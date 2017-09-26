ABB's (ABB) CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer on Acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions Conference Call (Transcript)

ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB)

ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions

September 25, 2017 05:00 AM ET

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome. We have with us today ABB's President and CEO, Ulrich Spiesshofer; Tarak Mehta, President of ABB's Electrification Products Division and ABB's Chief Financial Officer, Timo Ihamuotila. After they speak they will remain on the line and we'll open the call for questions.

Before we begin I would like to draw your attention to slide two which provides notice that this call will contain forward looking statements and make use of non-GAAP measures. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and current assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainty.

With that I would like to hand over to Uli, please turn to slide three.

With that I would like to hand over to Uli, please turn to slide three.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

Thank you, Alanna, good morning, good afternoon ladies and gentlemen all around the globe, I'm excited to announce that ABB has today taken a far-reaching step to strengthen our global number two position in electrification and expand our access to the highly attractive North American market. We are to acquire GE Industrial Solutions. GE's global electrification solutions business is 2.7 billion revenues, deep customer relationship, a large install base and extensive distribution network especially in North America, ABB's biggest market.

The purchase price is 2.6 billion and the transaction will be operationally accretive in year one. The acquisition includes a long-term license to use the GE Industrial Solutions spread. GE Industrial Solutions is a long-haul business for GE, but this is significant value creation potential for this business within ABB driven by our innovation leadership and cost synergy.

From a portfolio perspective, ABB and GE Industrial Solutions are an excellent match. GE Industrial Solutions' large install base and portfolio of electrical solutions complement ABB's technology leadership in electrification product. As part of the transaction and key to the overall value creation, ABB and GE have agreed to establish a long-term partnership agreement to supply GE with product and solutions from across the ABB portfolio.

Let's move to slide four. So, what is GE Industrial Solutions and what are we buying? Headquartered in Atlanta Georgia, GE Industrial Solutions employs about 13,500 people all around the globe. In 2016, it has revenues of approximately 2.7 billion, an operational EBITDA margin of approximately 8% and an operational EBITA margin of approximately 6%.

These figures and the basis for its figures are the audited carve-out financials which then has been adjusted to ABB's financial definition. GE Industrial Solutions has a strong manufacturing footprint and extensive distribution and service network especially in North America as well as nine global R&D centers. Among its key strengths are strong portfolio of solutions for commercial, residential and industrial margins.

Let's move to slide number five. The acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions represents a unique opportunity for ABB to strengthen our position in the highly attractive North American electrification market. This market is about 32 billion in the US that is growing by more than 32% CAGR driven by rising demand in sectors like data centers, EP charging as well as energy efficiency and classic industrial electrification.

The low voltage market has many highly profitable segments and would benefit considerably from gaining access to ABB's leading electrification technology. GE Industrial Solutions has a strong competitive position historically in North America with a large install base and a strong product brand which we have a long-term license to use.

A key strength of GE Industrial Solutions is its talented work force. They have a deep understanding of the electrification market and have built up strong customer relationships that in many cases have continued for the case. This in ABB they will have a larger and more technologically advanced offering for their customers. As well as a highly committed sales force and strong customer relationship, GE Industrial Solutions has a strong distribution network which in this business is extremely important.

Finally, there's the access that GE Industrial Solutions will deliver to a market that customers are used to dealing with providers who offer complete switchgear solutions.

Turning to Slide 6, GE Industrial Solutions produces electrification products, but its real strength is in its wide-ranging portfolio of electrical solutions for commercial, residential and industrial customers. For ABB, the acquisition opens up the possibility of introducing our pioneering electrification technology into GE Industrial Solutions offering to deliver further value to customers. Through the Engineered Solutions and Configured Solutions portfolio, we'll have a channel to market where we can unlock significant value potential. Think of it simply as putting ABB engines into GE Industrial Solutions' cars to drive a quantum leap in performance.

As you can see on Slide 7 there's significant opportunity for value creation. However, we're also well aware of the challenges that GE Industrial Solutions is currently facing and has developed a detailed plan to address them bringing this business back to its strength and regaining peer level profitability. As a non-core business for GE, GE Industrial Solutions has a great potential as part of ABB that will be integrated into the number two global electrification player as an element of the core offering. We will reinvigorate GE Industrial Solutions' portfolio by leveraging and bringing in ABB's technology. We will stop the decline in market share and reshape this business before we turn back to growth. Together with the GE Industrial Solutions' team, we will execute our well-established plan in a disciplined way to bring this business back to peer performance as part of the global ABB family.

Turning to Slide 8, globally our EP division is the partner of choice in electrification delivering more than 1.5 million products daily across more than 100 countries through a global network of channel partners and end customers. The division is a sizeable business with nearly 10 billion in revenues and 42,500 employees all around the world. We have the broadest global portfolio of low and medium voltage products and solutions to enable a safer and smarter flow of electricity from substation to socket.

In terms of the split among our geographies, the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions will strengthen particularly our position in electrification in North America and will also further enhance our already strong position in many other markets.

If we move to Slide 9, with GE Industrial Solutions, ABB will significantly strengthen its number two position in the global electrification market, further reducing the gap to Schneider and increasing the distance to our followers. This is in line with our ambition within our next level strategy of being the number one or two at all of our businesses globally.

Slide 10, shows that at GE Industrials Solutions, ABB gets an access to a comprehensive North American electrification portfolio. To ABB's offering for medium voltage protection and control, installation product, solar invertors and EP charging solutions GE Industrial Solutions brings a complete protection and control offering for low voltage applications as well as 13 products in critical power solutions. Our customers will benefit from ABB's innovative technology and GE's Industrial Solutions complimentary solutions and market access. That means we are even better positioned to help our customers chasing their promising opportunities of the energy and for the industrial revolutions and to create value for our shareholders.

Moving to slide 11. ABB as you know takes a disciplined approach to acquisitions which has to be value creating and secured at right price. We have said that we would be interested in acquisitions that strengthen our low voltage portfolio and this year is right in this sweet spot of it.

In the case of Industrial Solutions, GE Industrial Solutions is efficiently based on the following core principles. Integrating a non-core GE business into a global number two electrification player, powerful combination of two complementary businesses, shaping global leadership in electrification with a comprehensive U.S. portfolio, expanding access to the North American markets and reaching a leading position in the U.S. power business.

We will also raise GE Industrial Solutions performance towards key levels by leveraging ABB's technology leadership and especially ABB ability to realize GE Industrial Solutions' full potential. We will retain key managements, engineering and sales stuff and build on the strong brand positions and GE's customer relationships. The integration will follow best of both worlds principle between ABB's and GE division. In short, we will fix, we will drove and then we grow it or more simple, first we make it better and then we make it bigger.

With that I would like now hand over to Timo.

Timo Ihamuotila

Thanks Ulrich. Let's turn to Slide 12. So, I will start with a significant value creation potential through the integration of GE Industrial Solutions into ABB's EP division. In the base case, we have included only cost synergies, approximately 120 million in year three and approximately 200 million in year five. Cost synergies are comprised of harmonizing the product and technology portfolio with print optimization, supply-chain savings and SG&A cost reduction.

The cumulative onetime cost for integration and implementation will be approximately 400 million. The strategy for the integration is clear. We will first drive fixing the profitability and only then focus on growth, meaning the cost simply needs to roll out first. To be prudent in ABB's base case investments scenario we have not included any potential revenue synergies but we see upside potential long-term driven by strong channel combined with improved products portfolio.

Let now move to slide 13. This transaction is both strategically compelling as well as financially attractive. GEs industrial solutions is a sizable business with sales of $2.7 billion in 2016 and operational EBITDA of 6%. We have signed a long term strategic supply partnership with GE. This is a key part on safe guarding value creation. We will acquire GE Industrial Solutions for $2.6 billion which is clearly below on safe multiple basis at less than one times EBIT sales and it is pretty much in line with EBITDA multiple basis at approximately 12 times EBIT to EBITDA.

We continue to be committed to maintaining our single A credit tracing and thus given the size of the transaction and the previously closed BNR acquisition, we have put our plans for a share buyback on hold. We expect the transaction to be operational accretive in year one, and the closing is planned to take place in first half of 2018 subject to customary regulatory clearances. Overall, we have built our acquisition base case for significant value creation.

And now I will pass the call back to Ulrich.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

Thanks Timo. As you can see on Slide 14, with this next step of active disciplined portfolio management, we are consequently continuing to shift ABB's center of gravity in line with our Next level strategy through strengthening competitiveness mainly in North American market and lowering risk between early sides of business. Combined with the long term strategic supply agreement with GE, the transaction creates significant value for our shareholders.

Turning to Slide 15. ABB has already invested more than 11 billion in United States since 2010 significantly increasing our market presence. If GE Industrial Solutions this takes our investment to $14 billion. Today we have 20,000 employees in some 60 manufacturing sites across the country making it ABB's biggest geographical market and a significant contributor in shaping our market leading businesses worldwide.

In summary on Slide 16, I am excited about the prospect of this acquisition. GE Industrial Solution present the unique opportunity for ABB to expand our access to the North American electrification market due to its large installed base and strong customer relationships. GE industrial solutions is a non-core business for GE but we see significant value creation potential for this business within the ABB family driven by our innovation leadership and cost synergies.

From a portfolio perspective, ABB and GE industrial solutions are excellent match, GE Industrial Solutions large installed base and portfolio of electrical solutions complement ABB's technology leadership in electrification product both in the North America and globally.

With our pioneer in technologies and ABB ability offerings, we have a wide-ranging portfolio that we can bring to the market through GE Industrial Solutions' extensive network of distributors and strong customer relationships. This transaction will be a win for all stakeholders on both sides. We are really pleased and excited to make this happen.

Thank you. and now let's open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Martin Wilkie from Citi. Please go ahead.

Martin Wilkie

Couple of questions, firstly you said that you are well aware of the challenges inside the GE business, obviously we can see some much lower margin than your own electrification products business. What were some of those challenges? Was it curved and selling incentives? Was it not enough R&D? Was it the solutions project mix? Just so we could understand why there is such a big margin differential and how that can be closed.

And the second question which is on the buyback you mentioned that’s on hold, just to understand the timeframe you mean by on hold, is that something you would expect to restart after a year or so or just an idea on that please.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

Thank you for your question Martin and good afternoon to you. If you look at the current situation of GE Industrial Solutions, it's really interesting overall perspective. You got a very strong brand that goes all the way back to Thomas Edison and its known by everybody, you got a very strong install base more than 20% of the U.S. install base is GE Industrial Solutions install base and you got great access to distribution. So, these are the positive one.

But it's also very clear that this business is not only up to our margin level, as I look at all the other peers, this business is not up to the peer margin level as you right say. So, when you run a business for long-term as a non-core business these kinds of things happen, the margin slips down, the attention goes away, and the investment might be subscale and then you try to catch it and get it back, it takes a lot of effort and I think GE made efforts to bring it back, we see some signals of strengthening but altogether it did not get yet the full momentum. So, integrating it is our core electrification business, making it a key offering is a key element in there.

The other key is really, if you look at the portfolio there are elements of the portfolio which is right age. We launched this year in the first quarter in Houston a brand-new portfolio of classic and digitally enabled solution and products for the U.S. markets. So, we can use our technology and really bring that in. It's very clear, look and we have done thousands of hours of diligence on this deal, we see the declining market share of this business with open eyes and we're confident that we go through a stabilized as people rightly say and reshape the business and then go back to growth.

So, we have now clear plans in place to get this going, if you look at it, it's basically a lot of self-help. The key drivers to bring it up is on the one hand products and technology portfolio harmonization, it is restructuring of footprint and bringing productivity of the resources to decent level and it's also supply chain and SG&A savings especially for the parts of GE Industrial Solutions outside of North America that don’t have this scale.

So what people do is they will give this business oxygen to run faster. We have clearly said we will have cumulative one-time cost of about 400 million to bring this business back to strength. We have the recipe how to get businesses in groove, we basically used the same pattern as we had in robotics and in power grids to get this business back to strength and between a combination of technology, investment and operational improvement we will get there.

Now in the buyback, the plan for the buyback has been put on hold even B&R, the dividend and GE Industrial Solutions and it will take a while until we consider launching that plan. We will inform you quarter-by-quarter everything.

Next question comes from James Stettler from Barclays, please go ahead.

James Stettler

Yes, good morning and thanks for taking my question, I believe I just heard on the call on the press call with this acquisition you're now going to make a pause for now, could you confirm that?

I mean also now looking at the integration I mean and the brand strategy, is possibly the GE brand has been damaged by this period of under investment and just talk a bit about how you see that going forward and the branding ABB Thomas and

Bedson GE within your portfolio going forward in the US.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

Look James thank you very much for your questions and good afternoon to you, let me clarify what I said at the press. What I said is that for electrification products, this GE Industrial Solutions and this for industrial automation, the C&R, we don't see any large PLA positions on the horizon that we would do, because both management teams will be and are pretty busy realizing the potential of the deal.

Now in power grid, yes, the ongoing transformation of power up which is yielding good returns on the bottom line and we are basically changing the business pattern on the [indiscernible] the top line exact in line with expectation, given that pattern at the moment you shouldn't expect us to make large scale moves in that division. We are pretty busy, I wouldn’t rule out smaller bolt-ons and that’s the pattern to go.

And then if you move over to robotics and motion, in robotics and motion there are no large-scale deals that will transform this business in a substantial way, so again here we will continue bolt-ons, medium sized activities but we will not do anything large scale.

So, for the time being, the acquisition pattern doesn't stop entirely but we will be very-very responsible and cautious and as Timo said, we are committed to the single A rating, and we will act accordingly.

Now in the integration, let me just give a high-level perspective and then I hand over to Tarak who is running the business, he is with us. As we have announced at the Capital Markets Day last year, we are in the process of harmonizing our global, our trend architecture and in the context of that harmonization of the global brand architecture, GE Industrial Solutions will be also addressed, we have retained the license to run the brand for a couple of product lifecycles, so we are in no rush but we will do this in a responsible way.

But Tarak why don't you put a little bit flavor on that one.

Tarak Mehta

Thanks, Uli, James to give you a perspective, the addition now of GE Industrials Solutions and Thomas and Betts and the ABB portfolio in the US gives us the broadest offer to the market. From a general point of view there has been a lot of interest. We've done the research on the strength of the GE brand, inside different segments of the electrical product space, and we recognize and that's one of reasons why we asked for an extended duration for the brand, we recognize the value of the brand. We will be very careful in terms of ensuring that the brand that people trust, the brand that has delivered for them value, delivers even more value with the addition of the portfolio and the technology of ABB.

What is most important for us is to ensure that the sales organization, the channel has a clear understanding of how we will support the growth of this business and how we will turn around the performance so that customers really see a better GE when it comes to the existing GE portfolio, a strengthened GE we experience today and the technology leadership of ABB is the overall arching theme for the market.

Next question comes from Ben Uglow, Morgan Stanley, please go ahead.

Ben Uglow

I have two questions, first of all Ulrich you said that you are enthusiastic or excited about the GE Supply Agreement, can you sort of explain that, what is so special about this, why is it important and maybe if you could try to quantify little bit the volume that will be done under that Supply Agreement, I mean are we right to assume that GE would presumably be your largest customer over a period of time? That's the first question.

Second question is just around price conditions in the U.S. low voltage sector, if we go back a couple of years and you had competitive mergers and etc., it was getting a little bit competitive and what I was wondering is given where we are now in the cycle, are you seeing a meaningful improvement in those price conditions? Thank you.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

If you look at this deal, there're three buckets of value; the one bucket is the standalone business and I just described to you and Tarak, Timo, myself the teams have done a lot of work understanding the strengths and also the challenges of that business standalone.

And the second bucket of value creation is around the synergies, and it's basically a lot of self-help synergies around the product range, around footprint, around execution.

In the third bucket of value is the long-term supplier agreement that we've now with GE and all three together are reflected in the purchase price of 2.6 billion that we have announced today.

Now on the supplier agreement, look GE is already a very long term very important customer to ABB that we value very highly; so, we have a very long-term relationship already in many fields of GE portfolio. Now given the GE exit the business altogether, we've agreed that for that part of the portfolio that they're exiting but also for other parts of the ABB portfolio, we'll be a key supplier for GE going forward and we've documented in the appropriate legal arrangement.

Now, I will not give you the detailed volume for competitive reasons but what I will tell you is that GE indeed will be one of our most valuable customers and we'll absolutely treat it accordingly.

Now on the price conditions before I hand over to Tarak to make some comments, look, we've seen in the last couple of years some erratic behavior from the one or the other competitor trying to bring nervousness into the market, all of that failed basically because if you look at the way this market works, it’s a pretty sticky market where it is due to model, safeguards a certain -- usually a certain commercial discipline and ABB all around the world has always been very commercially disciplined, we rather take aid on the top line than giving up too much on that, that's the principle.

I'll let Tarak now comment a little bit on what he sees in Americas without giving too much forward-looking guidance.

Tarak Mehta

From our perspective of all the markets in the world, the United States has and the North American market has been not only the biggest but one of the best profit pools that we see out there. While there might be short term moves based on the economic cycle, we don't see at this point any structural change to the attractiveness of the U.S. market and not only U.S. you can add in there Canada and Mexico, so these three markets combined represent the significant profit pool and we see that continuing into the future.

The next question comes from Gile DeBray Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Gile DeBray

Firstly, when you mentioned the 400 million onetime cost for the implementation of the synergies, does that include the need to refresh the product range and reinvest in the distribution network or are you just talking about the manufacturing footprint optimization and that sort of things. So that's question number one.

And then question number two would be about the recent trends in the business, I mean that would be great if you could give us an indication of how the business has trended so far in 2017. Because I've heard from various sources that the business has actually further lost the share and that its margins have probably somewhat eroded probably so far in 2017. So, I wanted to double check this. Thank you.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

Yes, let me start this to the second point that all kinds of rumors about realization of what this business is and is not, as I've said we have done a couple of thousand of hours of due diligence, we know what we are buying, we have seen the development, we have some good development in certain buckets, we are seeing some concerning areas and altogether we will address in that one.

One thing is very, very clear, this is unloved orphan that really is now coming back to the family clear giving it all oxygen and making it run again will take a bit of time, we will have the patience and the perseverance and the purchase price which is less than one-time revenue including the long-term supply agreement reflects that we have been very, very disciplined in terms of pricing this risk profile, this asset and the opportunities in the right way. Now the 400 million cost question, I think that [Timo will address that]. Timo over to you?

Timo Ihamuotila

Yes, so the 400 million really covers all the costs related to the transaction, so these are integration costs, restructuring costs and transaction cost. And in the integration cost we have both the IT related as well as the product portfolio related integration costs and then in the restructuring costs there will be some further cost related to our R&D and SG&A but to summarize again all costs are covered. Again, want to be very prudent and without best case here regarding taking really all the needed costs in to account.

The next question comes from Simon Toennessen with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Simon Toennessen

First question, on just the general strategy on low voltage. We know low voltage business more product focused, at least the companies that we, obviously, look at more closely. Your largest French competitor, I think, has about 70%-plus product business in low voltage and there's about an 18% margin in their business. It seems now you are growing a bit more your solutions part of the business, also with this acquisition relative to your product share. Can you just elaborate a bit more why you think it's critical to -- on a bigger part maybe on the solution side relative to the product side?

And then secondly, just on the growth profile, you've talked a bit -- quite a bit already on the call, but I think I've read somewhere this morning that you expect the overall market I think in the U.S. to grow more or less in line with GDP going forward, which comes maybe bit uninspiring at first, maybe you could just comment a bit about that why you don’t think it's going to grow better than GDP. Thank you.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

Let's start with the solution strategy. As you rightly observed, GE Industrial Solutions is not on peer level regarding profitability but the driver for that is not the strong solution business, that I will later on let Tarak comment a little bit more on the dynamics in the specifically in the U.S. market because the U.S. buyers buy solutions. And the way the market operate is that you put together single product into entire cabinet, into entire switchboards, into entire solutions that you sell to your customers. So, this is first point.

The second point is we just announced in the Innovation and Technology Day in Auburn Hills, even stronger focus on solutions. And one reason of that one is we have an increasing contest of digital offering bringing this together in a right pre-engineered, pre-configured way allows our customers to test the scale that we have, to test the experience, bring down the installation risk and installation cost, make sure we configure faster and go-to-market.

So altogether the solutions profile here already helps us to enhance the margin, it is very clear, that even for a solution business, the GE IS performance is not at the level that we need to do. If I look at my other solutions businesses portfolio I'm a very happy camper and it's going the right direction.

Tarak, why don’t you comment a little bit on the specific solutions buying pattern in the U.S. before we go then back to the growth profile.

Tarak Mehta

Thanks Ulrich. As we see the U.S. market it is a little bit unique from the U.S. perspective, relative to the rest of the world. In the sense that 75% of what is purchased by end customers is provided through the channel but by the OEMs. That means a highly profitable product solution combination is what Schneider has it's what Eaton has in the market and that’s what we aim for the combination of ABB and GE Industrial Solutions. So that is the dynamic of the U.S. market and we want to tap into that. That includes the full profit tools that we discussed before. So, we believe we are plugging in with the component portfolio of EP division and the solution capability of GE Industrial Solutions, will provide us with a comparable go-to-market relative to the competition.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

And again, just to complement what Tarak just said, it was amazing how many calls we got this morning from customers from basically all around the world that said you are the right home, here is the laundry list of things that we want you to do, we would ask you to do it and get it done so that’s also encouraging all together.

Now going through your question, the growth profile. Now if you take the market in the market drove that we have stated here is the North American market. The market is growing roughly in line with GDP but you can grow faster in that market, especially when you got a good digital offering, better it's on the home automation side, better its putting additional control capabilities, monitoring capabilities, into the product range that we have ABB is truly leading in this field. If you look at the innovation pattern in Tarak's portfolio that we are really at the front end in terms of putting same thing in measurement, control and operational improvement through digital offering into the portfolio. I think we are truly leading and with that I'm excited to get the growth profile in the right direction but as Timo rightly said, the next couple of years this is not about pushing growth too hard. This is first about doing in a very discipline way, like we did in robotics, like we are doing power grids at the moment, firstly a clearly defined homework and work out to make the business better in the dimensions that both Timo and Tarak have described and then we will participate in the growth again. So, we are not going and try to grab by growth at any cost, we will try to value our customers with innovative product range, we will deliver the margin upside by doing the footprint, the SG&A and the sourcing side and then when you are there, the growth will come also in the future.

Next question comes from Jonathan Mounsey from Exane. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Mounsey

Only the synergies you announced the 200 million, I think you sight four different buckets at products and technology portfolio organization, footprints, supply chain and SG&A cost reduction. Only if you could may be elaborate a little as to where the main buckets of the savings would actually accrue, is it footprint, is it supply chain savings, may be just a little bit more detail on that please.

And then second question, on the $400 million is that all cash and whether it is or it isn’t, what’s the profile of the spend look like over the next three years please.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

So, let me just get first started on the synergies and then I will hand over to Timo to talk about the 400 million. The key sources of the synergies are the four bucket that we have this drive. And it's interesting when you look at the timing when they come in, I will not disclose what the energies were but I will help you a little bit on the timing side. That will be relatively strict actions around the footprint optimization, there will be opportunities on the sourcing side, we can do something on the SG&A side but then moving businesses over, moving product over will take some time. So don’t expect all of it happening right away, because sometimes when we are migrating from a PV based product into an AVV technology based product, it doesn’t make sense to move the line with the old technology into new environment, we take and the product rejuvenation pattern and drive that through Tarak and his business unit leaders have done a tremendous job related to the events to the entire portfolio by product by product, product line by product line and has a very, very detailed plan for the next couple of years how to really drive this.

And then as technology comes in, product gets rejuvenated, footprint will follow and will really drive. There are some immediate very short-term actions that we can take, but the majority of it will be really going hand in hand over the next couple of years and over the next five years that we've laid out. In some cases, if you need to have certification of the new product, in some cases you need to make sure, you get expects by the customer in the right way, all of that will be done as far as this is possible and as slow as needed to get accepting.

Now before I move I hand over to Timo.

Timo Ihamuotila

So, on the 400 million as you can see on Slide 12, we are expecting to have a majority in the first three years and what we're describing here is really the cash profile. And if you look at the accounting profile or how the restructuring costs could then be booked that would be like little bit more front end loaded and could be also slightly smaller depending then on what kind of add we would have and do we have safe of real estate and those kinds of things but a little early to go into that in detail.

Next question comes from James Moore from Redburn, please go ahead.

James Moore

Can I come back firstly to the solutions industrial logic? I understand the case, you make a good case for combining the ABB products and technology to the GE solutions. I'd just like to explore a little bit the mix of GE Industrial Solutions because I didn't really understand it that well. In Slide Four you show that roughly 70% of GE's revenue to solutions whether engineered, configured or embedded. Can you help me understand a little bit how much of the cost base with the employees and the footprint in terms of [30] plant, 15 distribution centers etc., relates to solutions versus products? That's the first question.

The second is, can you talk a little bit about the longer-term history of the GE business in terms of if we were to look at a five or a 10-year margin average, how does that compare to the six and what is sort of the peak and trough look like within that, is there a big difference, I get you won't put numbers on it, but is there a big difference between solutions margins versus product margin within GE?

Ulrich Spiesshofer

So, James, thank you very much. As always very through questions and try to get more details, I have to disappoint you here a little bit, we are not giving you the split on the solutions versus the product, and quite frankly if you look at the average profitability it's quite strong on both areas historically and it has deteriorated in line with what we described before. I'll Tarak talk a little bit more about it in a moment.

But just to understand if you go to Slide Number Six, on Slide Number Six you're basically seeing what is being sold. On the one hand it's what we call naked products and then you put this product together into overall switchgear, into panel boards, into switch boards, that the end customer at the very end buys to drive a mine, to have an industrial environment going and the more we go into sophisticated solutions on electrification side to more engineering what purpose will be needed to get electrification solutions for our customer then, so the trend and that's not true in the US over the trend goes globally in the direction that the customer stretched ahead and say this is my core competence to drive solutions engineered for electrification or do I better get a parcel.

And now when you take this and use our proven recipe on configurative platforms, on really making sure with standardized product platforms all around the globe, I think we got a great opportunity to drive value. On the historic perspective, I'll let Tarak who has spent, I don't know how many hundreds of hours himself on the diligence, talk a little bit about the pattern.

Tarak Mehta

Thanks, Uli, as we see today and looking into the past of this particular business it's the relative drop in profitability versus the peers is fairly uniform whether you look at the product piece or the engineered solutions piece. So, we see an opportunity to let both components of the business. And as rightfully said before so there's scale elements of this transaction, we are on a product line by product line basis somewhere between three and four times bigger than GE Industrial Solutions. So, you can imagine that scale playing its way on the products side but also on the engineered solutions side. because on both sides this scale is relative and important whether you're talking FCM, the savings or you're talking about in front of the customer, so that's an answer.

Next question comes from Alfred Glaser, ODDO Securities. Please go ahead.

Alfred Glaser

First, I wanted to ask you over the next, let's say, two years, how do you expect GE IS to evolve? Do you expect it to continue seeing its top line decline and maybe the margin be on the pressure? And all-in-all, what do you expect to consolidate in the ABB numbers? You mentioned that operational EPS should increase from this acquisition. That's taken into account all the consolidation costs and integration costs, would that be a charge overall for ABB in the first year or maybe in the first two years?

Ulrich Spiesshofer

Look, we're not giving guidance on individual businesses, forward looking, we don't do that in general, we don't do it for here, but let me just give you once again the rationale for value creation. And I think we say it very clearly, we will first make this business better, that means the first ambition is to bring out technology and to work on the sources of cost synergies, to really get the margin back up to peer level. We have the scenarios in the drawer, we know exactly what we need to do to get there and once you typically do that, you can also stabilize top line of the business because you're -- become more attractive to your customers, the first customers that started to fade away will realize oops there's [straight] technology coming and that's basically -- we did quite a bit of testing on how customers feel about our technology that we understand how attractive this will be. There will be certain actions that take a couple of years to get there but there will be also some actions that drive it, so, for me it’s a stabilization of the top line, it's an improvement of the margin which is the first phase.

And then after the first phase in a couple of years' time and it will take a couple of years, we will start growing again this business; we've clearly said in the press release, we've the ambition to bring this business after an initial dampening effect back into operational EBITA margin range of 15 to 19; for the EP division in 2020. So, during 2020 we'll look back in this range.

Now on the operational EPS, the consolidation and all the questions that you had there, I happily hand over to our CFO.

Tarak Mehta

As we said we expect the transaction to be operational EPS accretive during year one, but then when you look at the let's call it accounting EPS or the EPS-EPS, so on that side we clearly -- we would have an impact on the restructuring costs, and there it is simply too early to make a call, but overall as a principle we would of course want to move forward as quickly as possible with the restructuring and taking the cost out, so that is clearly agreed with the teams inside ABB, and in that sense I would say that we will try to take as much of this upfront as possible. Because that shows that we have good plans to execute the cost out.

And then finally on the running profitability, I think it's just worth mentioning that as we said we expect the transaction to close during the first half, so likely this impact will not be fully there for the year 2018.

Next question comes from William Mackie, Kepler Cheuvreux, please go ahead.

William Mackie

A couple of questions please from my side. Firstly, can we go back to the North American market, the overall opportunity you see there, if we go back to the successful integration of Thomas & Betts, so I think at the time you saw a market of about 24 billion which now you are stating is 32 billion, which is about a 6% CAGR compared to your projection of 2% now. So, what happened in terms of the overall market? Will you going forward be able to accept see a greater accessible market through the combination of these two businesses. And why the lower rate of expected growth over the next two to three years.

Secondly on the overlap between the businesses can you just help us to understand a little more when you completed your due diligence and no idea of the extent of which we see overlap across the product categories, across the two business areas.

And then lastly you make a point with regard to margin potential through the synergies realization. What do you actually see as a margin entitlement for an enlarged business that now moves into a more stable market environment that is perhaps three to four times bigger than the former GE Industrial Solutions business? So where could this go mid-term excluding your margin goals for electrification products. Thank you.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

Look in the North American market it is not a like-for -like comparison. The portfolio that we are getting through GE Industrial Solution, there is the solutions market added to the whole thing that we didn’t have access to. The market has been growing also roughly with GDP historically and definitely go forward. So, we are not guiding you towards but this is 6% growth margin, this is a 2% market.

I'll let Tarak answer the question on the overlap piece and go quickly into the margin potential. I think look the margin potential for electrification is reflected in our margin range of 15% to 19% and we are facing now very forceful actions to combine between ABB to solar activities, the EP charging Tarak's portfolio, we put together medium voltage and low voltage but basically, we have really today a leading portfolio between the substation and any socket value consumer electricity compared to anybody integral. And with that, now GE Industrial Solutions has entitlement to go in the same direction so we confirmed the margin range of 50% to 90% and Tarak's ambition will be over the next years to work towards the upper end of this range after having rear end of the range than in 2020 when we get through the full -- the part of value creation of GE's investor solutions. Now on the overlap and the due diligence Tarak why don’t you talk a little bit about that.

Tarak Mehta

Just to give you a perspective as part of the overall assessment of this business we did a deep benchmark and looked at how much overlap we have on the product side, how much we have on the solution side, really is on the product and the components side where we have the highest amount of overlap. I will not go into the specifics of what percentage so that's why we have the highest overlap. In fact, on the solutions side we actually add scope, that is one of the reasons why the market size went up to 32 billion because it's a scope that we did not have and we do not have today. So hopefully that gives you a little bit of an understanding of how these two go together.

Next question comes from Denise Molina from Morningstar. Please go ahead.

Denise Molina

Just wanted to ask you one question. What were the alternatives to this transaction given that it's going to take a couple of years if we realize the synergies and that you have some portfolio changes that you want to make in the meantime, you got competitors that are ahead of you on the solution side. I'm just wondering if there were alternatives on why they didn’t work, what you bought that they didn't.

Ulrich Spiesshofer

If you look at it [indiscernible] the one is to do a much, much, much larger transaction and go for really message industry consolidation amongst the big size all around the globe. This is something where I don’t feel ABB is ready to go for. We still have a lot of homework going on in the portfolio, and this is not the right time to consider that.

The other alternative which has been the organic alternative and when you look at what we launched in Houston this year, we put a lot of money at work to make sure we got leading technology and now we have the perfect stream board for this technology to hop in the market and pull the business going forward. So, this is the perspective for the alternatives.

The last question comes from [Alexander Poletski] from [indiscernible] Octavian. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

One of your main initiatives here is going to be innovation as you have basically have stated it many times. And in the past that you've already answered before but one thing that sort of bothers me is the specifications are completely different between Europe and the U.S. and you plan to bring in a lot of your products. So how are you going to bridge this concretely?

Ulrich Spiesshofer

I would suggest, this is the perfect question for Tarak to close out.

Tarak Mehta

Thanks Alexander. As we discussed we've been working since the Thomas & Betts acquisition and addition to the family the last four and five years investing significant amounts of money which we publicly stated how much it was and even more to develop a portfolio for the U.S. market. So, a lot of what we have is you all read it today. A lot of what we will bring to the market is something that has been tested with customers and we've gotten the input from them and that we showcased earlier this year. So, we have a high degree of confidence in that portfolio being relevant to the U.S. specific markets. And that’s one of the cornerstones for us to move forward.

Alanna Abrahamson

So, thank you very much for everything. Let me close out the call to remind everyone that we have our Q3 results on Thursday October 26, and looking forward to hear from you then. Thank you to all.

