TOP Ships Inc:  11% Increase In Outstanding Stock

TOP Ships (TOPS) is a micro-cap company with an equity market value below $5 million. Due to its small size, the issuance of common stock through Kalani Investments, the overhang of warrants to purchase approximately 18 million shares of common stock, the ongoing conversion of Series C Preferred Stock, a track record of value destroying reverse stock splits, and its ownership and control by a family company, TOPS is a highly risky equity to trade. It first caught my attention due to its financing relationship with Kalani that is similar to financing relationships with two other troubled shipping companies, DryShips (DRYS) and Diana Containerships (DCIX). I have been monitoring TOPS for a few weeks and concluded that the torrent of equity issuance relative to its shares outstanding would take at least 8 to 10 more weeks to abate.

A 13-D for the various family owned entities that control TOPS through common, preferred, and warrant ownership was filed on September 22nd containing updated information for the period ending September 21st. The incremental information provided in the 13-D regarding the issuance of common stock by TOPS was for the four day period ended September 21st. The important takeways are the following.

No common stock was issued through Kalani under the stock purchase agreement.

1.15 million shares were issued upon the conversion of Series C Preferred Stock and the exercise of outstanding warrants. Total common shares outstanding increased to 11.6 million shares (see table below).

Specific information about the shares issued through Series C Preferred conversion and the exercise of warrants was not provided. It will be disclosed in a future 6-K filing by TOPS. The dilution equaled approximately 11%.

The warrant strike price declined again to $.29 and the common shares per warrant increased again to 8.59.

TOP Ships Common Stock Issuance August 29th September 7th September 15th September 21st Common Stock - Kalani Issuance (000s) 849.2 102.97 0 0 Remaining (millions) $2.2 $2.1 $2.1 $2.1 Series C Preferred Stock Series C Converted 719 682 640 TBD C/S Issued (000s) 899,942 1,709,665 2,160,440 TBD C/S Issued/Preferred Share 1251.7 2506.8 3375.7 TBD Series C Outstanding 3606 2924 2284 TBD Warrants Adjusted Strike Price $0.75 $0.35 $0.30 $0.29 Adjusted Share/Warrant 3.32 7.12 8.31 8.59 Shares per Warrant * Strike Price $2.49 $2.49 $2.49 $2.49 Common Stock O/S 6,441,323 8,253,956 10,414,396 11,588,774 Week to Week Dilution 28% 26% 11%

There were approximately 2.4 million warrants outstanding at June 30 per Footnote 9 of the Q2 Financial Statements. Assuming that 2.3 million were outstanding at September 21st, another 18 million shares of common stock would be issuable at a $.29 strike price. 1.25 million of the warrants are owned by the controlling family and the remainder are believed to be owned by Kalani. If just the Kalani warrants were exercised, it would generate approximately $2.5 million in proceeds for the Company and narrow the funding gap discussed in these prior articles. The dilution would be massive relative to the shares currently outstanding. With the current warrant strike price at $.29 and a floor on the warrant strike price at $.25, I expect Kalani to focus on exercising its warrants over the next several weeks.

Run Rate EBITDA Forecast

The following is a simple model designed to estimate the run rate EBITDA of TOPS, i.e. the estimated EBITDA for a 12 month period commencing after the three vessels under construction enter operations in January, April, and July of 2018.

TOP Ships Inc Cash Earnings Runrate Estimate 12 Month Availability Annual Vessels Number TCE Factor Revenue MR2 8 13650 97% $38,662,260 MR1 2 12500 97% $8,851,250 $47,513,510 Operating Expenses Daily MR2 8 6500 $18,410,600 MR1 2 6200 $4,390,220 $22,800,820 Management Fees $3,000,000 G&A $7,000,000 Bareboat Charter Expenses $6,200,000 Total Expenses $39,000,820 Anuualized EBITDA Estimate $8,512,690

The 12 month TCE rates are based on estimates from Allied Weekly Shipping Week 38.

The Daily OpEx is based on Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) actual results for similar sized vessels for Q2 2017 but adjusted upwards to reflect the smaller size of TOPS fleet.

The management fees are based on TOPS Q2 and six month actuals less the fees paid for vessel acquisitions (no additional vessels are assumed in future periods) and adjusted upwards for the entry into service of the three vessels under construction.

G&A expenses are based Q2 and six month actuals.

Bareboat Charter Expenses reflect the sale and leaseback payments on two of TOPS vessels.

Rates on the vessels may be slightly low due to the cyclical low that the tanker market is currently experiencing. TOPS recently signed a 3 year time charter with an implied rate of $13,100 per day for one of its vessels under construction.

The model provides a reasonable point estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The purpose of the model is to provide a starting point to value TOPS. Please note that it does not reflect the interest and principal payments that would be due on financing for 8 of the 10 vessels. The Bareboat payments reflect the permanent financing for 2 of the vessels.

Conclusion

I began an examination of TOPS to assess whether it would be possible to trade the stock from the long side. The 18 million of shares issuable through the exercise of the outstanding warrants and the existence of the death spiral Series C Preferred make it impossible to accurately predict how many additional shares will issued during the next two months. Suffice it to say that a torrent of TOPS shares will flood the market until all of the Series C and Warrants are converted and exercised, respectively.

Even after those two events, it is highly likely that TOPS will finish the issuance of the remaining common stock under the Kalani Stock Purchase Agreement. The pressure on TOPS common stock price will therefore likely be unrelenting during the next eight to 10 weeks. The estimate of run rate EBITDA suggests that the Enterprise Value of TOPS may only marginally exceed the value of the debt used to finance the vessels currently under construction. This will not be known for certain until the financing is in place. This stock should be avoided at all costs from the long side, even for day traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.