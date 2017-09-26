General Motors Is Rallying At Just The Wrong Time

I think this is just one more feather in the cap of the bears as the industry is slowing and a critical category for GM is finally following suit.

I've been a pretty steadfast bull on General Motors (GM) in the recent past given the absurdly low valuation and the enormous dividend yield. I've thought GM in particular was given a bad rap and found it to be a superior operator against Ford and FCAU. But of late, the signs continue to pour in that perhaps we are indeed nearing the end of this very prosperous cycle for the automakers that began several years ago. That, unfortunately includes GM with its recent announcement that it would reduce capacity at its Spring Hill plant that makes its very popular and profitable crossovers. This, combined with other headwinds and a stock that is rallying makes me pretty cautious here.

Speaking of a stock that is rallying, GM has flown higher in the past few weeks, bouncing off of the rising 200DMA and soaring to new highs at $40. The buying has been fast and furious and even on a weekly basis, the stock is overbought. That's something that hasn't happened to GM for a very long time and it really speaks to the rapidity with which the bulls have been able to take this over. On the other hand, how long can this sort of buying go on? The breakout means that there will be some pretty staunch support at $37 and that will serve the bulls well, but the kind of buying we've seen of late cannot go on forever. That means that we'll get a consolidation at a minimum, but a test of $37 at some point in the relatively near future seems likely.

This stock was so ridiculously cheap that it could double and still be within a reasonable valuation, so I'm not concerned about that necessarily. The dividend is the same way; the yield was already very high and a $5 rally isn't going to change that significantly for the worse. What I'm worried about is the idea that the stock is rallying right into the teeth of a coming slowdown and that investors are ignoring the risks to GM and indeed, the industry itself.

We all know that auto sales have been slow this year and that is nothing new. The slowdown has also been indiscriminate as just about everyone is feeling the pain. The run rate for new vehicles has apparently topped out and that's not good news for earnings growth going forward. None of that has changed but what has made it worse is that GM is apparently seeing the slowdown in one of its most important and profitable categories; crossovers.

Ever since SUVs/crossovers were conjured up, they've been very popular, and with good cause; they offer space, value and desirable features for those consumers that need it. This has made them very popular with families and I understand completely because my family has one. That means that when sales of these particular vehicles slow, it makes me take notice. These are critically important to GM's success both with sales and margins and if weakness is hitting this category, I can only imagine it is worse for the others. I haven't heard any grumblings about truck sales being particularly light but SUVs are GM's bread and butter so if it is cutting capacity, something is wrong.

Remember that it isn't just this one plant or this one announcement that is the problem; the industry's problem is death by a thousand cuts. We know consumer credit is getting stretched to levels last seen before the financial crisis. We know total auto sales are weak and have been for some time. We now know that this weakness is extending into perhaps GM's most important category. What else is coming? I happen to think we've seen the top in industry sales - data has suggested that for some time - and if that weakness has begun extending into crossovers, the automakers are in trouble.

GM sent a note to employees that said, "Although crossovers now make up a larger share of the automotive industry, overall volumes are moderating. We believe the best way to react ... is to reduce output." Management stated the problem there; crossovers make up a larger share of the industry but volumes are moderating. The point I'm trying to stress here is that this is a critically important category and weakness here is bearish for GM in particular, but all the major automakers will feel the sting.

GM relies upon crossovers to pad its margin levels and if they are weak, margins will be weak. If GM is reducing output now, it follows that at some point, it realized it had too many vehicles. That further implies that pricing integrity is probably at risk in the back half of the year so not only may sales come in weak, but margins are likely to suffer as well. These are the things that happen at the end of cycles and despite the fact that it is all falling into place, investors seem to be ignoring the signs. None of this is good for earnings but it seems I'm the only one that cares.

I think that if you've ridden GM to these levels, you'd do well to reassess whether or not you think there is additional upside without undue risk. Deustche Bank and Morgan Stanley have extolled the virtues of a sum-of-the-parts price tag for GM in the $50s but I don't believe that will come to fruition. If that were the case, GM would have been in the fifties a long time ago, not as the cycle is maturing and at risk of folding over into lower volumes and a loss of pricing power. This one has all the hallmarks of a potential top and if you own GM, proceed with caution.

