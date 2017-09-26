Paramount Resources: This Rocket Just Accelerated

This stock is up nicely since the beginning of the year and has a lot more appreciation potential thanks to the Apache deal.

Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) just stole some assets from Apache (APA). Paramount has been successfully going about its business in a very unusual fashion to post one of the best stock appreciation track records this year. The latest deal is probably going to accelerate the progress. These deal makers don't sit still for long so fasten your seatbelts for a speculative but probably very profitable ride.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website Market Close On September 25, 2017

Back in March, this company was loaded with cash and trading at a minuscule price/earnings ratio of 1.5. For the low P/E crowd, this was as good as it gets even if last year's earnings were not going to repeat anytime soon. As shown above, the price/earnings ratio has now crept up to a whole two times earnings. Whoopee! Still, the return since the last article was attractive.

Source: Paramount Resources July 6, 2017, Press Release

This company exited the second quarter with more than 20 KBOED. So this acquisition is going to be a major production enhancement. Acquiring a minimum of 60 KBOED at a cost of C$459.5 is a decent deal. The cost is about $76,000 per flowing BOE. Maybe a little high in terms of production (especially when that production is mostly gas). But the total Montney acreage (when combined from the two companies) of 372,000 net acres is valued at approximately C$1,000 per acre. A review of the Sedar filed documents shows that the acquisition will add 1.6 million acres to the company portfolio. Some of that acreage will not be worth much. But it will not take much additional success to make this the deal of a lifetime.

The current production is mostly gas, but there is a whole lot of acreage to explore for liquids. Apache was not particularly interested in Canada for awhile so the potential of these assets has yet to be determined. The acreage probably has some deferred maintenance and high costs to be rectified. As shown below, a fair amount of the leases are in the backyard of Paramount Resources. "Bolt-on" is very good and promises synergistic savings. So this management may know the potential value of these leases far better than Apache does. Given this company's history of successful deals, the odds are that this deal will be a huge winner.

Source: Paramount Filing With Cedar July 2017

(Click on July 6, 2017, Material Change Report) as shown above, these properties are reasonably close to company operations already. This company has a long history of buying assets, improving the assets and then selling them for a lot more money. In December of 2016, the finances were getting pretty stretched (debt was high, cash flow was low), but the company subsequently creatively sold over C$2 billion to pay off all the debt and end up with a load of cash.

The current deal puts the idle cash to work. Plus the company has sold some non-core assets to raise some cash needed to improve the value of these assets. The company will still have no debt after the deal and some cash, so financial flexibility will be at a maximum. This scenario could be a lot of fun for shareholders.

Source: Paramount Filing With Cedar July 2017

(Click on July 6, 2017, Material Change Report) as shown above, these metrics appear cheap in a number of ways. Paramount is paying about 3 times the annualized netback shown above. That is before any unused acreage is considered.

The Kaybob/Ante Creek acreage alone could go for selling price (at least). In short, this acreage offers a lot of potentials. That is especially true if Paramount management repackages this deal into smaller pieces and eventually sells them a little at a time. Compare the cost of the acreage (very roughly C$1,000 per acre) to the Permian costs. Yet a lot of the acreage in this area has very competitive returns with some of the best acreage in the United States. Apache may be focusing on other areas of the portfolio, but the price to Paramount is darn good.

A lot of the area has multiple zones that the industry has not yet begun to explore. So this deal could get a lot better in the future.

Source: Paramount Resources September 2017, Corporate Presentation

Just look at all the deals completed in (less than) two years. This company kind of operates as a mutual fund for oil projects. It also owns shares of several other companies. One of those companies Trilogy Energy Corporation (OTCPK:TETZF), will merge with Paramount as this deal is completed. So the future here is quite bright. Investors can look forward to years of speculative and above average returns. The speculation is far safer with a debt-free balance sheet.

This Paramount Resources management pulled off a C$2 billion deal during a time of company stress and hostile industry conditions (especially when it came to gas production). Now things are a little better, so investors should expect history to repeat itself. The lack of financial leverage gives management plenty of maneuvering room for deal-making and growth.

Management will need some time to optimize operations and value. Plus this time the deal is a little larger. The market appears to already like the deal. But a roughly C$2 billion market cap for a debt-free company with this kind of potential is one of the best bargains out there. That equates to about C$22K per potentially flowing barrel. It would take a major adjustment to make this deal unfavorable. This is one very impressive if unconventional management with a track record of monetizing potential futures successfully.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may purchase some Paramount Resources stock at any time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.