We are delighted to be acquiring Carver Korea. It is an impressive business that is completely aligned to our Personal Care strategy. It will significantly strengthen our position in North Asia, the largest skincare market in the world; and will complement our existing portfolio, enabling us to offer luxury skincare products at attainable price points.

As ‘K-Beauty’ becomes more widely representative of quality products at affordable prices in Asian markets, the deal represents an interesting strategic foothold for Unilever as it seeks to fend off acquisitive suitors.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.