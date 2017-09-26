Swapping Bank Preferreds With A Subordinated Note

We have in prior articles commented on the rather limited return potential and market value risks prior to conversion (should interest rates rise and/or the underlying bank shares underperform) for certain classes of preferred stock issued by Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC). In particular, we have discussed a unique class of preferred stock issued by each company, coincidentally in both cases the Series L, which are convertible preferreds with the rather unusual feature of being non-callable short of a forced conversion. In effect, this allows the holder to lock in the applicable preferred dividends without any associated risk of conversion or redemption until the underlying common shares exceed 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. In each case, the conversion price is so far in excess of the current market price that forced conversion is unlikely for years.

In addition, we have also written on the relatively low return potential (and callable nature) of the preferred shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) issued in Series C, D, E, and F. These shares are more traditional bank preferred shares with a fixed/floating rate option which may also be called by the company on or after a specified call date. In the case of the Customers Bancorp preferreds, each trade at a price significantly above the redemption value and, in our view, are highly likely to be called on the redemption date, thereby minimizing (or eliminating) the value of the floating rate feature.

We cautioned about the relative lack of return potential offered by each preferred offering given the respective risks. In the case of the non-callable securities, this was largely related to the fixed nature of the potential return and potential risk associated with price volatility in a rising rate environment given the long periods before conversion is probable. In the case of Customers Bancorp, our caution was related to the relatively low yield to call of each series of preferred stock relative to other options in the marketplace and the probable lack of value associated with the floating rate feature, especially given the present premium over the redemption price.

The non-callable preferred shares have continued to appreciate in value since our initial article, thereby in each case exceeding the total value of common shares to be received upon conversion (or slightly below ex-dividend in the case of Bank of America) and eroding the future maximum potential return. The Customers Bancorp preferreds have for the most part appreciated marginally, thus further extended the gap between the market value and the redemption value.

In this article, we update our projected maximum returns for each preferred stock series and provide an alternate income oriented exchange traded bank subordinated note with an attractive yield coupled with a floating rate feature (to mitigate potential interest rate risk) and relatively shorter duration (to mitigate market value risk).

Bank of America and Wells Fargo

The Bank of America Series L preferred securities (BAC-L) now trade at a slight premium to the ultimate value of the underlying common shares upon conversion. The rise in the underlying common share price has shortened the potential time to conversion, but the rise in market price has also reduced the total return potential through conversion to less than 6%, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

The similar Wells Fargo Series L preferred securities (WFC-L) also now trade at a slight premium to the ultimate value of the underlying common shares upon conversion with the corresponding impacts on potential length to conversion and yield to conversion:



Source: Proprietary Calculations

We remain caution in both cases for the same reasons only amplified by the fact that each preferred share not trades at a premium to the best possible underlying value. The shortened period to probably conversion under various return scenarios for the common stock does reduce the potential for loss of market value associated with rising rates, but not to the extent that it would make a significant difference. Investors willing and able to hold the securities through eventual conversion will realize the minimum potential return, but those not willing or able to do so should recognize the inherent risks.

Customers Bancorp

The preferred series of Customers Bancorp, with the exception of the Series D, have marginally increased in value with corresponding reductions in the yield to call, as reflected in the following table:



Source: Proprietary Calculations

The series all trade at premiums to the eventual redemption price of $25 per share with premiums ranging between 5% and 8.5%, greatly reducing the potential yield. In our view, the likelihood of relatively modest rate increases in the foreseeable future, as well as the significant differences in the floating rate premiums over LIBOR amongst the preferreds and against current premiums, greatly increases the probability that the preferred shares will be called for redemption before holders benefit from the floating rate feature. The result is a relatively poor total return potential.

First Internet Bancorp Subordinated Notes

In comparison to the above, we suggest considering an allocation to the fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes issued by First Internet Bancorp (INBKL). The parent company, First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) was one of the first state chartered and federally insured internet banks. The company has a strong record of growth, robust reserves against modest non-performing assets, and significant tangible equity.

The subordinated notes yield a fixed rate of 6.0% through September 30, 2021, after which the yield adjusts to a floating rate based on three month LIBOR plus a margin of 4.85%. The subordinated notes may be called by the company on or after September 30, 2021, before the floating rate feature comes into effect. However, given the current market price of the subordinated notes, they would still yield 5.35% through the call date, a compelling different relative to the yields available, in particular, on the Customers Bancorp preferreds. Otherwise, the subordinated notes mature on September 30, 2026, providing a relatively short duration (and a floating rate) to limit any interim downside risk in market price due to changes in prevailing interest rates.

It should be noted, however, that while the preferred stocks are eligible for the preferred tax rate applicable to dividends, the subordinated notes do not receive similar tax preference. In this case, the best option for holding the subordinated notes is likely in a retirement or other tax deferred or tax exempt account, especially in situations where a trade between a preferred and a subordinated note would result in a capital gain. However, we are not tax experts, and individual situations apply, so the decision warrants care in making tax efficient decisions.

The rising market value and declining yields on the bank preferred securities reduce their attractiveness although for long term investors holding the non-callable issues through maturity the ability to lock in a fixed rate over an extended period of time main remain attractive. However, we nonetheless suggest reviewing allocations and considering options which reduce interest rate risk over the term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have no positions in the common shares but have holdings in the Bank of America Series L Preferred, Customers Bancorp Series E Preferred, and First Internet Bancorp subordinated notes.