First Look At MongoDB's Hotly Anticipated IPO

We've been waiting awhile for MongoDB's (NASDAQ: MDB) IPO. After a pickup in IPO activity earlier in the year, the summer quieted down for new listings - until MongoDB stoked the coals again.

MongoDB first confidentially filed to go public back in August; its S-1 just recently became available in late September for the public's viewing pleasure. The offering price and number of shares tendered are still TBD, but the financials are all there for us to digest.

More than likely, MongoDB will seek a share price that bumps its latest $1.6 billion private valuation - though with an estimated $185 million in FTM revenues, even maintaining that valuation would imply a lofty ~9-10x EV/FTM revenues multiple. MongoDB's valuation rests highly on the popularity expected hypergrowth of its underlying product - NoSQL databases - and not entirely on the basis of its current numbers. Interestingly, MongoDB's situation hearkens back to Cloudera's (NASDAQ: CLDR) IPO, the other open-source database unicorn that ultimately took a down round in its IPO, after it was unable to carry its $4.1 billion private valuation into the public markets.

MongoDB may have a bit more luck than Cloudera in boosting its IPO above private levels. Post-IPO, MongoDB will be the only pure-play NoSQL company trading in the public markets (though it faces competition from public cloud providers, Amazon AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ: MSFT), in providing NoSQL services). Cloudera, on the other hand, was beaten to the IPO markets by its Hadoop rival Hortonworks (NASDAQ: HDP) - despite being significantly larger than Hortonworks and sporting a different revenue model, Cloudera couldn't shake off the fact that Hortonworks traded at much lower multiples. So unlike Cloudera, MongoDB has a clean slate in the public markets.

Much of the finer details on the MongoDB IPO remains to be finalized, so it's too early to tell whether this is one to buy right out of the gate. However, we can look at MongoDB's fundamentals to prepare ourselves for when the offering becomes more concrete.

MongoDB: The Largest Pure-Play NoSQL Database Provider

To understand MongoDB, one must first understand NoSQL and how it's different from traditional relational databases, an arena made famous by Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL). We must note upfront though - MongoDB downplays use of the term "NoSQL database" in its S-1, preferring to tag itself as a provider of "modern databases" that combine the best of standard SQL and newer NoSQL databases.

In either case, the intention is the same - NoSQL is a modern iteration of the standard databases that power virtually every application, built to handle the different types of data that are created by our multimedia tools of the day. Standard relational databases store data in tabular format, similar to how data is stored in Excel - with each data entry in a row corresponding to information in columns.

This works just fine for standard transactional data: John went to Store A and purchased Item X for $100, at Time T on Date D. But what do you do if John posts his purchase on Instagram, tags the brand, and shares a 5-second video on Snapchat?

Contrary to popular belief, NoSQL stands for "not only SQL" - meaning information can be retrieved for these databases beyond the standard SQL query methods used to extract tabular data. Using modern methods such as document-based and key-value store (beyond the scope of this article), NoSQL databases allow users to extract valuable information from the various data types that reside in the database, not just tabular data accessible via SQL.

MongoDB is generally regarded as the best-in-breed provider of NoSQL databases. Its largest pure-play private competitor is Couchbase, which was last valued at around $300 million last year and is backed by Accel Partners. The unicorn MapR, which is best known for its enterprise Hadoop distribution (a direct competitor to Cloudera), also provides a NoSQL database named MapR-DB. With MapR's ability to integrate this database into its Hadoop platform (which allows for large-scale processing of datasets - a related, but not entirely overlapping service to NoSQL), MapR-DB may be a differentiated contender in the space, but it's not MapR's primary focus.

Public cloud vendors also have tack-on services that provide NoSQL databases, and these generally form MongoDB's primary competition. Amazon AWS has AWS DynamoDB and Microsoft has Azure Cosmos DB, but both platforms carry lower ratings on G2Crowd (the premiere enterprise software reviews site) versus MongoDB. It is interesting to note, however, that while Amazon and Microsoft are competitors to MongoDB, they are also partners: the cloud-hosted version of MongoDB ("Atlas") is compatible with both AWS and Azure. More on this shortly.

MongoDB product overview

The company's flagship product, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, is a subscription-based database built on MongoDB's proprietary Nexus platform architecture, which, as noted in the S-1, "combines the best of both relational and non-relational [NoSQL] databases." The screenshot below from MongoDB's S-1 shows the benefits of MongoDB versus traditional databases:

Figure 1. MongoDB differentiation and feature set

MongoDB generates a substantial amount of new business from customers migrating applications to run on this "modern" database that can support both relational and non-relational data. In FY17 (calendar 2016), MongoDB estimates that approximately 30% of its new business resulted from the migration of applications from relational databases.

The screenshot below, captured from the S-1, diagrams MongoDB's platform architecture for Enterprise Advanced, which generated 64% of FY17 revenues:

Figure 2. MongoDB simplified platform architecture For customers who want to deploy in the cloud, the company provides MongoDB Atlas, which is the cloud-hosted version of Enterprise Advanced (which primarily runs in customer data centers). Atlas can run on a variety of public clouds, including AWS and Azure, allowing customers the flexibility of choice. Indeed, while Amazon and Microsoft are competitors to MongoDB, they are also partners and resellers - as AWS/Azure customers have the option to deploy Atlas instead of DynamoDB and Cosmos DB, respectively. Atlas comprised 5% of revenues in the first half of calendar year 2017 (it was released only one year prior, in June 2016).

Like many other applications (and smartphone games), MongoDB operates on a "freemium" model. It provides Community Server, a free-to-download version of the MongoDB database, but without the support and advanced feature set of the Enterprise Advanced version that enterprises need. Having a free-to-download version helps MongoDB generate optimal awareness in the market for its solutions, and by the time potential customers are prepared to discuss an enterprise license, they are already familiar with the basics of MongoDB's architecture.

Enterprise Advanced sales typically run on term licenses, billed annually upfront. The majority of such contracts are one year in length, and are priced per server deployment. Atlas subscriptions, on the other hand, are billed monthly based on usage, similar to the majority of other cloud services.

The infographic below from MongoDB's S-1 shows a few other business-critical metrics. Particularly of note is the fact that MongoDB is installed in >50% of the Fortune 100, indicating its acceptance in the staid IT world of blue-chip companies. Given its large expanding ARR and the tendency of customers to purchase deploy additional servers once installed, MongoDB has growth avenues in both its existing customer base and in new business from uninstalled prospects.

Figure 3. MongoDB metrics

Financial overview

MongoDB posted revenues of $101.3 million in FY17, and calculating trailing twelve months of revenue gets us to $124.2 million in LTM revenues. Revenue is tracking toward phenomenal 51% y/y growth in the first half of FY18 (February 2017 through July 2017), putting MongoDB's estimated FTM revenues around $185 million (calculated as $124 million in LTM revenues at a 50% growth rate).

Of the $23 million in incremental revenue achieved in 1H18 relative to 1H17, MongoDB attributes $11 million to new business and the remaining $12 million to upsells, underlining the necessity of both expansion and new deals for growth. Of the $11 million in new business, it estimates $2.1 million was due to the MongoDB Atlas launch.

Figure 4. MongoDB revenue

While MongoDB's revenue figure is on the smaller side (Cloudera went public at ~$260 million in LTM revenues, or double MongoDB's scale), its growth rate compared to other software peers in its growth bucket is impressive. For example, Coupa (NASDAQ: COUP), Blackline (NASDAQ: BL), and Yext (NYSE: YEXT) are all in the ~$160-$180 million FTM revenues club, and they each grew 43%, 46%, and 38%, respectively, in their most recent quarters. MongoDB's superior growth relative to its scale indicates a company who is still in the earlier phases of growth, with growth acceleration even being a possibility.

On the customer growth front, MongoDB now has 4,300 customers spanning 85 countries as of July 2017, up significantly (+34%) from its customer count of 3,200 at January 2017, which is the end of its FY17 fiscal year. FY17 customer count is also up almost double from FY16 ending customer count of 1,700. MongoDB's new cloud-hosted Atlas offering also has 1,900 customers, impressive since it launched only 13 months prior.

Of MongoDB's customers, 293 had ARR (annualized recurring revenue) in excess of $100,000. Its net ARR expansion rate (representing year-on-year upsells to existing clients) as of July 2015 is 128%, and it has exceeded 120% in all of the preceding ten quarters.

The ARR growth chart below, taken from the S-1, shows how MongoDB's client base tends to grow its subscriptions over time, with the effect most visible for its oldest client cohort:

Figure 5. MongoDB customer expansion chart Top-line metrics aside, and moving down the income statement, we note that MongoDB has a high gross margin of 71% - in-line with the majority of software peers, and indicating that revenue growth is highly accretive (from a contribution margin perspective) to the bottom line.

As the company is still in grow-and-burn mode, operating losses are steep. Operating margin in 1H18 was -68%, unchanged from 1H17. The company is spending 31%, 14%, and 23% on sales and marketing, R&D, and general and administrative, respectively. Going forward, there is opportunity to reduce both sales and marketing and general overhead costs as the company begins to capture efficiency, but MongoDB is not yet at the point where a path to profitability is clear.

The OCF and cash burn picture, however, is a bit more digestible than GAAP operating losses, due to a large portion of expenses accruing to stock-based compensation. OCF loss of -$26.8 million in 1H18 represents an OCF margin of -40%, which is obviously not great, but still much better than the picture painted by GAAP operating margins.

From a liquidity perspective, the company has $92 million of cash on its balance sheet, excluding any IPO proceeds (proceeds obviously hinge on the size of offering that the company elects to tender to the public markets, but based on MongoDB's valuation, I would expect an offering in the $200-$250 million range). This signals that, ex-IPO funding, the company has approximately 1.5 years of liquidity on its current balance sheet, if we take ~$60 million to be its approximate annual burn run rate.

Given its fairly sufficient liquidity picture, this is a company that is in no special need of rushing toward an IPO. However, beyond the near-term balance sheet funding and capital markets access benefits of the IPO, MongoDB also stands to gain much in the way of marketing buzz and client confidence from going public - as prospective IT buyers tend to prefer buying from companies with demonstrated longevity.

Key takeaways

Expect a splashy debut for MongoDB. It's one of enterprise software's most hotly anticipated names and a key player in modern era IT infrastructure. As data volumes and variety continues to grow, NoSQL has emerged as a necessity for capturing and accessing modern data.

MongoDB's financials - with $120 million in revenue in the trailing twelve months, growing at 50% - corroborate the growth story. Valuation comes into question here - can MongoDB carry its $1.6 billion valuation as a publicly traded stock, or take it even higher? Cloudera initially kicked off with a pop, but has in recent days tumbled back down to its IPO price range as its nears its lockup expiration date.

Regardless - whether you're on the sidelines or planning on entering a position into this IPO - MongoDB's entry will be a fresh new name for us to watch in tech. Expect an updated analysis and clearer viewpoints when more of the offering details are revealed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.