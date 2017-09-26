August New Home Sales Down 3.4% From July

By Jill Mislinski

This morning's release of the August New Home Sales from the Census Bureau came in at 560K, down 3.4% month over month from a revised 580K in July. Seasonally adjusted estimates back to October 2014 were also revised. The Investing.com forecast was for 588K.

Here is the opening from the report:

Sales of new single-family houses in August 2017 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 560,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 3.4 percent (±13.0 percent)* below the revised July rate of 580,000 and is 1.2 percent (±18.5 percent)* below the August 2016 estimate of 567,000. The median sales price of new houses sold in August 2017 was $300,200. The average sales price was $368,100. [Full Report]

For a longer-term perspective, here is a snapshot of the data series, which is produced in conjunction with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The data since January 1963 is available in the St. Louis Fed's FRED repository here. We've included a six-month moving average to highlight the trend in this highly volatile series.

Over this time frame, we see the steady rise in new home sales following the 1990 recession and the acceleration in sales during the real estate bubble that peaked in 2005.

The Population-Adjusted Reality

Now let's examine the data with a simple population adjustment. The Census Bureau's mid-month population estimates show a 73.1% increase in the US population since 1963. Here is a chart of new home sales as a percent of the population.

New single-family home sales are 5.2% below the 1963 start of this data series. The population-adjusted version is 45.3% below the first 1963 sales and at a level similar to the lows we saw during the double-dip recession in the early 1980s, a time when 30-year mortgage rates peaked at 18.63%. Today's 30-year rate is hovering around 3.8%.

For another perspective, here is a chart of the median new home sale prices back to 1963, inflation adjusted. The data source is also the Census Bureau and can be found on the press release and website above. For inflation adjustment, we use the CPI-U, which is the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. We've included a 6-month moving average for this extremely volatile metric to give us a clearer sense of the trend.

Here's a zoomed in look since 2000.