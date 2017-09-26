Wynn: Next Leg Up Coming, Get Ready For A Knockout Q4

“The strongest of all warriors are these two: Time and patience…” Leo Tolstoy from War and Peace

As we’ve often pointed out, at every upside leg reached by the shares of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN), we have the put writers swarm in to feed off short-term dips. Sometimes they can take a few chips off the table, other times, they get killed because few other stocks in this sector have the trading resilience pattern built up over 40 years. Long-term true believers in Wynn and its leadership have been richly rewarded whether the stock was at a low or got toppy.

Just over the past two days, the stock took a $3 plus hit on some profit-taking by a few institutions, an overreaction to saber rattling over North Korea. So the puts dove in, the stock took a quick shake and today is already back up a dollar from its intraday low. The net result of all this is that investors need to understand the difference between what really drives the stock vs. the perception of events that in the long run mean essentially zilch. Those who do should see a quick recovery to its latest pre-dip price and then a continuing march north to our next leg, which should get it to around $150 before Q4.

Start with this guy pictured above. Steve Wynn, master of the game of gaming, 75 years old and according to my sources in the deep state of the casino business, planning to go nowhere. I’ve both known the guy from back in the day and observed his business moves for decades. I think I have a fairly good grasp on what drives the decision processes that eventually find themselves flushed out in the collection of great resorts he’s built. And understanding that process is the difference between short-term players and long-term holders of Wynn shares.

While macro factors do indeed play into the valuations of gaming shares, some companies are better insulated from them than others. Wynn’s most core belief is that you do indeed need to roll with the regulatory, economic and governmental punches periodically thrown at you that, in the end, it is the customer who has the final say on your destiny. You can, and Wynn has, absorbed its share of blows, sometimes disproportionately, due to its historical focus on the upscale segment of the tourist market and the pitfalls endemic to the VIP business.

Short-term hits can last. The most recent crackdown in Macau went from late 2014 through August of 2016, the first month when that market showed a pallid 1% YoY upside. During that period, Wynn’s business got clobbered in VIP far more than several of his competitors. But likewise, since the recovery began its slow climb back, it has disproportionately benefitted from the powerful surge of VIP leading the way back.

During this down period as Wynn’s newest property Wynn Palace was being built, no small number of analysts began to question the wisdom of the company’s big $4.1 billion bet on Macau as the market seemed to continue its downward spiral. Questions were raised given the company’s debt load, its diminishing cash flows and the target on the back that the Beijing government had apparently put on VIPs.

Other analysts weighed in on the cannibalization threat they saw, supported sometimes by elaborate charts that sought to forecast how the initial surge in the market during the golden years between 2004 and 2014 was over. What lay ahead in their view: From a market that was born underserved, to one that had become saturated. Really? Not so fast.

The Wynn theory differed. What the company saw, as did many of its competitors was that bulge of 1.3 billion population of China, at least 250 million of which came from travel-friendly distances. And that the underlying truth of human behavior teaches us that we all seek the wonder, the joy, the sheer fun of a getaway, or if our bankrolls are sufficiently upholstered with discretionary money, the ability to take a very big shot at the house odds.

But beyond that there must be during the process the recognition that a brilliantly executed resort with the must see glamour and amenities that are a direct contributor to your good time, will always find a market. And that’s exactly what happened when the Wynn Palace opened. It is the same effect we saw, years before in 1980, when Wynn opened his Atlantic City Golden Nugget. Then in late 1989, I remember reading the pontifications of some analysts who forecast that the $630 million Mirage could not make its operating nut. And yes, they had the charts to prove it.

Well we know all about that outcome. So the Wynn theory of the casino business is really very simple: Build something so great that people in reasonable travelling distance and yes, some from very far away as well, will want to see, to sense, to feel and spend their money at and you will never have to worry about ad hoc government crackdowns, economic slowdowns, recessions, and today, even the growing fear that millennials are not entranced by slot machines.

So what do you do? You build great nightclubs, you expand your amenity base and create an environment that adapts itself to the basic human need to experience something better than the average. So over time, Wynn properties, (not all, his Beau Rivage in Biloxi was an initial bust) outlast the bumps in the road and go on to reach new highs. That’s the Wynn X factor and because of it, there is an inherent premium always built into the price of the shares.

If you get this logic, you should own the stock. If you don’t, take a pass. So let’s take a quick look now at Wynn to get some context into the most recent and brief dip and the prospects going forward.

Price at writing: $142.99. Up $1.86 from yesterday’s dip. The puts are advised to run for the hills if they haven’t already done so. If they’ve made a few shekels, fine, but we don’t recommend betting against this guy Wynn long term.

52-week range: $82.51-$147.90 (Note: Our original recommendation was posted on SA when the stock was around $77).

Is the stock toppy? Yes, but it has been toppy for over 40 years. It always moves up from toppy ranges. It’s the Wynn factor plain and simple.

Market cap: $14.06bn

P/E ratio: (TTM) 53.28. Is it rich. You bet it is. It has been so for 40 years and will be richer still when its two pipeline projects come on stream. (Paradise Park late 2018, boardwalk, lagoon recreation, catering, dining and shopping only and in 2019, Wynn Boston, the game changer for northeast gaming).

EPS: (TTM) $2.67.

Earnings date: 10/31—11.6. We’re sensing a nice beat based on our source appraisals of activity levels of the gaming floors.

Dividend and Yield: $2.00 (1.36%). This isn’t great considering the cash haul its rising VIP fortunes will generate in Q3 and Q4. A boost is possible given blowout Q3 and Q4 numbers but it's not quite a bet. Wynn needs to conserve cash as much as possible until the Japan IR enabling legislation issue gets further along. If it appears to be delayed, even longer than current estimates (mid-2018), there could be a move on dividends to watch for.

1-year target: $143.36

Our target: $200 by 2Q '18.

And the golden yardstick for all gaming companies:

EV/EBITDA: 17.41

Total Debt at end of 2016: $10.13b. It's clearly a heavy load but Wynn has the cash flow profile to service it. But it frankly gets many investors antsy - and that’s easy enough to understand. But Wynn Palace has now moved from debt to EBITDA production on the balance sheet and Paradise Park will be next. The outlook for Las Vegas and Macau is bullish meanwhile so we don’t see any imminent threat to the company to service its debt, or more to the point, be a deterrent to a huge increase if a Japan license is secured.

Our bottom line: On this brief pause, we see an entry point for shareholders to accumulate. For those still antsy about either the debt load or going into the normal seasonal down cycle in Macau and you are inclined to take profits, go ahead. But I do believe you will be leaving money on the table. Keep this in mind:

52-week change in Wynn: Up 40%

52-week S&P 500: Up 16.35%

Catalysts for Wynn

October Golden Week will be 9 days. Our sources are already telling us bookings are very heavy; that could boost occupancy to record for the period. September GGR likely to be up 15+ plus % YoY unless late hit from negative hold.

Q3 VIP expected to rise 37% or more.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan has called for a snap election within the next several weeks. Our sources in Tokyo tell us his rationale is to consolidate his coalition. Our contacts familiar with the power levers among the contending parties believe Abe’s LDP Party will prevail along with other incumbents but the resultant outlook will loom more bullish for a move to complete the IR enabling legislation as early as possible in 2018. If so this could put a Wynn casino license win in the cross hairs by 3Q 18 at the latest.

The takeaway: We think the next leg up for Wynn is at $150', which we see possible sometime after Q3 results are released, or before. All our on the ground sources report strong gaming position occupancies, sustained average bets and rising arrivals of new VIP business from a broadening feeder market base beyond Gurangdong.

Author’s Note: All our gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my family to avoid possible conflicts of interest with our casino consulting clients past, present or future.