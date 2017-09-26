Axovant's behavior is being seen in many other similar situations, which display seemingly endless resilience in this blind market.

The Axovant canary held for much longer than anyone could expect, as if the skepticism gasses had no effect on it. Others are behaving the same.

Axovant (AXON) is losing 75% of its value today after its drug candidate, intepirdine, failed to beat the placebo arm on a Phase III clinical trial. On the surface, that’s something which can always happen to an early-stage biotech company.

However, Axovant was and is somewhat different. Axovant was created during a biotech bubble to take money from gullible biotech investors. Axovant was IPO’d at a $1.8 billion market valuation, based on a drug it had just acquired for $5 million (plus royalties in the case of success). So $5 million instantly turned into $1.8 billion. This was a drug which, when bought, had already failed in other clinical trials.

The Market We’re In

Given the way it was born, Axovant’s end game always had a very high likelihood of including the day you’re seeing today. However, that’s where Axovant highlights the nature of the market we’re in. You see, the bearish thesis above first saw the light around July 2015. That’s more than 2 years ago. At the time, Axovant IPO’d at $17.50. Last week, more than 2 years later, the stock was still able to trade as high as $27.

That is, a stock with clear reasons for skepticism and a massive valuation held high for more than 2 years. Axovant isn’t alone, either. Other obviously crooked stocks, like Energous (WATT), are performing similar feats. As is something like Bitcoin, in spite of Bitcoin not really being used for commerce (outside of illegal activities). The examples multiply.

Common to all these examples, is the obviousness in their lack of value, along with their amazing resilience. Theses which should be obvious for the majority of market participants are being ignored wholesale, just as long as the underlying assets continue to hold well.

This nature of the market is making it pretty hard to hold onto short positions. It just requires too much patience, nowadays. There just seems to be too much purely blind buying going on everywhere. And that’s beyond the already massive trend towards passive investing, which creates blind buying of its own, but on large market capitalizations. For instance, take Amazon.com (AMZN). Amazon.com lost more than half its EPS consensus estimate for 2017, yet the stock continues to float around a $0.5 trillion market cap, or a massive 256 times its estimated 2017 earnings.

I’m not saying this because I got burned on Axovant. Quite the contrary, I and Idea Generator had a very profitable trade on it back in July 2015. But we never revisited the stock. Perhaps we should have, but the patience for these situations is limited. Same goes for Energous, and lots of other situations.

I reckon this will change at some point, but for now I can only be amazed at how long this mockery lasted on Axovant, and is lasting in others like it.

