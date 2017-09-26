General Mills Is Just A Pretty Yield

Photo credit

I've been pretty critical of General Mills (GIS) in the past because I've found it to be a gleaming example of an overpriced, over-hyped consumer staple stock, of which there are many in today's frothy market. The sector has been bid up in recent years to completely insane valuations based solely upon their collective ability to pay dividends and GIS certainly participated in the madness. But the stock, as you can see below, has been extremely weak in the past year or so and is making new lows off of the recent Q1 earnings report. Things look pretty dim right now but I'm not so sure the selling is done.

One reason is because the chart looks absolutely horrendous right now and as I said, GIS is making new lows. That's never a good thing but if you put the rest of the picture together, it is even worse. The stock has made a straight line from $70 to $51 and for a stock like GIS, that's a huge move. Clearly, investors have lost the bullish tilt that had the stock so egregiously valued in the first place and if you're a bull, that's tremendously damaging.

In addition, the moving averages have been negatively sloped for nearly the whole of 2017 as rallies are virtually nonexistent for GIS at this point. There is just selling, consolidation, and then more selling. The momentum indicators are showing as such but to the bulls' credit, momentum does seem to be bottoming out here. That doesn't mean the stock is bottoming necessarily, but it does mean that there exists the potential that at least most of the selling is done. It very well could be that GIS stops moving down here at $51; that corresponds to where it bottomed in late 2015/early 2016. We'll have to wait and see but for now, even if it does bottom, I don't see any catalysts for it to actually rally and that's an important distinction.

Onto the report now, and to be totally honest, there are plenty of reasons for the bulls to be running and hiding here. Top line performance continues to be dreadful, which has been a principal complaint of mine over the years with GIS. Despite its investments in its brands, M&A and whatever else it does that it thinks will fix its revenue problems, nothing seems to change and Q1 revenue growth came in at -4%. That's a terrible revenue performance not only because it is solidly negative, but because GIS doesn't see its revenue move up that much when times are good. In other words, GIS typically sees pretty stable revenue so when it experiences this kind of volatility to the downside, something is desperately wrong. That "something" is a lack of demand and the issue is becoming more and more palpable as time goes on. Management reckons it can invest in some key brands - including Old El Paso and its yogurt suite - to drive top line improvement, but I'll believe it when I see it. It isn't that GIS doesn't have great brands - it does - but those brands are stagnant and even when it does eke out some growth, something else that's still weak takes it all away. This isn't new; I complained about this very thing three years ago. It's hopeless.

Adjusted gross margin fell a whopping 230bps against last year's Q1, exacerbating its terrible top line performance. Obviously, the gross margin decline is due in large part to the deleveraging of costs that inevitably arise from much lower revenue. If GIS is right and it can actually produce better revenue performances for the rest of the year, it is possible gross margins may improve. Given that the cited reason for the decline in gross margins was input costs, it stands to reason that if we see some top line upside, those costs would be leveraged down. But again, seeing top line improvement is a big 'if' at this point to me. GIS needs some margin improvement in the worst way because its best efforts with respect to cost savings weren't enough, as we shall see now.

They weren't enough to salvage operating profits in Q1 as the deluge from lower revenue and gross margins was just too much. Operating profit plummeted 210bps on an adjusted basis due to lower gross margins. GIS, in other words, is in a pretty deep hole and I'm not sure it has a way to get out of it right now. The cost saving program has apparently just about run its course as the big gains have been made, and this incremental stuff is no match for sizable losses in gross margins.

Estimates for this year came down following Q1 but the stock is still going for just under 17 times this year's earnings. That's a very steep price to pay for a company that is maybe capable of 5% EPS growth per year. That puts the PEG at 3+ and for me, that's way too pricey. You don't buy this stock, therefore, for the price appreciation potential because regardless of the fact that it was $70 not that long ago, it isn't cheap. The price is just lower and that's not the same thing at all. GIS is one of the cheaper food stocks at this point but again, there are reasons why GIS is cheaper than its competitors and I've relayed them above. Don't be fooled by a lower stock price; GIS has earned it.

So why would you buy it? The dividend is the only thing I can think of as the yield is now near 3.8%. That's robust by any measure and given GIS' strong FCF, the payout is more than safe and has some additional room to grow. That means the yield could be a pretty significant draw for investors here irrespective of the fact that the company's performance is dreadful these days. While I'm bearish on the stock, it isn't like people are going to stop buying cereal and yogurt anytime soon. I'm bearish on GIS' ability to grow, not profitability itself, so I fully believe in the dividend and its growth prospects for the medium term. And for that reason, I think if you want a nearly 4% yield, GIS may be for you. Don't expect any miracles from the stock price but if all you're after is a safe 3.8% yield and you don't care that the price may fall a bit more, look no further.

