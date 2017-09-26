For Boeing, Dreamliner Challenge Remains

Boeing’s (BA) CEO Dennis Muilenberg announced that the accounting block for the Boeing 787 will be extended by another 100 units, bringing the accounting quantity to 1,400 units. I have been in contact with Boeing’s finance communications department on the subject to verify some views, but not all questions are answered yet and we are awaiting their response. Since the department has told me they are in their quiet period as the quarter is close to ending, I'm already penning an article on the block extension and in the light of any updates or changes I will update accordingly.

In a previous piece, I already had a look at where cash and cost improvements need to come from In this article, I want to focus on what the block extension could mean or what impact it would have on the deferred balance and the next step would be to update the models that I use to estimate the deferred balance in the upcoming quarter.

The importance

Over the past few days, I have received several messages that it is not useful to consider the deferred balance as they are already sunk. As a Boeing investor, I assume you attach more value to the cash performance of the company and in that case the deferred balance might be less important indeed as the deferred balance directly impacts the company’s cash flow and has done so for many years. At the same time, it is important to note that the company has reported profits that were not there via its program accounting method. So, a profit that is realized in the future has already been applied on previous deliveries. That in combination with the fact that this is likely the closest we get to seeing how the cash profile on the program behaves makes the deferred balance an interesting metric to eyeball regardless of these costs already being made, especially since the risk of not being able to zero the deferred balance within the accounting quantity could lead to a charge recognition in the future.

Impact block extension on deferred balance

Before I discuss the impact of the block extension to the deferred production balance, it is important to note that the deferred production balance is not what its name suggests. Its name suggest that this balance is the aggregate of the difference between estimated production costs and actual production costs.

In reality, the deferred production balance is slightly different. The entire accounting block is subdivided into smaller blocks of 100 units and on those 100 units Boeing assumes a certain sales prices as well as a production costs for the aircraft. By subtracting this expected sales price from the expected production costs, Boeing assumes a certain profit. At the same time there are the actual revenues, costs and profits that Boeing books on each delivery. If the profit is higher than the estimated figure, the deferred balance decreases and when it is lower than the average the deferred balance increases. It is important to note that this is not a break-even point, since the point of a zero deferred balance means that Boeing has achieved its average assumed program margin.

Looking at the impact of the decision to extend the block is very interesting, because it is not directly beneficial to the deferred production balance.

Last year Boeing removed two aircraft from the accounting block that it deemed not sellable. As a result it removed the lower pricing of these and higher production costs for these airframes from the accounting block, which led to a $1B decline in the deferred balance instead of the $1.235B that was being written off as R&D.

When we look back the previous block extension, which was in Q3 2013, Boeing added 200 units to the accounting block reflecting the Boeing 787-10 costs added to the block and the ability to estimate revenues and costs on future sales and its program margin went up slightly.

With the upcoming block extension, I am expecting something similar. This new block of 100 units will have a higher realized profit margin and when spread over the entire accounting block, it will increase the program margin.

Figure 1: Visualization renewed assumptions for the program

What this means is that the gap between the realized and average program profits on past deliveries will increase. Previous loss-making deliveries will increase the deferred balance even more as its gap with the average program margin increased while the profit-making deliveries will have a smaller gap with the average programing margin leading to a slower burn off of the deferred production balance. This all will not directly have a positive impact on the deferred balance.

Conclusion

At this point, I'm working with Boeing on getting some views verified and that centers mostly on how big the impact of the block extension will be on program margins and whether its impact is going to be applied in retrospect, in prospect or in its upcoming Q3 earnings.

I would expect that the increase in the accounting block bodes well for Boeing’s earnings as the average margin of the program increases, but on the deferred balance there is the possibility of an initial negative impact as the gap between the realized margins and the average assumed margins increases for loss-making units and narrows for profit-making units. If Boeing, indeed increases its assumed margins for the program, then a 100-unit increase in the accounting quantity might be a tight one to zero out the deferred balance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.