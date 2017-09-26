DryShips: (Almost) Guaranteed Profit

There is one way to profit from this company.

The company has effectively destroyed billions in shareholder value and will continue to do so.

A Brief History

DryShips (DRYS) makes Ponzi-schemer Bernie Madoff look like a novice. Over the years, CEO George Economou has destroyed of billions of dollars in shareholder value, while enriching himself, all with complete and open disclosure. In fact, while the company's 20-F claims that DryShips is "a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels," we maintain that the company is the in the business of selling shares.

Let us examine a short history of the company and project forwards the lachrymose future of shareholders in this firm. The company went public in 2005, raising $269 million on the Nasdaq at $18 per share. The Welling on Wall St. quoted Economou saying:

It was surreal. When someone asked why he was doing the deal, here and now, he actually said, basically, 'Because Americans are the dumbest investors around, and there’s lots of liquidity in this market.'

Economou raided the emptied the company's bank accounts just prior to the IPO, a foreboding sign of the future. The company first diluted those initial shareholders just over a year after the IPO in a secondary offering netting the company just over $12 per share. DryShips closed 2006 with a 54% year-over-year decline in earnings.

DryShips, since its start, has been a large stack of well-disclosed related-party transactions. From the use of IPO funds to purchase ships from Economou's sister to paying his own company to manage those ships and paying himself exorbitant fees to broker deals between his companies and DryShips, Economou believes that:

'Once you have full disclosure, if you don’t like it, don’t invest,' he says. He does, however, sometimes seem to be disdainful of his shareholders. 'Who are my investors? Computer models, hedge funds and some institutions that go in and make $10 and get out.'

Since that fateful IPO, aside from dilutive offering, the company has in aggregate done the equivalent of a 1 for 96,000 reverse split, mostly over the past year.

Riding the Wave

The story of DryShips can be told in a single chart. On a split-adjusted basis, share were at $1.5 billion on a split-adjusted basis, leaving investors with a 62 billion percent return should the shares return to that price.

However, unfortunately for the rational members of the investing world, DryShips is not a wonderful short candidate. The tiny float due to large insider ownership and the slew of reverse splits leaves this company prone to obscene spikes on hyped press releases. Rember the time when the shares traded up 1,800% in just a few days due to a short squeeze?

How To Profit

In conclusion, I remind my fellow investors, don't go anywhere even remotely close to this company. The only way to profit from this company is to marry into the Economou family.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.