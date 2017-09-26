Inside My Portfolio: What I Hold And Why

Since the end of August, I’ve been pushing more capital toward preferred shares/baby bonds to prepare for dividend captures.

It is useful for readers to have a solid disclosure about the investing choices of the analysts they follow. Seeing the choices the analyst has personally made and what plans the analyst has for their future investing choices should give readers an insight into the mentality and process of the analyst.

This article presents my holdings from the evening of 08/31/2017 and includes updates to the middle of September and another update for a few trades placed on 9/26/2017.

Stocks

The following list contains my current holdings, recent holdings, and some of the shares that I am currently considering taking a position in. This is a fairly long list because some of the ETFs are interchangeable. Since the funds are so similar, it often makes sense to pick the ETF with favorable commission rates for that account.

I list the Fidelity funds at the top because I use those mutual funds in accounts that are not permitted to hold individual stocks. If I want to adjust between bonds and equity, I can use those funds to do it. That way I don’t give up space in portfolios where I have complete control.

I’ll list all the stocks I’m currently holding, along with several that are in the range of stocks I would consider. Then in the image below, you’ll see which ones were in the portfolio as of 7/31/2017.

Domestic Equity Funds Domestic REIT Funds International Equity Funds Bond Funds Fidelity Spartan® Total Market Index Fund (FSTVX) Fidelity® Real Estate Index Fund (FSRVX) Fidelity Spartan® International Index Fund (FSIVX) Fidelity Spartan® U.S. Bond Index Fund (FSITX) Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ) Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (SCHE) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

The majority of my capital goes to individual companies. These are most of the companies I think should go on the watchlist. As a REIT analyst, I cover additional REITs not listed here. However, I don't want the list to overwhelm the article.

Domestic Equity Corporations Domestic Equity REITs Mortgage REITs International Tobacco Altria Group (MO) Realty Income Corp. (O) American Capital Agency Corp (AGNC) Phillip Morris International (PM) Exxon Mobil (XOM) National Retail Properties (NNN) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) British American Tobacco (BTI) Chevron (CVX) STORE Capital (STOR) Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) EPR Properties (EPR) American Capital Mortgage Investment (MTGE) Target (TGT) Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Dynex Capital (DX) Procter & Gamble (PG) GGP Inc. (GGP) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) General Mills (GIS) Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Two Harbors (TWO) Kellogg Company (K) Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Macerich Company (MAC) Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) General Dynamics (GD) Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Pennsylvania Real Estate Invest (PEI) Verizon (VZ) DDR Corp. (DDR) AT&T (T) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, (SKT) Apple (AAPL) Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Intel (INTC) CBL & Associates Properties, In (CBL) The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Washington Prime Group (WPG) Pepsi (PEP) Spririt Realty Capital (SRC) Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Global Indemnities (GBLI)

Stock Portfolio

The format I was using for monthly updates took quite a while to fill out. I put in some work simplifying it. This version doesn’t have as many charts, but it handles the updates.

Here are the latest holdings from 2017-08-31 (prices taken after close):

I was heavily overweight on Target, Tanger Factory, Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Bimini Capital Management, and baby bonds from Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Changes to Positions in September

Since the end of July, I harvested a piece of my position in Target to lock in the gains on the substantial rally. I’m still long TGT, but the allocation is smaller now.

I harvested my gains on CBL-D as well to move the capital into CMO-E.

I harvested gains on part of my position in AIC to buy some PEI-D.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) wasn’t in my core group of stocks, but I found their new D series was quite attractive for a quick play before the market notices the disconnection between PEI’s preferred shares. The D series easily offers the best investment prospects.

I harvested gains in GBLIL recently as well, but they traded back down into the buy range. I’d consider adding them back at recent prices.

After those changes, my portfolio looks like this:

Yes, that's a ton of CMO-E. Fortunately volume was extremely high for a few weeks which allowed me to push capital in. Pulling that much out might take a bit. That’s OK, I entered the position with a weighted average price of about $25.00 (give or take about a penny in rounding error). I love the return prospects from that price.

Trades on 9/26/2017

When I was getting ready to upload this, I decided to make a couple additional movements. I harvested the gains on NLY-F and used the capital to buy even more CMO-E. I also pulled back on my position in SKT and used that order to fund another limit-buy on CMO-E. So far, I’m still waiting and hoping for execution on it.

I am still long a substantial amount of SKT, but less than in the prior chart.

Stock Ratings

I’ll take the following ratings:

Buy rating for GPMT

Buy Rating for BMNM

An Extra Rating

Sell rating for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR)

WHLR rallied on correlation to other mall REITs. While many of the mall REITs trade at dramatically less than the cost to buy their physical properties, WHLR trades at an absurd premium. Apparently equity REITs can fake a high dividend (laughably unsustainable) to get a higher price just like mortgage REITs. Yeah, WHLR gets mentioned here just to apply another sell rating.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Look at charts for my positions. Tipranks: buy BMNM. buy GPMT. short WHLR.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.