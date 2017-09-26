Will Current Stock Valuations Spoil The Party?

Stocks were lower on Monday as investors rotated out of technology and into some underperforming industries with just a few days left in the third quarter. The tech-sector weakness was evident in the NASDAQ 100 (NDX), which was the weakest major average on Monday with a 1.10% loss. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SPX) was 0.22% lower while the Dow dipped 0.24%.

Wall Street switched money out of technology and into groups such as energy consumer staples, telecom services, and real estate, all of which showed strength on Monday. In addition to a sector rotation, there was a market-cap rotation on Monday, evidenced by the S&P MidCap 400 (MID) and the small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT), both of which finished ahead of the broader market. The Russell 2000 also settled at a new all-time high.

Tech stocks were weak heading into the last week of Q3 and the selling pressure intensified after North Korea's foreign minister said that President Trump has effectively declared war on his country. He added that this justifies Pyongyang taking countermeasures against the U.S., including shooting down U.S. strategic bombers even if they're not in North Korean airspace. The White House responded by calling the allegation "absurd."

When we survey the broad U.S. equity market the weight of evidence, both technically and fundamentally, supports a continuation of the latest phase of the bull market which began in February 2016 as well as the longer-term bull market which began in March 2009. However, value investors continue to express doubts about the upside potential of stocks in the intermediate term and they do have at least some compelling evidence to bolster their case that stocks are becoming overvalued. So allow me to play devil's advocate here as we examine the case that "stocks are overvalued" and therefore vulnerable to a major corrective slide.

While the yield on stocks is still strong compared to Treasury yields, making equities far more attractive than bonds, stock yields are starting to decline. And while stocks have an earnings yield of about 4.7% at the current PE ratio of the S&P 500, the differential between the Dow 30 yield and the 10-year Treasury yield is narrowing. The following graph shows that Dow yields are still higher than T-bond yields, but not by much.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The upshot of this development is that while fund managers and investors still have an incentive to favor equities over bonds, there is a reason for this disparity. In the words of economist Scott Grannis, "Since stocks uniquely can be expected over time to produce capital gains in addition to their yield, the only reason the market would price stocks to yield more than bonds is that the market does not expect earnings to rise, and to more likely fall." This, he observes, could be construed as a sign of market caution.

By traditional measures of valuation such as price/earnings, price/sales, and market capitalization/revenues, the stock market can unquestionably be described as overvalued. Indeed, many of these measures show the market to be as overvalued as it was prior to the bursting of the Internet stock bubble in the year 2000. The long-term graph of the Shiller PE ratio is a case in point.

Source

Yet as Dr. Ed Yardeni points out, valuation measures that adjust for inflation and interest rates, both of which are near record lows, suggest that the market is fairly valued. "They are mostly in the Goldilocks range," he says, "not too cold, and not too hot."

What both sides of the debate don't always make allowance for are variables which could instantly change the complexion of the market, irrespective of current valuation. The commencement of military hostilities is one such factor. If the action in the Dow Jones U.S. Defense Index (DJUSDN) is any indication, this remains a definite possibility in the coming 1-2 years. Keep in mind that whenever the U.S. economy has gone through a period of deflation or long-term economic underperformance, war has historically been a convenient political tool for stimulating the economy (e.g. 1898, 1941). War often has an inflationary effect on both stocks and commodities and can lift even an overvalued market to vertiginous heights.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Another variable which would instantly alter the economic landscape and justify high valuations and even higher equity prices would be tax and/or healthcare reform. If Congress passes meaningful tax reform, it would decrease the demand for safe havens, including cash, and increase demand for risk assets such as equities.

Even if these (admittedly low probability) events don't materialize, investors still have the built-in incentive to favor equities over cash based on yield comparisons. What's more, the intermediate-term internal momentum for stocks based on the 24-week rate of change of NYSE new highs and lows is still rising. This shows that the path of least resistance for stocks is to the upside, notwithstanding valuation obstacles.

Chart created by Clif Droke

A word of caution is in order for the short-term outlook, however. As discussed previously, our Composite Gauge indicator has reached a level which suggests that stocks - large caps in particular - are becoming more vulnerable to selling pressure. The Composite Gauge combines the OEX put-call and insider buying/selling ratios along with investor sentiment and overbought/oversold indicators. Whenever the Gauge reaches a reading of +45 or higher it suggests that smart money traders are bearish (or else hedging) in their stock market outlook. By contrast, when the Gauge falls below zero it strongly implies the smart money have become buyers and favors a bullish posture for investors.

In the last several days the Composite Gauge has been between the 45 and 51 levels, or at least very near them. This suggests that "smart money" OEX options traders have been buying more S&P 100 put options than call options. As long as the Composite Gauge remains above the +45 level, the market will remain vulnerable to bad news or concerted bear raids on a short-term basis. At the very least, the currently elevated levels of this indicator will likely serve as a limiting factor to further advances. Ideally, we should see the Composite Gauge fall back to a normal, healthy reading at or below the zero level before the next short-term buy signal is generated.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Until we see the Composite Gauge fall back to a normal, healthy reading (ideally below zero), it's recommended that conservative traders and investors hold off on making any major new commitments. We should get a better entry point once the Gauge shows that the smart money has turned bullish on the OEX once again. However, even if the market dips in the immediate term (1-4 weeks), it should prove to be only a temporary setback within the context of the major bull market trend based on my survey of the leading technical indicators.

