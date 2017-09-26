Valuation Extremes In Cyclical Stocks

And actually even the defensive sectors look expensive by this measure.

I was running some analysis on cyclical vs defensive sectors and decided to take a look at the price to book ratios. While we can argue about whether the P/B (price to book) ratio is the right metric, what's clear is these indicators are at extreme levels.

The chart comes from the latest edition of the Weekly Macro Themes report in a running topic that covered a growing list of bearish indicators.

The chart below shows the average P/B ratio for cyclical sectors, defensive sectors, and the ratio of cyclicals vs defensives (i.e. relative value).

First a technical note, the cyclical sectors are: Basic Materials, Industrials, and Technology and the defensive sectors are: Telecoms, Utilities, and Health Care. The data is from the Thomson Reuters Datastream total market indexes. The readings in the chart are a non-weighted average across the sectors.

The main finding is that cyclicals look extremely expensive vs historical numbers. They also look very expensive vs defensive stocks. Defensives are also becoming increasingly expensive. The individual sectors also look expensive vs their own historical relative valuations (e.g. basic materials and industrials are trading on P/B ratios 2SD above their long term average, and 1 SD for technology). While healthcare and telecom stocks are trading in line with their long term averages, utilities are trading almost 2SD above - surely a result of the chase for yield. Yet more signs of exuberance!

Expensive valuations are not enough in and of themselves to be tactically bearish - you need other factors to line up such as technicals/sentiment or a rolling over of the economics, or some other catalyst. They do however mean the stakes are higher, and the downside risk should one of these triggers come is steadily higher.

The reason this chart was included in my piece of analysis on bearish signals for US equities is that, in this phase of the bull market, any signs of vulnerabilities in cyclicals needs to be paid attention to as they have been a key source of strength. So it stands to reason that should cyclicals come unstuck they will most likely take the whole market down with them.

This article originally appeared as a submission at See It Market

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.