Market Volatility Bulletin: Stubborn Markets Hang On To 2500, VIX At 10

ES ATM options have picked up over the past few sessions. They face a critical test over the next two days or so.

The term structure of volatility has been quite stable over the last week; F1-F2 kicks between $.70-$1.10.

Has the retail shift to passive investing caused shifts to the risk profile in capital markets that we as yet do not understand?

In spite of unceasing geopolitical turbulence, US equities have remained very range bound over the past couple sessions.

In spite of the geopolitical turmoil of the past two weeks, the fact is that the S&P 500 (SPY - ES futures shown above) have been remarkably stable, constrained to a one-percent range.

Equities have actually had much to digest since Friday. North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho's claim that President Trump's tweet was a "declaration of war," and that North Korea "has every right to take counter measures" was the primary driver of yesterday's mild decline in equities.

The far-right party Alternative for Deutschland ("AfD") secured several seats in the German parliament. As a result, the Euro suffered its worst day of 2017 (down approximately .9% against the dollar), and today is down nearly half a percent; the Euro trades at a one-month low to the Dollar.

In a sign that the largest concerns associated with a geopolitical dislocation may prove overblown, gold futures are trading back down to their month-ago levels. The defensive commodity is testing the $1300 mark.

Today's mention goes to a MarketWatch piece written by Ryan Vlastelica: " Passive Investing is Changing the Stock Market in Ways Investors Don't Realize".

The key argument of the article is that increases in the portion of passive ownership of stocks may end up causing prices to move in unexpected ways.

Since 2005, as illustrated in the chart below, the portion of ownership not held by company insiders or passive investors (what Goldman calls the "passive adjusted float"), has declined from 94% to 77%.

The author suggests that there is cause for concern as a result of this trend, citing analysts at Goldman Sachs:

Passive holders trade stock for different reasons than active managers, and at different frequencies. Passive's decision to buy or sell stocks is often directed by broader fund flows and larger rebalances and not typically company specific fundamentals.

Companies with high levels of passive and insider holding could [be] at a risk for heavier volatility, as they would have a more pronounced impact from abrupt changes in sentiment leading to sharp inflows or outflows.

We see Vlastelica's argument as joining the chorus of warnings that passive investors underestimate the volatility of their chosen strategy, which could result in unpredictable market action in the future as retail panic sells to stem losses.

The article also acknowledges that there isn't a consensus on what the explosion of passive investing means for the behavior of the market:

Earlier this month, UBS analysts wrote that worries over the impact passive investing and ETFs would have on price discovery and liquidity were 'misguided.' The firm noted that while passive funds comprise 46% of total ETF and mutual fund assets, they only accounted for 8% of the overall global equity market value. "If the investment landscape were limited to ETFs and mutual funds, it may warrant the current level of attention," they wrote. "However, the investment landscape is far more expansive than just ETFs and mutual funds. There are hedge funds, separately managed accounts, and equities managed by other institutional investors and households that should factor into the analysis."

We feature the article because we believe it is a topic worth considering both now, and for the coming years, especially if indexing maintains its momentum.

Maybe a " passive adjusted float" of 77% isn't much of a concern, but what about 50%? Or 30%?

Warnings about the "dangers of passive investing" typically come from those who have a vested interest in the persistence of active trading, but we do think that the implications of passive investing on volatility are worth thinking about.

What do you think? Is this currently a cause of concern in terms of having real potential to lead to volatility "kinks" at some point? Do you think it even has the potential to do so, or is this just "fake news"?

Thoughts on Volatility

The term structure today vs. a week ago is more or less unchanged, with the obvious exception of the rollover from Sep to Oct as the front month contract. We've included Friday also just to show how stable the shape has been: "No contango for you!" At least, no increased contango:

Above is the F1-F2 contract over the last week. The range for the pair has been between $.70 and $1.10; so far increases in the spread have been muted.

Spot VIX has jumped up from the lows experienced at Friday's close (around 9.5). There is still not what would call "belief" that the North Korea situation (or anything else for that matter) will escalate into an event. We are finally seeing an increase in the Nov-Dec spread.

It is our contention that August's failed breakout of volatility has created a "Boy Who Cried Wolf" scenario. Vol was so low from late April through early August, and then volatility had a chance to prove itself. But the SPX weakness began to resolve itself on August 24, and by September 11 the index was pressing new all-time highs. The volatility genie was back in the bottle, and remains so still.

Our base case is that when vol does sustainably increase, it will be quite sudden. Until that time however, little increases are still to be told. This is not because the market "deserves" these levels of realized vol, but the market's muscle memory will not allow for it.

Quarterly ATM vol has remained unchanged since our Friday, Sep 22nd reading. The weekly and monthly contracts, however, have gotten a boost.

We see all three contracts as vulnerable if we remain range-bound in the SPX even for a couple days. We recently observed weekly vol in the mid-fives, monthly at 6.9, and quarterly at 9.3.

Selling naked straddles here seem quite dangerous. We still think selling makes more sense than buying, but perhaps selling the iron butterfly. Last week we discussed selling the quarterly ATM straddle, buying two-month wings maybe 50-handles out (for instance the 2450-2500-2550).

Conclusion

Thank you for reading. We welcome your observations and inquiries. Realized volatility for equities is quite low, which at least somewhat justifies the implied vols we're seeing through instruments like VIX and ES options. That said, there does appear to be a disconnect between any kind of volatility and the headlines that torpedo the public on an almost hourly basis.

