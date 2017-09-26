Trump's tax plan sees a corporate tax rate of 20%, that would boost Altria's EPS and its dividends by a little bit more than 20% compared to the current level.

This means that Altria will benefit a lot more than the average company if rates are cut.

Altria is only active in the US and is thus paying a high effective tax rate.

Trump's tax plans have been revealed in the last couple of days, and if they come to fruition, they could be a major catalyst for Altria (MO) -- as a company that operates in the US only, it is poised to benefit much more than the broad market if corporate tax rates get indeed lowered. Let's have a closer look.

According to bloomberg.com, the recent tax proposal aims for a corporate tax rate reduction to 20% (from a current level of 35%), on top of other changes in the tax system such as lower marginal tax rates for top income earnings Americans.

Impact on Altria

Since the formerly combined businesses of Altria and Philip Morris (PM) were split about a decade ago, Altria has been selling its tobacco products in the US only. That means that all the revenues the company generates are derived inside the US as well, which is a positive in some aspects (such as the fact that Altria's results are not impacted by forex rates at all), but which also means that all of Altria's earnings are generated in the US as well -- the company has no possibility of shifting its earnings to other countries or territories, something many other companies are doing, and that means that Altria has to pay the rather high US corporate taxes on all of its earnings.

MO Effective Tax Rate (TTM) data by YCharts

It is thus not surprising that Altria's effective tax rate has been around 35% over the last couple of years (fluctuating slightly), which means that a little bit more than one third of the company's pre-tax earnings are not getting to the company's owners.

That's are rather high effective tax rate when we compare it to the broad market's tax situation: csimarket reports that the S&P500's effective tax rate over the last twelve months averaged just 24% -- only slightly higher than the corporate tax rate the current administration is aiming for.

MO Pre-Tax Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

During the most recent quarter Altria has earned $2.91 billion before taxes, which resulted in net earnings of $1.99 billion after taxes of $0.92 billion (roughly one third of the company's pre-tax earnings) were paid to the government.

If the corporate tax rate drops to 20% and Altria continues to earn $2.9 billion a quarter (which is a very conservative estimate), its after-tax or net earnings would rise to $2.32 billion.

When we annualize that number we get to an estimate of $9.28 billion, which would be 17% higher than the current annual run rate.

A tax rate cut from 35% to 20% would thus increase Altria's net earnings by more than fifteen percent -- 17% when we look at the most recent quarter, and the impact would be even higher when we look at the trailing twelve months number:

As shown above Altria has paid 34.2% in taxes over the last year, its net earnings would thus rise by 22% if its effective tax rate dropped to 20% -- all else equal (one can calculate this by dividing 0.80 by 0.658).

Now if Altria's net earnings rise by roughly 20%, that obviously means that its earnings per share will rise by the same amount, all else equal -- if the proposed tax cut materializes, Altria's earnings per share could thus jump up by roughly 20%, not factoring in the company's underlying organic growth yet.

Implications for the dividend

One key reasons for many investors to own shares of Altria is the company's great dividend track record, coupled with a compelling dividend yield (4.2% right now).

Altria's strategy is quite shareholder friendly in that regard, as the company plans to always pay out 80% of the company's adjusted diluted earnings per share in the form of dividends in each single year.

This promise to Altria's shareholders, coupled with the big implications of a corporate tax rate cut shown above, mean that Altria's dividend could rise substantially going forward:

MO Dividend data by YCharts

Right now Altria pays $2.64 per year, after $2.44 that the company has paid out over the last four quarters (combined). If the tax rate cuts do happen, then the earnings estimates are about 20% too low, which means that more realistic estimates for FY 2018 and FY 2019 would be $4.26 and $4.61.

If Altria does then indeed pay out 80% of its earnings per share in these two years, its annual dividends would total $3.40 in 2018 and $3.68 in 2019 -- that would represent a very major increase over the current level.

We see that the ongoing underlying earnings per share growth that the company has always been generating (about 8% annually over the last couple of years), combined with a big one time increase of about twenty percent would boost Altria's earnings per share as well as its dividend by a big amount over the coming years -- if the tax rate cut does get passed (which is not a sure thing).

If that tailwind materializes, investors could bag a $3.68 dividend per share in 2019, which would mean a very compelling yield on cost of 5.8% for those buying at the current price.

Takeaway

Altria is a solid income / dividend growth stock that offers reliable earnings and dividend growth, combined with a juicy initial yield. If tax rates do not change that will remain true, but if Trump manages to lower corporate tax rates to the desired 20% level, Altria's earnings per share as well as its dividend would see a big one time boost that would very likely make Altria's stock rally as well.

As a key beneficiary of a lower tax rate Altria would see a very sizable positive impact on its earnings as well as on its dividends, and as a result of that Altria's share price would likely get boosted substantially as well.

Altria is thus an either you win or you don't lose investment, I believe -- if taxes get cut Altria will rally, if taxes remain at the same level they are at right now, Altria will still be a solid investment, as it has always been.

