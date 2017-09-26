Nike: Things Are Getting Interesting

Nike should be able to beat the rather conservative estimates with the upcoming report, and shares are trading at a discount to the historic valuation.

Nike will be able to sell its products to a growing global middle class thanks to strong growth rates in countries such as China.

The dollar has been a headwind, but as it is now lower than it was a year ago, forex rates will have a positive impact on Nike's results.

Nike (NKE) will benefit from beneficial forex trends and a steadily growing middle class in China (and other countries) in the coming years. Those trends should allow the company to hit its $50 billion sales goal in 2020. In the near term competitive pressures could lead to a lower sales growth rate, but Nike is still poised to beat the analyst consensus again when it reports its Q2 results on Tuesday evening.

A while ago Nike announced that it was aiming for company wide sales of $50 billion in the year 2020, which has been a quite ambitious target: Over the last year the company grossed sales of $34 billion, which means that revenues would have to increase by roughly 14% annually over the next three years for the prediction to come true.

Let's look at factors that will play a role for Nike's revenue growth going forward: The first one is the impact of currency exchange rates, which has hindered Nike's revenue growth in the last couple of quarters.

In the most recent quarter, for example, Nike's revenues took a 2% forex hit, since the dollar has been stronger than it has been in the comparable period in the prior year. This headwind has, however, turned into a tailwind over the last couple of months:

^DXY data by YCharts

Right now the dollar is weaker than it was one year ago, which means that forex rates should now positively impact Nike's revenues. As long as the dollar does not strengthen again, Nike's revenues will either reflect the organic growth rate (if the dollar remains at a stable level going forward), or Nike's sales will additionally be driven by a lower dollar (if the dollar weakens further).

Nike is also poised to benefit from positive long term trends in countries such as China, where the middle class is growing at a strong pace: China's middle class is poised to triple in size through 2030, as the portion of middle class Chinese among the country's population will rise from 10% to about 35% according to forecasts. That means that a very sizeable amount of people will get into the financial position where they can purchase more premium Western brands (such as Nike) regularly, which means that Nike has a lot of growth potential in China -- the Chinese middle class alone will grow bigger (in population size) than the entire U.S. population over the next decade.

In other countries, such as India and Brazil, the same trends exist, thus Nike will be able to address a growing global market with its goods over the coming years. Since those are very long term trends, they do not impact Nike's quarter-to-quarter growth rate so much, though.

NKE Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Nike has grown its revenues by 5.3% during the last quarter, but analysts are rather conservative with estimates for the next earnings report:

According to yahoo.com, Nike's revenues will report a revenue growth rate of just 0.3% when it announces its first quarter results on Tuesday, which is vastly lower than the company's growth in the last few quarters, and also a lot lower than what Nike will have to report in order to hit its $50 billion sales target in 2020.

The low revenue growth estimate is based around worries about competitive pressures, mainly that its rival Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) has been making a lot of progress over the last couple of quarters. Among other things, Adidas has been stealing market share from Nike in the basketball shoes market.

We have to look at the fact that Nike is often underestimated by the analyst community. The company has beaten revenue estimates in three of the last four quarters (once analysts were correct). The company's track record of beating earnings estimates is even more prolonged: Nike has beaten earnings estimates in every quarter during the last three years.

Analysts are forecasting a $0.48 earnings per share number, significantly lower than last year's first quarter result of $0.73 per share, with the decline being based on presumed margin pressure. Since Nike's EPS numbers are rather volatile on a quarter-to-quarter basis, investors should not worry about the exact number too much. Management's guidance for the coming year, comments about the positioning regarding Nike's competitors and cash returns are more relevant, I believe.

NKE Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Regarding Nike's cash returns, investors can expect another decrease in the company's share count, as Nike will have continued to repurchase an ample amount of shares over the last quarter. Due to Nike's strong cash generation, rather low capex needs and a low dividend payout ratio, Nike has the means to shrink its share count continuously, which in the long run is quite beneficial for the company's shareholders: The 17% drop in Nike's share count (over the last ten years) has led to a 20% earnings per share increase all by itself, and at the same time the lower share count means that Nike saves money on its dividend payments.

We can thus summarize that analysts are rather conservative with their estimates for Nike's upcoming earnings report: Revenue growth is seen at a quite low level, and earnings are forecasted to decline, which makes it easier for the company to top estimates -- as it has done often over the last years.

The long term outlook for Nike is quite positive, though, as Nike profits from a dollar that is heading lower, and at the same time the company is able to benefit from a market that is growing at a strong pace, with an ever-increasing number of people being able to afford Nike's products in countries such as China.

Nike is not trading at an expensive valuation though:

NKE PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Shares are changing hands at a price that is equal to 19 times Nike's forward earnings, substantially cheaper than Nike's shares used to be. As we see in the above chart, Nike's average forward earnings multiple over the last couple of years was roughly 22, so shares are trading at a discount of about 15% to their historic valuation, right at a time when the dollar headwind is turning into a dollar tailwind. That shows that right now seems like a good time to take a closer look at Nike's shares.

Bottom line

Nike is facing some competitive pressures from Adidas, but the long term outlook for Nike is still quite favorable, especially as the dollar's weakness will be a major tailwind going forward.

Analyst estimates seem conservative, which means that another earnings beat seems rather likely, and at the same time Nike trades at an inexpensive valuation (relative to its historic valuation). The combination of these facts makes Nike interesting at the current level, I believe.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.