Gold Weekly: Like A Rocket!

The technical picture for GLD is healthy, so I am not worried.

Speculators were less bullish on gold for the first time in 10 weeks over September 12-19, the CFTC shows.

Gold jumps higher at the start of the week on intensifying geopolitical rhetoric from North Korea.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

In a nutshell

Gold jumped 1% in the early Monday afternoon (London Time), a violent move on robust volumes triggered by comments made by North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong Yo in New York, accusing U.S. president Trump of “declaring war” and saying that North Korea has the right to shoot down American bombers (click here to watch the video).

This comes after a selloff of 1.7% last week amid a broad-based depreciation across the precious metals (silver: -3.4%, platinum:-3.7%, and palladium: -0.8%). This was the result of a bearish macro backdrop for the complex on the back of rising Fed tightening expectations.

Let’s analyse the speculative/ETF position to better assess the short-term outlook for gold prices.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long positions for the first time in 10 weeks over the reporting period (September 12-19) while spot gold prices weakened 1.6% from $1,332 per oz to $1,311 per oz.

The net long fund position, at 661.63 tonnes as of September 19, dropped 57.08 tonnes or 8% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven predominantly by long liquidation (-52.95 tonnes w/w) and reinforced further by fresh selling (+4.13 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold remains substantially up 538.69 tonnes or 438% in the year to date.

My view

Given the magnitude of speculative buying pressure since mid-July (+652.88 tonnes between July 11 and September 12), the net spec length was due to deflate. Although ETF buying remained robust (+12.49 tonnes over September 12-19, according to my estimates), this was not sufficient to offset the selling of 57.08 tonnes from the speculative community over the corresponding period.

The macro trigger that prompted speculators to cut their long exposure to gold was the notable rise in Fed tightening expectations ahead of the September 19-20 FOMC meeting, as evidenced by the rise in the probability of one Fed rate hike by year-end to 70% after the release of the FOMC statement from 50% previously. This led the dollar and US real rates to move higher, inducing specs to turn less optimistic on gold.

Will the speculative community continue to cut their long exposure to gold? All will depend on the trajectory of the dollar and U.S. real rates, which is hard to predict with accuracy. My best guess is that the dollar and U.S. real rates are set to resume their downtrend as the outcome of the FOMC meeting is now digested by market players (see my previous note: Gold: Time To Worry?, published September 22).

Investment positioning

ETF investors bought 17.19 tonnes of gold last week (September 15-September 22), marking the 8th consecutive weekly inflow into gold ETF holdings, according to my estimates.

Gold ETF holdings have increased 48.10 tonnes (+2.3%) since the start of the month, after increasing 40.24 tonnes in August.

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 167.55 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of nearly 9% in gold ETF holdings).

As of September 22, 2017, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,117.61 tonnes, according to FastMarkets’ estimates.

My view

ETF investors took advantage of the $23 per oz or 1.7%-dip in gold prices last week to boost their buying. This “buy on the dips” mentality is likely to contain the current downward pressure on prices.

Taking a closer look at inflows/outflows, gold ETF buying was concentrated on September 18 (+5.56 tonnes, gold:-0.9%) and September 21 (+6.56 tonnes, gold:-0.7%).

This confirms the point I made a week ago (see: Gold Weekly: How To Play the FOMC Meeting?, published September 19), namely that ETF investors tend to be less sensitive to the macro environment (ie the changes in the dollar and US real rates) than the speculative community, probably because 1) they tend to use less leverage and 2) gold is used more as a diversifier in a multi-asset portfolio.

Indeed, although the macro backdrop was bearish for gold last week (as evidenced by a rise in the dollar and U.S. real rates) on the back of rising Fed tightening expectations, ETF investors expressed a strong buying interest for gold.

Looking ahead, I expect ETF investors to remain constructive on gold and buy the dips.

Trading positioning

I have two leveraged long positions in GLD, the first being implemented on June 5 and the second on August 31, with a risk representing about 4% of my portfolio. My level-entries, my stop-loss levels, and my PNL are disclosed at the end of this report.

In spite of last week’s selloff in GLD, has the technical picture materially changed? Let’s have a look.

As can be seen above in this weekly chart, GLD is off to a good start to the week after coming under downward pressure in the preceding two weeks.

In spite of the consolidation from the highs early in September 2017, the technical picture remains sound because primo, GLD remains above its 20 WMA (sign of bullish sentiment) and its 200 WMA (sign of bull market), and second, the 20 WMA is still above its 200 WMA (a bullish crossover pattern).

Although renewed downward pressure in GLD cannot be ruled out this week and next, I am comfortable with my very long GLD positioning as the bullish breakout pattern remains well alive, in my view.

My best guess (hope) is that GLD will $140 by year-end.

For the sake of transparency, I will continue to update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

