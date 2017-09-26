A Comparison Of Small Growth Funds - VEXPX Vs. VISGX

In this article, we're going to assess Vanguard's actively managed Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor Class (VEXPX) against its small growth index fund counterpart, Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares (VISGX). As a known low-cost fund leader, Vanguard is a great candidate for discussion because a classic detractor of active management is that higher fees erode any excess returns.

Why you should invest in small growth equities

Although some may be wary of the stock market after an 8-year bull run, equities continue to perform despite investor confidence trending downwards. As such, investors with long-term investing horizons should consider small cap growth stocks as they provide you with high capital growth potential, are broadly diversified, and exempt you from selecting individual stocks/sectors and thus risking underperformance. Research shows that asset allocation is the single greatest predictor of portfolio performance.

Evaluation of fund goals

Because VEXPX seeks to achieve returns superior to the small growth index via long-term capital growth, we will assess its ability to do so by exploring various statistical metrics:

Overall five-year returns

Risk-adjusted returns

Maximum drawdown and CAGR

Price Volatility

Over a period of five years, VEXPX was able to deliver a 12% higher return (89% compared to 77%). As you can see from the images below, my analysis shows that those returns were achieved by only taking on a little more volatility, which resulted in higher excess returns in that time period. Risk-adjusted returns are only a part of the picture, however, so we will further analyze VEXPX's returns by looking at the Maximum Drawdown and CAGR.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance and Multipl.com.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance and Multipl.com.

Maximum Drawdown and CAGR

To further analyze the returns, I created a spreadsheet to calculate the Maximum Drawdown and Compound Annual Growth Rate. The analysis shows that the index fund had a lower drawdown and CAGR. This further strengthens VEXPX's risk-adjusted returns because the Sharpe Ratio penalizes all volatility.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance.

How VEXPX fits in your portfolio

Although the funds share similar risk/return profiles and have a high correlation to Vanguard's 60/40 index fund -- Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares (VBINX) -- VEXPX surprisingly has a lower comparative beta. This should help with diversification in an environment where negative correlations are eroding. However, it is most appropriate for investors with an above average risk tolerance considering it is all equities. Furthermore, growth has noticeably outperformed value in recent years so the fund can strategically be used to skew a portfolio towards growth if so desired.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance.

Performance attribution

While VEXPX's performance has been impressive, it behooves us to examine the details behind those returns considering that research has found that any excess returns earned in active management is often eroded by higher fees. In that regard, VEXPX has an advantage over other funds in general as the expense ratio is lower than the category average (.47% vs. 1.36%).

Stock selection

Per VEXPX's prospectus, fund managers utilize fundamental indicators to find buying opportunities and unseasoned stocks that have superior growth potential. The fund's flexibility in asset allocation allowed portfolio managers to take advantage of TriNet Group's (TNET) price drop to increase their long exposure. The stock rebounded from $12.68 to $39.71 at its peak over the course of a year and a half. The rest of the fund's top 5 stocks have been steady performers in their respective sectors with the exception of Athenahealth, Inc.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.