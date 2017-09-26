Will RAIT Financial Become An Outlier Or Will It Substantiate My Cockroach Theory?

Will RAS survive and prove my REIT cockroach theory or will it become the notable and rare exception and go bankrupt?

Admittedly, RAS is a poorly managed diversified REIT that has cost its common shareholders dearly over the past several years.

As I wrote in a previous review, RAIT Financial: An Investment From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor,

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) commons have, over the past 5-years, proven to be terrible investments as illustrated in the following Yahoo Finance chart.

The current updated chart tells an even grimmer tale:

Beginning on 10/1/12 RAS traded at $5.33. It is currently trading at 0.61, which translates to an enormous 88.6% price drop of $4.72. Also, RAS cut its common dividend in January 2016, from 0.18 to 0.09. It gets worse, since 8/14/17 when it traded at 1.06, its price has fallen off what was left of the greatly diminished cliff to the sub-dollar de-listing price of 0.61.

Furthermore, during this time, its trusty preferreds have fared little better as illustrated in the following 1-year charts supplies by MarketWatch.

As a result of RAIT's poor performance, it BOD decided to shake things up and take the company in a new direction as reported in the following August 8, 2016, press release.

We've made meaningful progress executing our transformational strategy to focus RAIT on its world-class lending platform. As previously announced, the effects from executing our plan are causing quarterly volatility in our reported results and we expect that volatility to continue in coming quarters." Michael Malter, RAIT's Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees said, "We are pleased with the progress that management has made towards transforming RAIT into a more focused, cost-efficient and lower leverage business concentrated on its core commercial real estate lending business. Our Board, as always, continues to consider a range of strategies that are aligned with the tenets of our simpler, more cost efficient and lower leverage business model to support further growth in RAIT's lending business, create a more durable balance sheet and enhance long-term shareholder value."

Although we might hope for a different and more rewarding outcome, the complaints and shareholder unrest has only gotten louder and more shrill. Only this time, they come not only from the long-suffering common shareholders but the preferred shareholders as well. Ouch! However, because it is my habit never to allow an opportunity to pass, I view RAS as the perfect candidate to explore one of my favorite and oft-repeated pet theories concerning REITs and their cockroach-like propensity to survive just about anything including a nuclear war.

Consider this article as the record, basis, and springboard to test said cockroach theory. As usual, I am putting my money where my mouth is. Currently, I hold a substantial position in both the RAS-B & RAS-C, preferreds I have held for quite some time. Normally, with a dog such as this, I'd have at least contemplated an exit strategy; however, because of my profound belief in my cockroach theory (although not quite as profound as my belief in the law of gravity or climate change), I am determined to hold fast to my RAS preferreds for what might prove to be a long and bumpy ride or a sudden painful crash.

Let the game begin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAS-B, RAS-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.