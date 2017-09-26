In September 2017, shares in Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF), a lithium mining company, gained momentum, catching short-sellers off guard, which assisted in boosting the share price from CAD$3/share to CAD$4.30/share, or about a 40% increase. The strong momentum was driven by both macroeconomic news that China will move to boost the number of electric vehicles in circulation and a positive end to the company’s fiscal year. Orocobre is best known as the only company that has brought a “greenfield” lithium salar project into production over the past decades. Although the company’s market capitalization will likely exceed CAD$1billion by the end of 2017, it is in my opinion that there is still significant upside for shareholders but the stock will likely experience short-term price movements in both directions.

The current picture of success and share price growth is not a reflection of the past decade. The road to commercial success in Argentina has been long, dark and winding. In March 2008, exploration started at Salar de Olaroz, which was one of the company's multiple properties located in the Puna Plateau region of Argentina. The Puna Plateau is often coined the “Saudi Arabia of Lithium” as it houses high-quality, low-cost lithium salar deposits. The region is located in the Andrean Monutains, reaching elevations of 4,000 meters and spans 1,800 kilometers across Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. More notable is the “lithium triangle,” which comprises three major salt lakes being Salar de Atacama, Salar de Uyuni and Salar de Hombre Muerto. The lithium triangle houses the largest proven deposit of lithium accounting for approximately 70% of estimated global reserves with an attractive area for mining companies of all sizes.



During the economic pullback of 2008, Orocobre fended off the recession that decimated the vast majority of small-cap equities in the mining space and dried up much-needed capital for junior exploration companies. Investor appetite didn’t emerge until post-2010, by which point the company had completed an initial resource and scoping study that paved the wave for a partnership with Toyota Tsusho. The relationship and agreements with Toyota increased credibility to the Orocobre story as it allowed the company to differentiate itself from dozens of junior lithium explorers. In addition to pulling in Toyota Tsusho (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) as a finance partner, the company also landed a deal that would see the Province of Jujuy, Argentina, become a partner in the lithium brine project. Jujuy Energia y Mineria Soiedad del Estado (JEMSE) agreed to 8.5% ownership through Class B shares in the project company. By the fall of 2013, the company delivered a construction update outlining timelines and associated financial requirements. A year later, Orocobre announced the official opening ceremony for the Olaroz lithium brine project. At this point, automakers were pushing out dates for the availability of electric vehicles, ensuring that hype around pent up lithium demand fizzled.

The years leading up to 2017 were rather concerning for shareholders as demand for lithium was not ramping as quickly as industry experts had expected. During the same period, it became clear that the company was under significant financial challenges related to the joint venture working capital position. The company had to go back to the capital markets for fund raising activities on multiple occasions, although they were welcomed with open arms by the global investment community. The combination of these events led to downward pressure on the share price. In 2015, the socialist government in Argentina lost the general election, leading to capital flow into the country and for inflation to begin normalizing. Further, demand for lithium started to re-emerge as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced plans to build a Giga Factory. The investment community quickly bought the vision of an electric future that would create a vacuum of demand for lithium. With Toyota behind the Orocobre story, re-emerging demand for lithium, and an advanced timeline to construction, it was clear that Orocobre was significantly ahead of the pack.

Today, Orocobre has ramped annual production to over 11,000t LCE, which is still shy of the nameplate capacity of 17,000t LCE but has managed to turn a profit in FY2017. Further, Toyota has signed an off-take contract to purchase all of the lithium carbonate produced. Throughout 2017, the company shifted to recapture a significant amount of capital through various means. First, the company provided several updates that VAT refunds were being issued as sales ramped up. Second, in the mist of the new born lithium hype the company was successful in offloading non-core Argentine assets while holding some level of ownership. There were several strategic transactions which were successfully completed that accounted for over $20million of assets in both marketable securities, cash and additional future cash payments. In August 2017, the company announced very positive earnings, which in my opinion was unexpected. The profit was influenced by the transactions regarding the non-core assets, which stood at a full-year net profit after tax of $19million. More importantly the company grew its cash balance to over $50 million, up from $23 million year over year. Further, total sales revenue reached $120 million, up from $15 million year over year.

Looking forward, the company still has outstanding technical and production challenges, which is going to limit FY2018 production to 14,000, which is above 2017 levels but below the nameplate production capacity. In addition, the company has disclosed that $20 million in VAT refund entitlements were available to the company, which will be collected upon. The projected increase in lithium carbonate production by 3,000T should assist in seeing a full 14,000T being sold but this is dependent on a number of variables such work in progress and finished goods inventory count. My expectations are that the company delivers an additional 1,700t LCE over 2017, which would generate an increase in revenue of $17 million. Further, the company has reduced the debt load and should be able to best utilize their cash position to increase operational efficiencies. The company is still off its initial target of $2,000t LCE operating cost, which indicates the company still has room for operational improvements. On the revenue side, the company disclosed an average price received of $9,763/tonne which reflects a gradually increasing lithium price. The company should be able to achieve an average 2018 increase of at least $1,000/ tonne based on current supply and demand factors. This is fully discounting any major shifts in the market, which could drive price to $15,000/ tonne.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OROCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.