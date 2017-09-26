Siemens Agrees To Acquire Infolytica For Electric Simulation Software

Siemens is making the right moves to position itself for a major electrification and autonomous vehicle trend in the coming decades.

Engineering technology company Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) has announced an agreement to acquire software firm Infolytica Corporation for an undisclosed amount.

Infolytica has created electromagnetic simulation software to model EM and related thermal performance parameters.

Siemens is acquiring Infolytica to bolster its simulation and test portfolio of software and views the deal as positioning itself to take advantage of the multi-decade trend toward electrification and autonomous vehicles.

Target Company

Montreal, Canada-based Infolytica was founded in 1978 to provide multi-dimensional analysis of low-frequency electromagnetic devices and systems to enable manufacturers to more efficiently model and design industrial products.

Management is headed by CEO David Lowther, who co-founded the firm with Dr. P. Silvester and Dr. E. Freeman.

Below is an overview video of Infolytica’s MotorSolve system for generator design:

(Source: Infolytica)

Infolytica’s primary offerings include:

MagNet - Prototype electromagnetic and electromechanical devices in 2D and 3D.

ElecNet - Electric field simulation software tool.

MagNet For Solidworks - 3D electromagnetic field simulator embedded into Solidworks.

MotorSolve - Motor and generator design software for various product types.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Siemens didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance.

Siemens plans to integrate Infolytica’s software into its Mechanical Analysis Division of its Mentor business unit.

More specifically, Infolytica will enhance Siemens 'Simcenter portfolio for simulation and test, which covers mechanical, thermal, fluid dynamics and electromechanical simulations.'

The combination of Infolytica’s simulation software with Simcenter will have applications across numerous industries such as automotive, aerospace, electrical appliances, consumer electronics, heavy industry and power generation.

The two companies were previously well known to each other.

As Roland Feldhinkel, GM of Mentor’s Mechanical Analysis Division stated in the deal announcement,

We have been a close partner with Infolytica for a number of years and share their vision for best-in-class engineering simulation. Infolytica brings domain expertise and state-of-the-art electromagnetic simulation to Siemens. It is a perfect fit for Siemens’ and Mentor‘s combined strategy of providing full-physics and integrated engineering solutions. We especially look forward to those combined offerings in electromagnetics and thermal engineering for electrification of transportation and autonomous vehicles.

So, Siemens is salivating over Infolytica for the potentially huge markets of ‘electrification of transportation and autonomous vehicles,’ which have been estimated to be multi-trillion-dollar opportunities in the aggregate over the coming decades.

The deal is expected to close in October 2017 and will likely retain all Infolytica’s employees as part of the transaction.

This deal makes clear sense for Siemens as it appears to be positioning itself to take advantage of tremendous opportunities in electrification across numerous industries in the years ahead.

