The Bid For Toshiba - The Apple Capitulation

The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) business model, with its laser focus on building and marketing the highest-margin information and entertainment appliances in the world, rests on a central paradigm, one that has driven the computing industry since its beginnings - value is a function of integration. Done right, whether it’s software or hardware, the more functions that can be integrated into the product, the more value the product has.

Apple is the uber integrator. In an industry which was built by dismantling and ultimately destroying the highly integrated, proprietary computer systems business of the 1970s by disaggregating the computer and recombining it with the help of “open” interface standards, Steve Jobs had the foresight to see that such a system destroyed value and slowed innovation.

But how could the costs of the proprietary model be controlled and minimized? Apple, after all, wouldn’t be using the “industry-standard” OS, it would create its own. It wouldn’t subject itself to the Wintel jail. The answer to this conundrum lay in restricting its focus to a few key areas and ensuring that it maintained that focus within a walled garden. Apple harvests the highest margins because it created a closed, proprietary domain in which Apple was free to innovate faster and more creatively than its competitors, all the while maintaining industry-leading reliability, quality, and customer loyalty.

An essential downstream assumption of this model is that with scale, Apple can so dominate its suppliers that can maintain its focus on a few key technologies while keeping its costs of procurement down. Properly executed, its subsequent bill of materials would be the lowest in the industry in any product category. The corollary of this assumption is that any technology and any component that is critical to device functionality and cost must be controllable so that the power equation in the supplier/buyer procurement cycle always favors Apple. If it didn’t have and couldn’t get favorable leverage on a component that couldn’t be designed out, Apple has pursued a strategy of vertical integration. The best example of this strategy is processor design and supply, where Apple sought and developed a walled garden alternative that was under its complete control. The result was the licensing of the ARM processor architecture and Apple’s investment in in-house leading-edge processor design.

Where the company could dominate its suppliers, it took active measures to groom its supplier base so that Apple always maintained dominant negotiating leverage. For Apple, it is always divide and conquer. An example of this is its backing of Micron’s (NASDAQ:MU) acquisition of Elpida’s mobile DRAM business in 2012. Micron didn’t have a viable mobile DRAM process at the time but saw clearly that it needed to be in that business. Problem was, it didn’t have the money to make that acquisition. Apple saw the opportunity to keep its negotiating leverage by having Micron buy Elpida rather than see consolidation of its supplier base if Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) bought it. The end result - it signed up for a billion-dollar order to Elpida and loaned Micron $300m, a sum later paid back in DRAM deliveries.

There are many more examples of Apple managing its supply base to maintain control using other tactics. As mentioned above with the Elpida example, it has frequently stoked competition by subsidizing competitors and blocking supplier consolidation. There are other tactics. The point is that this procurement strategy has been brilliantly executed in support of Apple’s business model. Since the introduction of the iPhone in 2007, Apple has dominated its supply chain. There can be no doubt that Tim Cook’s brainchild has been an enormous success – up to now.

But what if the time comes when Apple’s products incorporate a technology that is not malleable to divide and conquer or capture and control procurement tactics – what then? As we shall discuss, the time has arrived. Two events, conjoined, mark a turning point. The first is Apple’s recent bid for a piece (rumored to be 15%) of Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF) joint venture with Western Digital (WDC) – the second is the announcement of the iPhone X pricing, with the base model $350 more expensive than the previous model iPhone 7.

Let’s deal with pricing of the “X” first. To be clear, we don’t know BOM costs yet. Once the teardown analysis is done, we’ll still be guessing to some event. The likelihood, however, is that the “X” costs considerably more than the 8 and 8 Plus primarily because of the OLED display. This should be a temporary phenomenon, however. Apple’s deal with LG to manufacture OLED displays based on the technology licensed from Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) should result in dramatically lower costs by late next year.

The second factor driving the increased “X” price is memory and storage – DRAM and NAND. Here, the outlook is very different. This is where Apple’s bid for a portion of Toshiba’s 56% share of its Flash Ventures joint venture with Western Digital comes in. Reportedly – and we must emphasize we are working with a fluid situation here – Apple is joining with Bain, Dell (DVMT), Seagate (STX), and SK Hynix to buy out Toshiba for $18B.

Clearly, the company is doing this in order to control its storage costs and gain access to supply, but why on earth would it seek to own a piece of a NAND flash maker to do that? Why join a fearsomely competitive, notoriously cyclic, and historically much lower margin business? True, operating margins (EBIT) have been trending up – note the McKinsey headline in their 2016 analysis below – but would Apple really want to consolidate a memory venture’s results into its hugely profitable device business?

Let’s drill down on EBIT. Here are projected results for Apple this year and actual results for the last four years. Below that is WDC’s results this year with their SanDisk acquisition for the four years before that.

So, why would Apple buy into this business? Let’s clarify what's involved. If we assume Apple fulfills TrendForce’s estimate of 227m iPhone sales this year and gives them a 5% bump in 2018, that would amount to 238m units. Let’s assume a heavy iPhone 10 weighting and go with an average of 96 GB per phone. Throw in 20m Macs and 40m tablets at an average of 200 GB each and we come to 35 EB of Apple NAND demand in 2018. That’s just south of 13% of projected NAND supply next year of 280 EB. Toshiba, with its 56% share of Flash Ventures output, should account for 46 EB of supply in 2018.

So, why are these numbers important? Just this – assuming Apple does join the Bain bid, there is no way it wants to sully its pristine P&L with the (historically) lower profit margins of the memory unit. To avoid this, it must keep its share of the Flash Ventures bid below 20% of total bid equity. Assuming a commensurate bit share to dollars invested, (let’s stay with 20%) that’s 9.2 EB, roughly 25% of its needs. Assuming that Apple bears a proportionate share of the reported $18B winning bid, that’s $3.6B, the equivalent to the lint in Apple’s change purse, so that per se is not the issue.

So again, we ask, why would Apple go against its DNA and complicate its device business model by joining a consortium that will at most supply only 25% of its storage needs? Is Apple counting on increasing capacity beyond 2018? I have modeled yield increases and the addition of FAB 6 coming online in 2019, and without further capacity additions beyond that, the presumptive Bain/Apple partners NAND output would jump to 79 EB in 2019 and 106 EB in 2020. That certainly helps, as Apple’s share would jump to 16 EB and 20 EB, respectively. So that’s better. But given the expected NAND content increases in Apple devices, that could easily top 30% CAGR, here’s what the next three years look like: (numbers from my industry production model)

Apple Venture vs. 30% Content CAGR 2018 2019 2020 Apple Requirements 35.3 45.9 59.7 Venture Supply 9.2 15.8 21.2 Pct NAND Venture Supply 26% 34% 36%

Bottom line, no matter what we assume for content growth, the Apple share of the NAND venture will not exceed 50% of their needs in the remaining years of the decade and is likely to remain well below that. Is Apple assuming that it can pour more capital in the venture – perhaps by funding a new fab? Surely, its ultimate goal in joining this venture is to build capacity to 100% of its needs? In doing, it matches Samsung and is able to fully benefit from the higher NAND prices that are likely to afflict its other competitors.

I believe that a combination of factors will prevent it from doing that in the balance of the decade. First, Apple’s whole play here is a defensive Goldilocks bet – that the NAND industry will not be too cold or too hot but just right. Let’s explore why this is so. Assume supply outstrips demand by a large amount and NAND prices plummet. Now, Apple is locked into losing NAND venture margins and can’t fully take advantage of the below-cost product that it can procure otherwise. In this case, its NAND costs are higher than they otherwise would be. The opposite case, that NAND demand far outstrips supply, also has drawbacks. Apple is, after all, not interested in being in the merchant NAND business and to the extent that the NAND that it needs to buy is very expensive, overall demand for its devices could fall and/or gross margins might have to be sacrificed to keep demand up. In this regard, Apple, even with its NAND venture, is not in the same position as Samsung. Samsung can supply all of its devices’ memory requirements, Apple (in the short term) only a quarter to possibly a half. Samsung wants high NAND prices, Apple doesn’t.

The Goldilocks case – where overall demand outstrips supply but just barely - is probably what Apple wants and expects to see. In this scenario, the value of Apple’s NAND venture is maintained, and its overall NAND procurement costs are lower than they otherwise would be. Most importantly, however, the health of Apple’s device business is not threatened by out of control NAND costs. But what if I’m wrong? What if Apple expects the porridge to be too hot and only hopes for it to be just right? The argument could be made that, especially in the case that NAND prices spike well beyond where they are right now, the Apple bid for a share of the Toshiba NAND business is the right move because it represents a wise hedge on NAND futures. Let’s explore that possibility.

I have argued that IoT is the driver for a NAND market that is likely to be undersupplied for the balance of the decade at least and likely well into the decade of the 20s. If you were Tim Cook and you believed that thesis as well what would you do? Remember now that you are Tim Cook and you hate the idea of Apple losing focus by being a full-on NAND supplier. I believe that Mr. Cook would do exactly what Apple is doing by bidding on a sub-20% share of Toshiba’s chip business. First off, that’s probably all the regulators would allow Apple to have. Toshiba is the market’s largest merchant provider and if Apple took 60% of that supply captive (the amount it would need to totally meet its internal requirements) the political hue and cry from the OEMs would be deafening. Second, Apple at this point doesn’t want to sully its pristine P&L by having to include the lower-gross margin chip business. By bidding for 20%, Apple has a hedge, and what’s more, the company has a seat at the table so that if NAND prices do spike higher and look like they are going to stay that way over the long term, Apple is in a position to supply capital to allow the NAND venture to expand as fast as its partners would allow.

Which brings us to the partners. There is a third, important, factor that argues for the porridge ending up too hot. Remember that Bain will end up with a big piece of the deal and it likes its porridge hot – very hot. Bain, along with partners Dell/EMC and Seagate, are going to be merchant chip and SSD suppliers that need NAND prices to stay high in order to maximize their investment and, in Bain’s case, monetize its exit. They have zero interest in seeing supply get out of control. They will continue with the Fab 6 plans but beyond that, they are being very conservative in regard to future capacity investment. Their bias in this regard will be congruent with the other oligarchs in the NAND business to undersupply the market.

Let’s recap and close. I believe that Tim Cook, the man who received his cup of Apple culture Kool-Aid directly from Steve Jobs, hates the idea of having to be in the NAND business. His hand is being forced by the emerging reality of the NAND market - ergo the Apple bid for a share of the Toshiba NAND business. This represents no less than a capitulation on Apple’s part. It is a grudging admission that the old, “focus” business model will have to evolve to accommodate a fundamentally important technology that Apple cannot control.

For the NAND providers, Apple’s capitulation is nothing but good news. The fact that Apple and Bain want a share of Toshiba’s NAND joint venture is validation of the entire industry’s business model and will, over time, push the industry’s multiple much higher. Samsung and Micron will be the chief beneficiaries of this climb, but Western Digital and the company’s new partners will do just fine. As for Apple, I have no doubt that the company will surmount the challenges posed by the changing conditions in the memory and storage markets. In the next few years, the company will face some challenges in controlling its storage costs. Over time, Apple will be a much smaller player percentage wise in the NAND market and will have enough capacity captive to meet all its needs. In the near term, though, Apple is going to need a bigger garden – big enough to include the NAND business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, WDC, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.