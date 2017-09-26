Brace For Micron Technology's Post-Earnings Price Impacts

In anticipating Q3’s beat, MU has been up more than $6 (20%)in the last 10 days alone. It is widely expected that there will be a sell off after the Q3 earnings beat.

Upon the expected Q3 beat, the fundamentally driven MU price target is around $38-$40. MU is currently undervalued by 10%.

For the last 5 years, MU stock has tended to increase $1.3 for every $10 million revenue beat, by $0.08 for every $0.10 EPS beat, and $12 for every 1%.

It is almost certain that Micron Technology (NYSE: MU) Q3 revenue and earnings will beat analysts’ estimates, whisper numbers, and management guidance.

Citing a general uptrend in DRAM and NAND spot prices, for the 10 days leading to today’s (9/26/2017) Micron Technology (NYSE: MU) Q3’s earnings announcement, Micron shares have advanced close to $6 or 20% in anticipation that Micron will beat. In the most recent two posts, both Amigobulls and Electric Phred had done a great review of both the recent Micron’s earnings history and the relationship between MU prices and DRAM and NAND's chip spot prices. In this post, I will directly estimate how MU prices will react to Q3’s assumed beats in the following days.

Chip-Driven MU Fair Values

As MU is a chip commodity stock that is closely affected by both DRAM and NAND’s contract prices, the historical price relationship has been developed between chip spot prices, quantity demand and MU stock prices movements. Using this historical relationship (Figure 1) and taking into account expected DRAM and BAND futures contract prices, I was able to estimate the chip-driven MU price target to be around $36.

(Source: Author's Calculations)

Fundamental-Driven MU Fair Values

In general, amid the earnings report, stock prices are reacting to (1) revenue miss, (2) earnings miss, (3) margin miss, (4) reversion of prior mispricing, and (5) changes in management guidance.

On the other hand, the actual stock prices often times do not react to the earnings report the way that the theory prescribes. One trivial reason is that there may be revenue/earnings surprises which are not covered by the likely scenarios. And, the more difficult issue to handle is the changes in management guidance. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, I identify the historical relationship between MU stock price reactions and various facets of the earnings report. Using a similar procedure as in the previous post, I am able to derive the following relationship using Micron’s last 40 quarterly earnings reports data:

For every $10 million Q3 revenue beat, MU's share price will rise by $1.3. For every $0.10 EPS beat, MU’s share price will increase by $0.80. For every 1% increase in management's revenue guidance, the share price will rise by 12%.

Based on the above framework, the fundamental earnings-driven target prices can be estimated historically in Figure 2. Given the expected beats on revenue, earnings, and management’s raising guidance, MU's post-earnings target prices should go between $38 and $40.

In both cases, MU is currently undervalued by 10%.

(Source: Author's Calculations)

Post-Earnings Price Volatility

Some may say that it is a futile attempt to predict stock price reactions on the quarterly earnings announcements, since many things can go wrong. For example, there could be earnings and revenue misses/beats which surprise investors. In this case, from the arrival of much good news after the Q2 earnings call, it is widely expected that both MU Q3 revenue and earnings will beat the Street estimates. But more importantly, management is expected to raise 2017 Q4 guidance.

The real question today is: how much of this information has been already reflected in its stock price? The above analysis is limited by using current analysts’ forecasts as the benchmark expectation. But, it is only reasonable to assume that the market has raised that expectation along the way. The reason why there is a $2-$3 range of post-earnings stock price moves is that the actual price reaction will depend on whether and how much the market is surprised by the actual numbers, compared to the new expectation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.