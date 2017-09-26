Individual Stocks Vs. ETFs - Which Will Fulfill Jeff's Early Retirement Dreams? (Part 1 Of 2)

When it comes to investing it can be challenging to avoid getting lost in the big picture so keep reminding yourself of the "True Goal".

This case study focuses on an individual who wants to retire in his early 50's and the question is will his current portfolio outperform an ETF portfolio?

There are no tricks when it comes to investing because what you do with your money now dictates what it will be worth in the future.

Investment Thesis

I feel incredibly thankful for the number of people who have contacted me about reviewing their retirement portfolio and allowing me to do a case study so that they can better understand the roadmap to retirement. I've always felt that it is a privilege to speak into someone else's life (especially when they've only ever known you via the Internet).

This case study focuses on Jeff who is a physical therapist that owns his own practice. Jeff approached me about reviewing his portfolio because he feels like he has reached a crossroads as to whether his time and effort is producing strong enough returns in comparison to a portfolio composed of four ETFs (the ETF portfolio will be covered in part two). Jeff's situation is unique for several reasons:

Jeff enjoys spending time researching and choosing investments (many readers would likely consider this task onerous and draining). Although Jeff enjoys this type of research he also wants to make sure that it is producing reasonable results. I consider Jeff to be a high-income earner as his tax return is typically $200,000 or more per year. Jeff is currently 41 years old and has stated that he intends to retire at the age of 53 years old. While this date isn't set in stone, Jeff has made it clear that he does not see himself working full-time past the age of 55. (Although he may consider temp work if necessary.) Due to the fact that Jeff is a business owner and younger than most people I write about he also has a larger debt burden than previous clients I have written about (all previous clients I have written about are in their 50's or 60's and have very little or no debt).

With the above criteria in mind, I want to reinforce the fact that even though the scenario has changed the ultimate goal is still to create a portfolio of consistent dividend stocks that will sustain Jeff as a long-term income regardless of market conditions. Over the course of this article, I will make a few suggestions of stocks that I think Jeff should look into, but the primary purpose of this article is to forecast whether or not Jeff's current portfolio offers the dividend growth necessary to meet his retirement needs.

Current Financial Situation

For this portion of my article, I will be focusing on Jeff's personal finances. Because Jeff's business operates separately from his personal finances there is no need for me to discuss any aspect of his business (after all, chances are he is much better at running his business than I would be). Although Jeff has done a great job of amassing retirement assets he also has the unsavory job of making considerable monthly debt payments (which is normal for someone his age). Here are the following monthly debt payments Jeff has provided me with:

Child support and children expenses - $2400/mo

Mortgage - $1400/mo ($370 of which is extra going to principle)

All other expenses - $2500/month

Jeff's total monthly expense burden: $6300/month

As for Jeff's $200,000 a year income he has clarified that this is not a consistent monthly income of approximately $16,000 per month due to the fact that Jeff draws his salary based on monthly collections. For the sake of simplicity and because I do not know which months are busier than others I am going to use $16,000 per month as his basic salary.

One thing I like to look at when debt is involved is to figure out if we can eliminate an expense and free up additional cash flow. Even if we remove taxes from Jeff's income we can see that he still has somewhere in the neighborhood of $4000-$5000 per month of free cash flow. With a minimum of nine years left in child support and all other expenses being a recurring monthly payment the only real option for freeing up additional cash flow is to pay off his mortgage earlier.

By using a simple mortgage amortization calculator it is easy to see how long it would take Jeff to pay off his mortgage using his current payment of $1400 per month. I want to note that Jeff pays all property taxes and insurance separately from his $1400 per month (these were included in his $2500 per month all other expenses category).

Assuming a principal balance of $200,000 and monthly payments of $1400 per month Jeff would be able to pay off his house by early 2035 (Jeff would be approximately 59 years old at this time).

I consider this timeframe to be unacceptable due to the fact that I personally would never want to have a mortgage payment in retirement.

So what if Jeff refinanced his home?

Jeff mentioned to me that he would be willing to refinance his home if he was able to achieve an interest rate of 2.75% on a 15-year term. At this point in time that rate and term are no longer possible (even with buying down the rate). The bigger question is will refinancing his mortgage negatively impact Jeff's current cash flow to the point where it is no longer beneficial. (Remember, cash flow is important to the average investor but is even more important to business owners due to the fact that their paychecks are not always consistent.)

If Jeff were to pay off his mortgage by 2035 (as previously noted), he would pay approximately $89,000 of interest during that timeframe. In order to be conservative, I have chosen to use a conservative 3.5% fixed interest rate (rates are closer to 3.125%). Assuming Jeff were to take all 15 years to pay off this mortgage it would cost him approximately $57,500 of interest over that term and the payment would be close to $1450 per month principal and interest. This loan would be paid in full by October 2032, which in turn, saves Jeff three years worth of payments and puts him closer to his desired retirement age. (Jeff would be approximately 56 years old.) If Jeff were to follow the steps outlined in the second point but pay more to the principle he could easily have his loan paid off in the next 10 years but this would add a considerable amount to his monthly mortgage expense. In order to pay off his loan by October 2027, Jeff's total monthly principal and interest mortgage payment would need to be approximately $2000. By doing this, Jeff's total interest paid would be approximately $37,300.

In order to refinance his home, it is likely that Jeff will need to pay somewhere in the neighborhood of $3000-$5000 in fees. Even if Jeff followed scenario number two, it would likely benefit him to the tune of $25,000. If Jeff followed scenario number three, it would benefit him somewhere around $45,000-$50,000 over his current scenario. Regardless, Jeff benefits under either scenario so long as he intends to own this home for the long run and that he does not plan to make large lump-sum payments that would significantly reduce his principal.

At this point in time, I am an advocate of scenario number three due to the fact that this will eliminate Jeff's mortgage payment by the time he intends to retire which will coincide with the ending of his child support. Using the payments in scenario number three this would be a grand total of around $4400 per month of additional cash flow by 2027. My final reason for suggesting scenario number three is that Jeff's portfolio is doing more work than he is giving it credit for and even if Jeff were to stop investing altogether he would find that his portfolio has the potential to deliver some incredible results over the next 10 years. I will spend the remainder of this article forecasting Jeff's dividend income from the portfolio he provided me with.

Current Portfolio Review

My first recommendation to Jeff is to simplify his portfolio spreadsheet so that it only tells us what we need to know. As investors, when we try to focus on too much information it is easy to get distracted and even overwhelmed, therefore, deciding what information matters to us is one of the most important steps we can take in establishing an efficient portfolio. For those looking to establish an efficient spreadsheet I would encourage the use of the following categories:

Number of shares

Current share price

Cost basis per share

Total cost basis

Capital gains

Current portfolio value

Dividends per share

Annual income

Effective or current yield

Yield on cost

Five-year average dividend growth rate

Percentage of total portfolio

All of these categories are relevant to Jeff's goals and although it doesn't indicate how we are doing in comparison to the rest of the market, it does tell us whether or not Jeff's portfolio has the potential to produce the income he wants in retirement. I have prepared the following charts for Jeff as an alternative representation of his current portfolio spreadsheet.

These four charts are indicative of Jeff's net worth when it comes to stock market investments. Jeff also has a whole life policy and approximately $40,000 in U.S. savings bonds. Since Jeff's dividend income in retirement as my focus, I'm going to leave these two items out of this analysis. Jeff's whole life policy has built up a significant cash value but I don't need to make this article any more elaborate than it already is.

Based on the charts above we can see that Jeff has done an excellent job of building up his retirement portfolio and investing his money in strong dividend paying stocks (many of which have grown over the years to the point where his yield on cost is well in excess of the effective yield).

Here are some observations and recommendations for Jeff when it comes to his portfolio:

I like that the majority of medical and pharmaceutical stocks are invested in high-quality dividend payers like AbbVie (ABBV) and Abbot Labs (ABT). Jeff seems to have a higher level of comfort in regard to health care stocks such as Teva (TEVA) and BioTelemetry (BEAT). Considering Jeff is a medical professional this would make sense that he has a higher level of comfort with these stocks.

Jeff also appears to have a high level of comfort with the transportation of shuttle tanker stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP). I personally like the growth prospects for these companies as liquefied natural gas exports rise, however, these three stocks are responsible for approximately $98,500 (12% of total retirement assets) of Jeff's current retirement assets (Taxable, Traditional, and Roth). At this point in time, I believe it would be to Jeff's benefit to diversify any future investments away from this industry.

Jeff's portfolio lacks significant holdings in the category of utilities and financial stocks. I previously wrote an article for Tim (Here) who also lacked many of the same holdings so I suggest that Jeff consider some of the following stocks: Duke Energy (DUK), PPL Corporation (PPL), Southern Company (SO), Dominion Resources (D), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM).

Are Jeff's Portfolio Results Making The Cut?

I want to get back to the original reason why Jeff asked me to write an article on his situation and that is because Jeff believes his investing performance has been subpar when compared to major performance indicators (S&P, Fortune 500, etc). Jeff has calculated that he is only generating a 6.2% cost of average goods returned on his investments with dividends reinvested over the last three years. Although I can tell you that Jeff is meticulous when it comes to tracking his investments I want to encourage him to look at the bigger picture when it comes to his portfolio. Ultimately, Jeff needs to know whether or not his portfolio is performing in a way that will produce the income necessary to allow him to retire at 53 years old.

In order to figure out whether or not his current portfolio is up to the challenge, we need to forecast Jeff's future dividend income based on expected increases. Because this is such a difficult task, we will need to make some assumptions about how his portfolio will perform over this time frame.

In the charts above I've included the five-year average dividend growth rate for all the companies on Jeff's list. Some of these companies have an outrageous growth rate and this is likely due to the fact that they have a very short history of dividend increases or began recovering from previous dividend decreases. Additionally, I have decided to leave some stocks at a 0% growth rate because not enough information is available to warrant forecasting anything more optimistic than this (the average rates seen with each portfolio include these 0% growth rates as part of the average). All figures were sourced from dividend.com. All the charts you are about to see do not include the reinvestment of dividends, however, I have included additional charts (that will follow below) that will demonstrate the amount of cash flow generated over a 10 year period. From this 10 years of cash flow, I've created a second set of assumptions that says if these funds were reinvested into dividend-paying stocks what they would be producing at an average 3%, 3.5%, or 4% yield. While this methodology isn't perfect, readers must understand that this is the nature of forecasting. The three scenarios you are about to read are labeled as high-growth, medium-growth, or low-growth. The respective dividend growth rate associated with each group is 9%, 7%, and 5%. Remember, the increase in the annualized year-over-year (YoY) dividend only reflects the expected annualized dividend increase and does not include any reinvested dividends. These dividend growth models also assume that Jeff will never invest another penny into any of his accounts ever again. Part of my reason for going with such an extreme scenario (because we all know that Jeff didn't get to where he is today by making poor decisions with his money) is that I always want to demonstrate the baseline worst-case scenario when possible. In previous articles, some readers have felt that the dividend growth rates used for forecasting in #3 are too generous, but given that Jeff's investments have a five-year average dividend increase rate starting with his taxable account of 10.57%, 5.22%, 8.11%, and 9.58% I believe that these assumptions are quite reasonable. I have had readers refute this as being a period of time where there have been larger than normal dividend increases, but this assumption is invalid. For example, many of these companies have historical growth rates that are even higher than their last five years. (A great example is T. Rowe Price (TROW) which comes with the five-year annualized dividend growth of 11.7% but their annualized growth from 1994 to 2012 was 19.8%.) All figures after this point ignore the effect of capital gains/losses. The point of these charts is to demonstrate a consistent dividend income approach regardless of the market conditions and their effect on share prices.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Before you begin to feel overwhelmed by these numbers please know that the next few charts are intended to tie everything together in a way that summarizes this 10-year forecast of Jeff's retirement portfolio.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

The chart above is intended to show the cash flow being generated from the dividends on all of Jeff's stocks in the four accounts I am reviewing. Assuming the growth rates of 9%, 7%, and 5%, I was able to arrive at the following numbers to show how Jeff's dividend income should increase over the next 10 years. I have highlighted column 10 in order to show readers how much dividend income Jeff can expect to earn by the time he wants to retire. The last column of total cash generated indicates the increased value of Jeff's portfolio from the dividend and the increases alone (AKA, no capital gains are included in this column).

Because Jeff enjoys researching stocks I would suggest that he stop reinvesting dividends and start to collect them as cash within each account. As the liquid cash value in those counts builds up Jeff can use the money to capitalize on purchasing undervalued or beaten-down stocks. (My favorite recent play on doing this was to encourage purchasing Grainger shares (GWW) for John and Jane's portfolio. I have also recently advised John and Jane to purchase shares of Helmerich-Payne (HP), Smuckers (SJM), General Mills (GIS), and Altria (MO) just to name a few.)

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

The following chart indicates that if Jeff were to reinvest the total cash generated over the next 10 years into dividend-paying stocks that average 4%, 3.5%, or 3% how much additional income he would be able to generate from these gains. Admittedly, this chart is a simplified version because it does not take into consideration the compounding effects of the money over each year leading up to the 10 years. I decided to avoid increasing the complexity because this represents a conservative scenario and it would take way too much work to forecast that kind of growth over a 10 year period.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

When we combine the total benefits from the previous two charts we can arrive at the final total cash generated from dividends per year.

Early Withdraw Penalty Blues?

As I read the above chart I can feel myself get excited by the idea of having this kind of retirement income at such a young age. Unfortunately, I am required to put my excitement on hold because I just realized that not all of the income above is accessible before the age of 59.5 without additional penalties and taxes.

The additional fees combined with taxes on withdrawn funds (from his Traditional IRA) would need to be excluded from the figures above in order to figure out how much Jeff actually gets to take home (the fees will be approximately 10% of the withdrawn value from the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA). While it is great to continue contributing to his retirement accounts, I would encourage Jeff to continue putting as much money as possible into his taxable account and investing in qualified dividend payers (therefore capping his taxes on those dividends at 15%). Unless Jeff is aware of a loophole (I certainly am not), it is important that he build up his taxable account is the best way to avoid any fees more than necessary.

Conclusion

Jeff says that he wants a six-figure dividend income in retirement and based on the forecasting models above, I would say that that is completely possible. I see Jeff's plan going forward is a two-part game plan and that is to refinance his mortgage onto a 15-year term and begin increasing his payments (even if it means forgoing investing what he normally does). Ultimately, the benefit of owning his own home and having minimal to no expenses offers Jeff something that our debt-laden society cannot buy: Freedom. Jeff and I share similar sentiments in that there is no greater freedom than not being enslaved to a paycheck.

The above scenario is intended to show the benefit of owning individual stocks. Here's a brief summary of those benefits:

Jeff can avoid any expense fees associated with ETFs or mutual funds. Jeff can choose individual companies that may not be included in an ETF or mutual fund. This also allows Jeff to avoid being held hostage to any changes made by an ETF or mutual fund (for example, a mutual fund purchasing shares of a company that Jeff does not like/violates his morals). I personally like the option of being able to sell shares of any company at any time. Although my strategy always advocates the buying and holding of securities, there does come a time where it is necessary to rebalance a portfolio and use the proceeds to take advantage of an unfairly beaten down stock. Ownership of ETFs and mutual funds make this impossible.

I will be writing a second article that will look at the performance of an ETF portfolio that Jeff has been considering as a way to improve his overall portfolio performance. Without having started that article, I predict that the dividend income less the expense fees of an ETF will end up having a significant impact on the dividend income produced by just portfolio.

