At 5% Yield, It's Time to Pile-up Ford Shares

At the same time, dividend grew by 20% total along with some special dividend.

Ford stock dropped by almost 30% over the past 3 years, making its yield over 5%.

Investment Thesis

What if I tell you that you can find a company that is trading under a 13 P/E ratio, that is paying a “safe” dividend of 5%+ yield and that is showing additional dividend growth potential, what would you tell me?

Think again. Ford (F) has been a steady dividend grower for the past 3 years and even distributed special dividends along the way. But while its dividend increased by 20%, its shares plunged by almost 30%...

Source: Ycharts

Are we looking at a screaming buy or a famous value trap? Let’s dig deeper and find out!

Understanding the Business

Ford is manufacturing and selling cars across the world. However, its two main markets are North America and Europe where it generates 85% of its revenue.

Source: author’s chart, data from F Q2 earnings

The company operates under 2 brands; Ford and Lincoln. Most of its sales continue to come from Ford (about 90%). The company has focused on fuel-efficient models along with integrating lots of technology into their cars.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

During the 2008 crisis, Ford was among the car manufacturers who did well considering the tsunami that hit this industry. Nevertheless, the automobile sector is highly cyclical and depends on consumers health.

While the U.S. economy seems on the right track (low unemployment rate, strong new housing construction and high consumer confidence), Ford is losing market shares to foreign constructors. In their most recent quarterly update, F market shares were down 0.1 points to 7.4%.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

Management did a great job in restructuring their production platforms in order to cut down on costs and improve efficiency. Back in 2007, F had 27 building platforms. Management dropped it to 9 in 2016. This improvement helped in maintaining a positive EPS over the past 7 years.

However, there isn’t a clear EPS trend. Management expects 2017 EPS to finish around $1.65-$1.85 where 2016 was at $1.76. In other words, don’t expect much growth here.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Since 2012, Ford hasn’t been exactly a steady dividend grower. In fact, management opted for a mix of dividend increases of their quarterly payment (2013, 2014, 2015) and special dividends (2016, 2017). While Dividend.com doesn’t register a dividend increase last year, the company is showing 4 consecutive years with an increase considering the total dividend paid.

Source: author’s chart, F dividend history website

I don’t expect F to boost its total dividend paid above 2016 levels this year. This makes F far away from being part of any dividend elite grower lists like the Dividend Achievers. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.



Source: Ycharts

While you can’t categorize F as a steady grower, you can, however, put it into the high-yielding category. I think management’s formula of inserting special dividend suits best the cyclical environment they have to navigate through. The yield remains satisfying for any income-seeking investor.

Source: Ycharts

Most importantly, both payout and cash payout ratios are under control at 68% and 24% respectively. This gives enough room for management to expect reasonable increases in the future without putting the company’s finances in jeopardy. Overall, Ford doesn’t meet all of my 7 dividend investing principles; but could certainly please investors ready to trade additional dividend growth for a high yield.

Potential Downsides

As previously mentioned, the automobile industry is cyclical and many experts fear that we are reaching the top of the hill. In their latest quarterly update, we can’t say that management was overly confident in the future:

Source: F Q2 earnings

The company is facing strong competition and as interest rate rises, consumers may stick to their old F150 a little longer. Sure, there will be a quick sales peak after the flood happened in Texas, but this will not affect long-term outlooks.

The second problem I see is the pension plan Ford has in its book. According to their website, the fund is underfunded by $8.9 billion. General Motors (GM) had important problems with their pension plan back in 2008. Another market correction could drop Ford’s growth perspectives down the hill very fast. Unions are strong in this sector and this could hurt in the event of a recession.

Valuation

Do you think Ford is a deal with a P/E ratio of 12.57? When we look at the past 10 years, it seems the shares have been trading to about any type of multiples:

Source: Ycharts

However, we seem to be at the highest point during “normal trading.” Therefore, there isn’t probably a deal on the stock at the moment.

Digging deeper, I will use a double stage dividend discount model in order to value F purely as a dividend growth play.

Considering its low payout ratio, I’ve used a 5% dividend growth rate and counterbalance it with a strong discount rate of 10%. I use a 9% rate for companies that are leaders in their market and where growth vectors are strong. In this case, Ford is losing market shares and might be at the end of the current economic cycle.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.60 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $18.90 $15.12 $12.60 10% Premium $17.33 $13.86 $11.55 Intrinsic Value $15.75 $12.60 $10.50 10% Discount $14.18 $11.34 $9.45 20% Discount $12.60 $10.08 $8.40

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

While I’m being cautious in my valuation, Ford seems to trade at a fair price. This could turn out to be quite a deal if the economic winds continue to blow further.

Final Thought

In an ideal world, I would pick-up shares at $11. In the meantime, I’ll stay put, but I think Ford is a good investment for anybody who seeks income. In fact, I would trade AT&T (NYSE:T) shares for Ford’s if you are looking for income.

Disclaimer: I do not hold F in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.