Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

We expect a +57 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Sept. 22. A storage report of +57 Bcf would be compared to +49 Bcf last year and +84 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently 7 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of +64 Bcf.

We did not change our storage forecast from last Friday. We expect a much tighter injection compared to consensus as our power burn figures were materially higher than the prior week. Here was the change on a physical basis w-o-w:

Not only are we forecasting a low injection figure for 9/22 week, we also are seeing very low implied builds everyday in the week of 9/29. The result of this bullish implied demand saw us revise lower 9/29 week injection by 20 Bcf!

Despite the bullish implied build we are seeing this week however, weather revisions have forced injection estimates higher for the first two weeks of October. Warmer than expected temps at the start of October is expected to delay heating season, and this has been a bearish headwind for natural gas prices.

