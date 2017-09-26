Entercom: An Alternative To Sidestep Media 'Content Wars'

Much has been and will be made about the content war going on among media networks of all kinds whether it be television providers, music services, or streaming platforms, or companies that are a combination of those. Some are coming out winners while others are being decimated as competitors have been merging to maintain a powerful position in their respective industries. One often forgot about medium to reach consumers that understandably flies by relatively quietly is radio. It comes as no surprise that this is the case given that when most people think about their preferred form of media, radio rarely even gets a mention. This comes despite two facts which normally would raise an eyebrow or two if it were not for such a public battle among traditional cable networks like Disney/ABC (NYSE:DIS), streaming services like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and outside companies like Verizon (NYSE: VZ) who investing in over-the-top services. The first of which is the merger between Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) and CBS Radio (NYSE:CBS) via a Reverse Morris Trust, expected to close later this year, creating the #1 provider of original local audio content in the United States. The second notable fact is somewhat surprising in that radio is actually still the top media platform domestically in terms of addressable market. The following image below shows the reach that radio still has in today's America:

Source: Entercom Company Presentation

The two major takeaways, in my opinion, are that even in Americans aged 18-34, radio has higher weekly reach than smartphones! Granted, there are undoubtedly different levels of engagement per week between the two but still that is a very surprising statistic. The other, is that although the growth rate for radio listenership domestically is by no means staggering, it is absolutely maintaining strong levels of total listenership even as newer, alternative forms of media become increasingly more prevalent.

Merger Status

A potentially disconcerting element of the Entercom-CBS Radio agreement is that it was first announced back in February, but has not yet been completed. In all fairness that very same announcement cited the second half of 2017 as a target date for completion, but with an increasing focus on FTC oversight of pending deals it's worth re-visiting until all paperwork is finalized (dare I even bring up the Walgreens Boots Alliance-Rite Aid saga?). The good news here is that on Entercom's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call, CEO David Field allayed those potential fears with the following claim:

And we have entered into letters of intent on all of our planned divestitures with strong interest from a significant number of various parties for the various stations and we're pleased with the outcome of this process.

Following this quote, Field confirmed there is still work to do with the Department of Justice and that the deal remains on schedule for closing in the second half of 2017 (the Conference Call was held on July 23rd).

Benefits of the Deal

I expect the aforementioned timeline for merger completion to actually serve as a tailwind going forward (assuming no regulatory hiccups) as its given executives from both companies time to further prepare the strategic alignment of their respective entities. This is paramount when looking at these two companies combining because due to a relatively stagnant business environment, the true unlocking of value would have to occur in the form of operating leverage. I mean this from both a revenue perspective and a cost structure perspective. The new Entercom will now have a position in 23 of the top markets nationally, including all of the top 10. In addition to that, the company will also have a market leading position when it comes to sports broadcasting, serving as the home to 45 pro sports teams and over 100 local sports talk shows. This scale will allow the company to negotiate better deals with advertisers who will be drawn to the already more cost-effective advertising environment radio boasts compared to other media platforms. In terms of cost structure, Field and co. are projecting at least $25 million in annual cost synergies; in 2016 Entercom as a standalone company incurred just over $317 million in station expenses on a GAAP basis. This estimate is a figure that has repeatedly been referred to as "conservative" by management since the announcement, implying upside potential. Also, having this deal formally wrapped up before the end of 2017 will be huge for management in terms of both negotiating new deals with business partners but also so that the executive team can provide meaningful guidance for 2018 that investors can evaluate on its own merits.

Valuation

One caveat with a potential investment in a low-to-no growth industry is that there must be inherent value to be had at the time of investment. Even with the tailwinds provided by the addition of CBS and as a supporter of the merger, it would be overly optimistic to think that there won't be any bumps in the road ahead. That being acknowledged, the valuation of shares currently needs to be factored in to any initial investment. With the stock around $11.20 at the time of writing. it is trading at 13.65x 2017 earnings and favorable 10.42x 2018 earnings, according to estimates by the Wall Street Journal. The 2018 estimates represent a 32% jump in earnings per share, showing the value that analysts believe CBS Radio can add to Entercom. For price targets, analysts are projecting an average PT of $13.33 which is nearly 20% higher than share price at the time of writing (price target figures also retrieved from The Wall Street Journal). Factor in the company's 2.7% yield and the value is clearly there to be had.



Conclusion

I've written before about how investors should not be put off by a company or its industry being what some could call "boring" and this is a view I don't plan on backing off of. Entercom is about to become the most powerful player in an industry with stable listenership and an incredibly large addressable market (essentially every American since it's a free service!). Once the already discounted nature of shares is considered, Entercom sticks out to me as a must buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.