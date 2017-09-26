Snap's Capital Structure Elevates Risk For Investors

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced early this week that it will not continue with plans to split its stock. This could have widespread implications on other companies with dual or tri-class capital structures but let’s talk about the news first.

Back in April of 2016 during the company’s first-quarter earnings report, Facebook announced that it would issue a new “C” Class of stock which held monetary rights but no voting rights. The rationale behind the new class of stock can be explained by Zuckerberg here, but basically entailed the ability to remain in control of the long-term vision of the company while being able to sell shares for philanthropic activities related to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Prior to the news, Facebook operated under two different classes of stock: Class A and Class B. Both classes were entitled to monetary rights but Class A common stock was entitled to one vote per share, while Class B stock was entitled to ten votes per share. The new capital structure would again include a Class C stock, with monetary rights but no voting rights, that would be issued as a dividend on a 2-1 basis for each outstanding share of Class A and Class B common stock.

Days after the announcement, Facebook was hit by a lawsuit claiming that the new capital structure would be unfriendly to shareholders. Fast forward to Monday and these plans have officially been squashed.

So how does this relate to Snap (NYSE:SNAP)? Well, Snap is one of the few companies with a tri-class structure. Others include Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA). Snap’s capital structure is bad. And in my opinion, it’s really bad. It is shown as following:

Snap on IPO day.

Class A Common Stock: Monetary rights, non-voting (0 votes per share).

Class B Common Stock: Monetary rights, 1 vote per share.

Class C Common Stock: Monetary rights, 10 votes per share.

Just as a recap, the table below shows the voting control held by co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Shares outstanding is based on the most recently filed 10-Q and shares owned by Spiegel/Murphy are based on Form 3’s -- the initial statement of beneficial ownership.

Table created by the author, based on forms from Snap's IR page.

So Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy are entitled to roughly 93% of the voting rights of Snap. You may have seen a number around 88.5% floating around at the time of the IPO. This is misleading as stated in Snap’s S1. “…will be able to exercise voting rights with respect to an aggregate of 215,887,848 shares of Class C common stock, which will represent approximately 88.5% of the voting power of our outstanding capital stock immediately following this offering.” In short, the 88.5% voting power between the two of them actually only accounted for the Class C stock, and not the Class B stock they also owned. So, just for housekeeping, 93% is a better number.

While some point to the concentration of voting rights for co-founders of tech companies being the new normal, I think it’s bad. But it gets even worse.

“If Mr. Spiegel’s or Mr. Murphy’s employment with us is terminated, they will continue to have the ability to exercise the same significant voting power and potentially control the outcome of all matters submitted to our stockholders for approval.” What this means is, even if Spiegel or Murphy were to leave the company, they would still hold the same control as if they were the CEO or CTO respectively.

So basically, what’s happening is they have the voting power until they die. And I’d be lying if I said that too. “Either of our co-founders’ shares of Class C common stock will automatically convert into Class B common stock, on a one-to-one- basis, nine months following his death or on the date on which the number of outstanding shares of Class C common stock held by such holder represents less than 30% of the Class C common stock, or 32,383,178 shares of Class C common stock, held by such holder on the closing of this offering.” Therefore, to be precise, I should say that Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy will have full control of the company until nine months after their death or they divest. And, if that happens, the other will be in full control of the company. I think that’s really bad.

But you don’t have to take my word for it. Because my thesis is not that you should stay away from companies with complicated capital structures (I believe you should) but that Snap poses an increased risk due to having one. And, with the announcement on Monday, the potential for lawsuits and backlash from activist investors could enhance that risk. But how can it be quantified?

Fortunately, we have a few examples. As it relates to the difference between 0 votes per share and 1 vote per share, we have companies such as Alphabet and Under Armour. Both companies have similar tri-class capital structures with shares entitled to 0, 1, and 10 votes. Unlike Snap, however, Under Armour and Alphabet have two classes of shares that trade on a public exchange (the 0 and 1 vote classes).

At the time of writing, Under Armour Class C (0 votes per share) trades at $15.39 per share. Under Armour Class A (1 vote per share) trades at $16.74. This is about a 9% difference and generally trades in that range, although if one looked, they would find it has been as high as 20%. Google Class C (0 votes per share) trades at $920.97 while Google Class A (1 vote per share) trades at $934.28, only about a 1.5% difference.

While the difference doesn’t seem to be excessive, let’s move on to an example of the difference between classes with 1 vote per share versus 10 votes per share. An article from MarketWatch points to an example of Forest City Realty Trust Inc. Forest City Realty Trust had a dual-class capital structure. Class A common stock was entitled to 1 vote per share, while the Class B common stock was entitled to 10 votes per share. That is until active investor Scopia came in and the company agreed to convert Class B common stock to Class A common stock at a rate of 1.31 to 1. In this way, the Class B stock (with 10 votes per share) held a 31% premium to the Class A stock (with 1 vote per share).

Now, just as a rough exercise, let’s see what Snap’s valuation would like if we assumed nothing was built into the stock price. Let’s use a 1.5% premium for the difference between Class A and Class B (0 votes per share and 1 vote per share respectively) and the 31% premium for the difference between Class B and Class C (1 vote per share and 10 votes per share respectively). The math is shown in the table below. While a nearly 6% increase in valuation may not seem overly significant, it is worth noting.

Table created by the author, based on forms from Snap's IR page.

I’d like to finish off with a few comments I see often on Snap’s capital structure as it relates to other companies that aren’t entirely correct.

All social media companies have this type of capital structure –

Not true. Snap is the only social media (or “camera”) company to offer only publicly traded shares with no voting rights. Facebook, as mentioned above, recently tried to do this but has officially cut its plans to do so. Facebook’s publicly traded shares are entitled to one vote per share, which is entirely different than 0 votes per share. Twitter only has one class of shares. This follows for the other hot tech IPO’s such as GoPro or Fitbit.

2. Google has the same capital structure as Snap --

This is true but there is an important distinction. Alphabet has two tickers which trade on public exchanges. Ticker “GOOG,” for Class C stock with 0 votes per share, and ticker “GOOGL,” for Class A stock with 1 vote per share. Snap’s ticker “SNAP” has but one class of shares, offering no voting rights to the public. Again, Snap is the only company to offer exclusively non-voting shares.

3. Shares are the same whether they have voting rights or not –

While the difference in prices may seem insignificant, it doesn’t necessarily mean it always will be. Investor perception can change and it appears to be doing so. As such, companies like Alphabet or Under Armour with multiple classes of shares that are publicly traded can be a good look into how investors value the difference between shares with and without voting rights.

To reiterate, I think Snap’s capital structure is an increased risk to investors. While there are certainly larger risks, (a sky-high P/S ratio for one) investors tend to skim over the fact that Snap’s publicly traded shares are non-voting. And with news of Facebook abandoning an effort to create a Snap-like capital structure, there may be more to come. It’s also worthy to note that, should it come to a change in capital structure, monetary headwinds for current investors are sure to follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own SNAP JAN 19 2018 12.00P The article itself is not a short thesis and I don't recommend buying out-of-the-money put options as investment advice.