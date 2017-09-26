Keep Your Eyes On Shale, We Will Just Watch The Rodney Dangerfield Barrels Fall

The real oil bull thesis is when these barrels start to fall, but everyone continues to conveniently ignore them.

The market continues to be obsessed over US shale, while the rest of the world's oil production is falling.

Welcome to the "while everyone looks left, we look right" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

US shale, it's still the number 1 topic being discussed today. Permian growth here, or EIA revision there, and we agree, US shale continues to be the primary focus for a lot of energy analysts out there. You can't be a "lower for longer" bear without using some sort of arcane assumption on US shale, but disproving this delusion also requires us to understand US shale growth better. All the while the two sides bicker over a few thousand barrels here and there, the "Rodney Dangerfield" barrels or ~35 million b/d of global supplies are falling off a cliff.

Brazil

About 11 days ago, Brazil's Petrobras reported that oil production in August was 2.11 million b/d.

Nobody paid attention to this. We have yet to seen one sellside update on the much lower than expected Brazil oil production.

Why is this significant you ask?

In IEA's August OMR, the forecast for Brazil was for crude oil production of ~2.7 million b/d. Brazil is also expected to be a major contributor to non-OPEC supply growth in 2018 averaging almost ~3 million b/d, or 300k b/d higher than where it is today.

However, the data reported for August shows Brazil's oil product stagnating and staying flat at 2.63 million b/d. This is the first decline in y-o-y production in the last 15-months. The declines were due to much faster declines in Campos Basin, where production has fallen 200k b/d YTD, and "longer than expected" maintenance.

What's particularly troubling about the August monthly data is that maintenance throughout 2017 has pushed field utilization rates to a 5-year low. This "field maintenance" is attributed to the lack of adequate capex spent on aging fields over the last 3-years.

With old fields declining faster than expected now, and "maintenance" plaguing new production from coming online, there is a serious risk that Brazil will see stagnate crude production figures in 2018. The estimates currently given to Brazil's oil production will prove to be wildly optimistic, and as a result, there's a serious chance the delta could be 300k to 400k b/d.

Venezuela

This OPEC member is having a really rough time this summer. Venezuela's exports have fallen over 200k b/d from Q2 average, and its field production is currently pegged at 1.8 to 1.85 million b/d.

The significance of Venezuela's decline is that while everyone expects the battered oil nation to suffer, no one has forecasted material decline rates in oil production. Is that another sign of complacency?

When we look at Venezuela's production data, it indicates to us it will fall to 1.7 million b/d by year-end leading to even lower 2018 averages. Now contrast this with consensus forecast of 1.9 million b/d for 2018, and we have another delta of 200k b/d.

"I get no respect"

Rodney Dangerfield had his famous phrase, "I get no respect." Excluding the likes of US shale, Russia, Saudi, Canada, Iraq and Iran, the market pays far too little attention to the rest of the world's oil supplies.

Brazil, supposedly one of the growth engines of non-OPEC supplies in 2018, has been disappointing guidance, and production growth has fall to the first y-o-y decline over the last 15-months. Yet, no one seems to be paying attention to higher decline rates from existing fields and longer than expected maintenance.

We understand that the data is harder to come by for supplies outside of the US, but flat-out ignoring them is not the right way to approach understanding the oil markets.

We have long said that the "real oil bull thesis" is on the decline in non-OPEC supplies. In an article we wrote titled, "Shale Is Great But It's Not As Great As People Think It Is." We said:

Now that we've made our point on the importance of second level thinking and how the economics of shale is actually not as great as people think it is, the oil bull thesis versus bear thesis argument gets much more complicated. For one, we have upstream capex cuts for the last two years, and the impact on conventional production has already started with non-OPEC ex-US, Russia and Canada declining this year. Energy Aspects, Schlumberger (SLB), and Halliburton (HAL) have all said that depletion rates (different from decline rates) are now moving up exponentially, and the only way to curtail the increasing depletion rates is by increasing the decline rates. (For more of this, feel free to message us for more info.) The gist of what they are saying is that with inadequate upstream capex spending, conventional fields globally will see production decline "accelerate" in the coming years. In this scenario, even if US shale producers borrowed money to the tilt, the growth won't offset the decline, which is really the crux of our main argument for why oil prices will move higher.

In a special report we published two-weeks ago, we discussed why the Perfect Storm was forming in the oil markets. The complacency on US shale growth combined with 3-years of low global upstream capex spending has resulted in a supply gap emerging by 2019. We don't think the market is prepared for what's to come, and as a result, the next oil price rise will shock the market.

For readers that would like to read our Perfect Storm piece on oil and any other exclusive oil market reports, we think you should sign-up for HFI Research today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.