SK Telecom Undervalued, But There Are Still Valid Reasons Why

The board brought in a new CEO with a reputation for deal-making, but I believe many investors would prefer SK Telecom be run as a more typical cash-generating mobile company.

SK Telecom's mobile business may finally be turning around, but there are significant uncertainties about what the company will do with its growing, but loss-making, e-commerce business.

Value and GARP investors know that there will be times where they must sift out the “cheap for good reasons” stocks from their watch lists, and SK Telecom (SKM) is a tough case in that regard. Although I thought expectations were low for the stock back in December of 2015 (and the shares are up about 15% since then, lagging the KOSPI), I had worries about management and competition that have lingered on to today.

The mobile business remains a good source of cash flow, but management hasn’t always (or perhaps even often) made good decisions about what to do with that cash flow. Right now, a lot of controversy surrounds just how far management will subsidize its SK Planet e-commerce operations (specifically 11st.com) and whether the new CEO will once again take the company down the path of M&A.

The shares do look meaningfully undervalued, but value of SK Telecom’s stakes in Hynix and POSCO (PKX) are significant parts of that value (both shares have more than doubled since late 2015) and Hynix in particular has been volatile over the years. I’m still not sold on management, and I’d like to see a greater commitment to returning cash to shareholders, but this could be a name to consider on this recent pullback.

SK Planet – Definite Pain, But For How Much Gain?

Management at SK Telecom has made it clear through word and deed that they view SK Planet, and the 11st.com e-commerce service in particular, as a core part of the growth plan. Over a year ago, SK Telecom transitioned the business from a facilitator model (an intermediary) to direct procurement and fulfillment, basically setting up as a “next Amazon (AMZN)” or “next Softbank” for Korea.

Setting up an e-commerce business requires a lot of spending, though, and that has been the devil in the details for SK Telecom. Although SK Telecom has shown it can grab users and drive consumer spending despite competition from the likes of Coupang (which boasts Softbank as an investor), the business has been losing money – management has been able to cut the quarterly losses down from KRW 100B (or more) to under KRW 100B (KRW 72B in the second quarter of 2017 and KRW 51B in the first quarter), but that’s still a sizable hit next to the consolidated reported operating profit of KRW 423B in the second quarter.

How management is going to handle this business remains a big question. SK Telecom has been cutting SK Planet/11st.com losses by cutting back on marketing spending. While management has emphasized that they’re spending more intelligently (more focused/targeted spending) and GMV was up in the second quarter, revenue growth of 5% in the quarter shows that cutting spending has slowed the business down.



Funding/financing has also been an ongoing question. SK Telecom spent most of 2016 trying to get a Chinese equity investor to buy a stake (at an implied value of around KRW 3.5 trillion), but that fell apart and now there are reports of management trying to strike a spin-off deal with Shinsegae or Lotte that would also involve an equity injection from a private investor and would likely see SK Telecom’s share go below 50%.

I continue to view SK Planet/11st.com with some concern (and maybe some cynicism). I realize that SK Telecom management really wants this company to grow and they realize that that isn’t going to happen just on the back of the mobile business. While I’d rather see SK Planet/11st.com run as a separate entity (with SK Telecom continuing to hold a stake), the uncertainty of the plan here, coupled with the aggressive competition (and some risk of Amazon’s entry down the line) makes this an ongoing source of concern. On a more positive note, the cash burn is lower than the operating loss, so even if management had to put more capital here, it would not be a crushing blow by any means.

Is The Core Wireless Business Starting To Bounce Back?

One of the main bull stories on SK Telecom a couple of years ago was that management was turning its back on its commitment to 50%-plus market share and prioritizing profitability. With more and more users signing on for LTE services and those services offering more profitable opportunities for management, it was supposed to be a good margin set up.

That hasn’t worked out. Although SK Telecom has been seeing good adoption/migration toward LTE, they’ve also seen more and more customers opting for a 20% price discount (instead of a handset subsidy) and more and more lower-value MNVO subscribers. SK Telecom was also seeing greater market share losses than expected, with KT (KT) and LGPlus both offering stiffer competition for subscribers. Marketing spending has come under better control, but margins haven’t improved much, with the losses at SK Planet also figuring into the mix.

Maybe things are starting to change, though. SK Telecom has been gaining back some share recently and the second quarter marked the first quarter in two and a half years with mobile revenue growth. The Korean government is making noise again about lower tariffs (lower prices), but the telcos seem to be relatively united (for now) in their opposition. Sub growth continues to see good LTE adoption and ARPU trends seem to be stabilizing. With the company having reinvested in capex in 2015 and 2016, this may be the beginning of a period of relatively better performance ahead of the transition to 5G.

Looking ahead, management has tapped a lot of new areas for growth. Commercialization of 5G should begin in 2019, and management is looking forward to areas like artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and IoT to drive more demand in the future. SK Telecom already has more than 3 million IoT subs, though investors should note that includes wearables and other consumer devices and not the more “industrial” applications that some may otherwise assume when talking about IoT.

The Opportunity

Management credibility remains an issue. While the proposed acquisition of CJH back in 2015 made some sense as an effort to build its broadband and pay TV businesses, management was willing to pay a steep premium before Korean regulators refused to permit the deal. With the board naming Jeong-ho Park as CEO late in 2016, an executive whose reputation is built in no small part around M&A, I have to wonder if SK Telecom will elect to direct FCF toward company-expanding M&A instead of dividends.

With Hynix and POSCO both up strongly over the last two years, the value of SK Telecom’s stakes has appreciated considerably as well. I don’t believe the company is in any hurry to sell either, and the volatility in Hynix is just something investors have to accept and expect.

In terms of the core business, I believe SK Telecom will generate long-term revenue growth in the low single-digits. Korea is a mature telecom market and I believe that will limit growth even into and through the 5G transition. Perhaps SK Planet can become a true e-commerce force down the road, but it’s only about 6% of total revenue today and I’m cautious about assuming incredible growth rates (or at least profitable incredible growth rates) at this point. Still, this is probably the biggest positive potential catalyst for long-term growth, though the profitability of pay TV has been growing nicely as well.

Profitability really depends on what happens with SK Planet going forward. I believe the core SK Telecom mobile business can certainly support double-digit FCF margins, but management is clearly willing to absorb a lower overall level of profitability in the short-term in the hope of building a larger business over the long term. My modeling assumptions give me a long-term estimated FCF growth rate of 6%, which supports a fair value of about $31 when including the company’s investment positions.

The Bottom Line

If a fair value above $30 is in fact reasonable, SK Telecom is pretty undervalued today while still offering a yield around 4%. Some of that undervaluation can be explained by uncertainties about the Korean telco market and geopolitical risk with North Korea, as well as the risk of assigning “permanent” value to its investment holdings. But I also believe some of it is also due to market uncertainty about management, a concern which I believe is reasonable. Still, there’s a proper price for most risk and I have to wonder if today’s price isn’t overstating the risks with SK Telecom. It’s not a stock I can recommend unreservedly, but even with what I think are fairly conservative assumptions, there seems to be some value here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.