A Contrarian View On Ross Stores, Burlington And TJX

Some full-priced retailers are already getting out of the off-price business, sending a concerning message about saturation.

JPMorgan analyst's bullishness may mark the beginning of the "as good as it gets" phase.

On Monday, JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) -- and offered a word of encouragement about rivals TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) -- suggesting the off-price area was one retailing arena where Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) just couldn't compete. The whole "treasure hunt" shtick was something that simply couldn't be replicated online.

His point is well taken. On the other hand, the current undertow that's been so bullish for so long for discount retailers may be closer to running into a headwind that slows their growth down.

That's not to say the defiant growth of off-price retailing revenue is poised to hit the same headwinds traditional (and full-price) retailers have bumped into over the course of the past several years. But, to the extent a newcomer to Ross Stores, Burlington or TJX may be expecting more of the same big-time growth going forward, it may be wise to think twice before digging your heels in too deep.

Their Loss is Ross Stores' Gain

To stave off the inevitable off-base arguments, none of this is to suggest picks like BURL, TJX and the newly-upgraded ROST are doomed. These three names still represent the best of the breed, and the off-price breed is still better than the full-price sliver of retailers. As evidence to that end, all three companies are expected to expand their bottom lines between 15% and 20%, year-over-year, in the fourth quarter of this year. The more mainstream players in the business, meanwhile, continue to collectively lose ground.

It is to say, however, that nothing lasts forever. The off-price retailing arena may well have a saturation problem sooner than later.

Boss's exact words:

We expect off-price will be the primary beneficiary of this brick & mortar sales volume up for grabs and benefit from the plethora of close-out merchandise for several years.

It makes sense. A plethora of retailers ranging from Macy's (NYSE:M) to Sports Authority to Bebe have been shutting down their locations -- in some cases all of their location -- in spades. Indeed, as of the middle of this year, retail closures for 2017 were triple the pace from that point in 2016, and on pace for a (dubious) record year of store shut-downs. That business is going somewhere, and not all of it is being redirected toward Amazon.com or other online venues.

On the other hand, it's also tough to imagine the spat of retailing closures getting any worse than it's been in 2017. That poses a threat to at least some of the availability of low-cost inventory for these bargain-bin retailers.

Too Many People See Trouble on the Horizon

Just let me play devil's advocate here for a moment.

Had it not been mentioned by so many people so many times over the course of the past few months, it might not be worth mentioning now. Fans and followers and investors of off-price retailers, however, should know that a lot of experienced observers are seeing the same thing, and saying the same thing. That is, seeing the lower-end segment as the only real growth engine for brick-and-mortar retailing, the industry may have oversaturated this piece of the consumer shopping market.

In fact, Jan Kniffen, CEO of retail consulting firm J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide Enterprises, said as much in response to today's news that Neiman Marcus was winding down its off-price operation altogether despite the fact that it was one of the company's only bright spots. Kniffen said in no uncertain terms, “I think we are building too many. The segment is not totally immune to the Internet.” Steve Dennis, a retail consultant and former Neiman Marcus executive, commented: “The Last Call [the name of Neiman Marcus discount unit] news is the first suggestion that the luxury off-price sector is maturing.”

Neiman Marcus is hardly the only name to wave the same red flag though. Nordstrom Rack, the off-price brand put in place by Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to combat waning foot traffic, saw that unit's same-store sales growth fall to only 2.3% in the first quarter versus 4.6% growth for the comparable quarter a year earlier. Things picked up a little bit in the second quarter for that arm, but not significantly.

Inturn chief executive Ronen Lazar suggested something along the same alarming lines late last year. Though he was mostly responding to news that off-price names Saks Off Fifth and Gilt, owned and operated by Hudson's Bay (TSE:HBC), were losing sales, his assessment is concerning for all the players in the space. He opined: “The US is heavily built out, Canada is heavily built out. Everything has a limit."

He added, in defense: “But size of the retail market is enormous. And this shift in consumer behavior, that’s something we believe is here to stay. It’s not a fad that will disappear tomorrow.”

Maybe not tomorrow, but what about the foreseeable future?

Dennis had some thoughts about the looming timeframe. He recently commented in a column written for Forbes:

But if growth continues to moderate and a greater share of the business moves to e-commerce, today's [off price] store opening plans seem awfully aspirational. This is not a 2017 issue, and probably not one for 2018 either. But if I were a betting person, I'd wager that in 2019 we will be seeing today's plans as incredibly optimistic. While the off-price sector is unlikely to experience the shockwaves of disruption pummeling its retail brethren anytime soon, we should remember that no business is immune from fundamental forces. And no business maintains above average growth forever. Investors would be wise to take a more cautious approach.

The house isn't exactly on fire yet, but if the slow-down becomes palpable by Dennis' outlook for 2020, that's certainly in conflict with Boss's expectations for the 10+ year "growth runway" Boss foresees for Ross Stores.

Looking Ahead

Right or wrong, isn't a three-year warning just a bid alarmist - especially knowing the three years in the meantime could be fruitful even if the off-price names just coast? Yes, but (1) stocks have a funny way of trading well in advance of results, and (2) this headwind may arrive sooner than even some of the pros expect. There's also the nagging reality that once an opportunity becomes painfully obvious -- and this one has -- the opportunity to capitalize on it is near its end.

Though it's a bit of a misnomer to say off-price outfits like Ross Stores, Burlington or TJ Maxx get the bulk of their goods from store-closeouts, they're still ultimately going to be limited by the ongoing shrinking of the full-price retailing business.

For instance, roughly 80% of the merchandise found in TJ Maxx stores is bought from suppliers rather than from store closures. Those goods are bought dirt cheap though, as full-price stores fail to take delivery of goods that have been ordered; those manufacturers are (or have been, anyway) all too willing to let TJ Maxx have the goods for little more than a song. With fewer retailers ordering goods and more competition looking for lower-cost merchandise though, TJ Maxx may find it increasingly difficult to keep their stores stocked with its unexpected but exciting "treasure" finds.

Still, with Neiman Marcus getting out of the business altogether and other names that have found off-price retailing to be a considerable headache, seasoned specialists in the business -- TJX and Burlington in particular, less so for Ross -- stand to gain what other companies are choosing to give up. The question is: Will that be enough to rekindle the big growth rates of yesteryear? Probably not.

At least you've got time to think it over though.



