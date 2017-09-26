Why Buy And Hold Just Works

In today's culture of instant gratification, people want more and they want it now. Today, we're constantly plugged into social media, can execute trades with a few taps on our phone, and can get a package delivered same-day to our doorstep. Yet, for all the technological improvement in communications, media and access to information, investment certainty is inexorably linked not to technology, but to time horizon.

Waiting can be hard, and when people don't get what they want right away, the psychological reaction is anxiety. So it goes without saying that getting clients to think about investing as a 30 year problem instead of a 3 year problem is a monumental challenge. But if a client can tough it out for many years, they have a much higher chance of being rewarded.

One of the ways I demonstrate to clients the value of time horizon is through Monte Carlo simulations. Monte Carlo simulations allow us to use statistics to simulate future outcomes using knowledge of high level statistical parameters. We can use these parameters to simulate thousands of possible investment growth scenarios, which allows us to come up with a distribution of outcomes years into the future. For example, we know that over the last 50 years, the S&P 500 has returned around 8% per year on average. The worst annual return was -40% in 2008 and the best was 35% in 1995 with the bulk of the returns somewhere in between. We also know that the distribution of returns was shaped like a standard bell curve only with fatter tails.

Constructing the simulation yields the following exhibit. I've simulated investing in an S&P 500 stock portfolio 1000 times, based on historical rates of return, standard deviation, and distribution of returns. To give you an idea of the mechanics behind the simulation, I've highlighted 5 of the simulated return paths. Each line represents a possible outcome of investing $1 into an S&P 500 index fund.

Note the volatility observed in each of the return paths. Also note that 4 out of the 5 return paths results in positive investment growth, with one path resulting in negative growth. These phenomena speak to the uncertainty of investment returns and highlights why the distribution of outcomes matters at least as much as the average or expected returns.

Examining all 1000 return paths, we begin to see a nearly complete picture of the distribution of outcomes. The following chart shows the various levels of confidence that a client will achieve a given account value at a given period of time (subject to our aforementioned assumptions). For example, the gray line indicates that we're 97.5% confident that based on our simulation, a client will at least break even in about 25 years.

The next exhibit takes the above simulation and shows how time horizon affects the probability of at least breaking even. I define probability of at least breaking even as the percentage of outcomes that generates at least the initial investment amount or more.



As shown, the longer the time horizon, the greater the level of certainty that a client will be able to at least break even. Furthermore, the increase in certainty is much greater the first several years out of the gate. So think long and hard if you're thinking of becoming a pattern day trader.

Critics might say that whether you trade every day or once every 30 years, the expected value of returns is the same, and because of the law of large numbers and a sufficiently large number of day trades, a day trader should do no better or worse on average than a buy and hold investor. While this is theoretically true, it ignores the presence of cognitive and emotional biases which often cause an investor to perform much worse than the average might suggest.

Investment returns involve risk and are never guaranteed. Giving sound investment advice is all about maximizing your client's odds of achieving their financial goals. Short-term investing is like going to Vegas. You might win big here and there, but over the long-term, the house always wins. With a buy and hold mentality, you can become "the house" within the comfort of your own home.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.