Is IBM Or Qualcomm The Better 4% Yielding Tech Stock?

While the long-term outlook is positive for both, IBM is further along in its turnaround.

Both companies are trying to turn themselves around.

Tech giants IBM (IBM) and Qualcomm (QCOM) have underperformed the S&P 500 for an extended period. They have lost considerable value over the past five years, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up over 70%. Both companies have struggled with difficult turnarounds.

At the same time, buying quality businesses at a discount can lead to strong returns, if the companies get back on track. To quote Warren Buffett:

The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble… We want to buy them when they’re on the operating table.

It's fair to say IBM and Qualcomm are on the operating table right now.

And yet, they continue to increase their dividends each year, thanks to their strong cash flow. IBM and Qualcomm are both on the list of Dividend Achievers, which have raised dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

This article will discuss which of these beaten-down dividend stocks might be the better buy right now.

Business Overview

Times are tough, for both IBM and Qualcomm. IBM’s troubles stem from the difficulties in shifting its enormous business away from technology hardware, and toward the cloud. IBM’s revenue and operating earnings-per-share declined 2.2% and 9% in 2016, respectively.

IBM’s revenue has declined for 21 quarters in a row, mainly due to erosion in its legacy hardware businesses. Revenue in IBM’s Systems segment declined 10% last quarter due to 10% lower hardware sales.

Revenue and earnings-per-share declined 5% last quarter. But thanks to cost cuts and share buybacks, operating earnings-per-share increased 1%.

Qualcomm is not faring as well as IBM in recent periods. Revenue has declined 6% through the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. Adjusted earnings-per-share declined 28% last quarter. Qualcomm is being impacted by multiple disputes pertaining to its licensing practices. The FTC charged Qualcomm with using anti-competitive tactics to establish a monopolistic position in baseband processors. Separately, Qualcomm is also being sued by its major customer Apple, Inc. (AAPL) for $1 billion.

Qualcomm expects revenue to decline as much as 13% in the fourth quarter, which means fiscal 2017 is going to be a difficult year. It is likely these issues linger into fiscal 2018 as well, whereas IBM expects operating earnings-per-share to increase 2% for the full year.

It is more promising that IBM has already returned to earnings growth, which indicates it is a little further along in its turnaround than Qualcomm. Qualcomm is still weighed down by various litigation and license disputes, which may continue to drag on the company in 2018.

Growth Prospects

While the short term remains difficult for both companies, over the long term, IBM and Qualcomm have potential for growth. IBM and Qualcomm both have leadership positions in their respective industries. They also have strong balance sheets, and billions in free cash flow, which allows them to invest in growth initiatives, buy back stock, and pay dividends.

IBM’s growth initiatives include the cloud, data, mobile, and security software and services. Collectively, the company refers to its future growth areas as its strategic imperatives. In the past four quarters, strategic imperative revenue reached $34 billion, up 12% from the previous 12-month period.

The strategic imperatives are nearly responsible for half IBM’s revenue.

Growth in these areas is impressive. For example, mobile revenue increased 29% last quarter. Cloud revenue as a service has reached an annual revenue run rate of $8.8 billion, up 32% year over year.

The strategic imperatives offer profitable growth as well. IBM’s free cash flow increased 13% last quarter to $2.6 billion.

Qualcomm’s outlook is positive because the smartphone industry is still growing. Qualcomm has a dominant position, and the company still expects as much as 9% growth of 3G and 4G shipments for fiscal 2017.

The smartphone industry should continue to grow, especially with 5G rollout coming to the U.S. soon. In addition, Qualcomm could benefit from growth in new areas, such as the Internet of Things, and autonomous vehicles.

Qualcomm has an agreement in place to acquire NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) for $47 billion. NXP grew revenue by more than 50% in 2016. The deal has received regulatory approval in the U.S., and while it is still under review by the European Union, Qualcomm expects the deal to close by the end of this year.

Valuation & Dividends

Both stocks look attractively valued right now. Based on 2016 adjusted earnings-per-share, IBM and Qualcomm have price-to-earnings ratios of 10.7 and 11.7, respectively. Considering the S&P 500 Index has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25, both stocks appear to be undervalued. Their valuation multiples have contracted in recent years due to their lengthy turnarounds. But, if they can return to earnings growth, their valuation multiples have a lot of room to expand.

In addition to being attractive value stocks, IBM and Qualcomm are attractive for income as well. They have both increased their dividends steadily over the past decade.

Today, IBM has a 4.1% dividend yield, while Qualcomm yields 4.4%. Qualcomm has a slight advantage for income because its dividend yield is a bit higher than IBM’s. That said, IBM has the longer dividend growth streak than Qualcomm, with 22 consecutive years of dividend hikes under its belt.

As far as dividend sustainability, both dividend payouts appear to be sustainable, with room for future growth as well. IBM and Qualcomm each delivered 7% dividend increases in 2017. In terms of free cash flow, their dividend payout ratios were less than 50% in 2016. Going forward, it is reason to expect dividend increases in the mid-single digits each year.

Final Thoughts

IBM and Qualcomm have underperformed the broader market for several years. They could both be rewarding investments over the long term, if the short-term challenges are only temporary.

IBM appears to be making more progress in its turnaround, while Qualcomm might have longer to go. Plus, IBM has a longer operating history, as well as a longer streak of annual dividend increases than Qualcomm.

IBM is on our list of ‘blue-chips’, which we define as companies that have an operating history of at least 100 years and also have at least a 3% dividend yield. We have compiled a list of stocks that satisfy these two requirements. You can see the full list of blue-chip stocks here.

While IBM and Qualcomm are both attractive based on valuation and dividends, IBM is likely the safer play today.

