PRO Video - The Bull & Bear On Banco Macro S.A.

But Contributor Renaissance Research remains optimistic on Banco Macro's prospects, suggesting there's substance behind the valuation.

Contributor Ian Bezek is bearish on Banco Macro, citing unsustainable metrics and possible risk events.

Argentina-based Banco Macro S.A.'s solid run has spurred divergent opinions from 2 of Seeking Alpha's PRO & Marketplace Contributors.

Foreword:

Seeking Alpha PRO is pleased to present the following exclusive Video Series, as two of our established contributors take opposite sides on the prospects for the stock of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA).

Please also see the recent articles on Banco Macro by both contributors, Ian Bezek and Renaissance Research from earlier this summer.

(Note: Some of the prices and metrics cited in the first two video segments may be slightly outdated.)



PART 1 - Ian Bezek's introduces the Bear Thesis

PART 2 - Renaissance Research refutes the Bear Thesis, and presents the Bull Case.

PART 3 - Renaissance Research reviews Recent Results, and offers some Peer Comparisons and Comments

PART 4 - Ian Bezek affirms his Short Thesis and discusses Possible Future Developments

Disclosures: As at publication time, Renaissance Research was LONG shares of Banco Macro, and Ian Bezek was SHORT shares of Banco Macro.

Disclaimer: The views presented in the videos above are those only of the contributors themselves. Seeking Alpha has not contributed towards the arguments on either side.