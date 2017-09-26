BlackBerry: Show Me The Revenues

For the third straight quarter, I expect enterprise services and software to show signs that it is moving in the right direction - will I be disappointed again?

BlackBerry (BBRY) will have another chance to prove that it can engineer its long-awaited turnaround. On Thursday before the opening bell, the company will report fiscal 2Q18. Revenue expectations are set at a meager $221.2 million, nearly -10% lower sequentially and -37% below year-ago levels. On EPS, the company is estimated to break even, after finally posting positive non-GAAP net profits in the past two quarters.

Source: CrackBerry.com

The stock has swung wildly this year so far, dipping to lows of $6.77/share in March and seeing its market value appreciate by nearly +70% to reach highs of $11.39/share in June -- in part propelled by one-off events, like an arb settlement with Qualcomm (QCOM), that did little to maintain the stock price momentum alive. Yet, for as long as the subject of recovery has been on the table -- and we are now looking at roughly five years -- the Canadian smartphone-turned-tech company has done little to provide unequivocal evidence that its turnaround efforts will eventually bear fruit. The trend has not been BlackBerry's friend, as the table below illustrates.

Source: DM Martins Research, using company reports

Therefore, I believe this quarter's print will be all about BlackBerry's ability to turn on the revenue growth switch -- or at least to share a vision for when and how sustainable revenue momentum can realistically be achieved.

It boils down to turning revenues around

Any investment thesis on BBRY will likely rely heavily on the company delivering robust top-line growth in its key enterprise services and software business (41% of total company sales last quarter, a segment that excludes licensing and BTS-related revenues). For the third straight quarter, I expect this segment to finally show decisive signs that it is moving in the right direction -- even though my prior hopes have been shattered by dismal top-line performance and guidance that was light on high-conviction expectations for improvement. This part of BlackBerry's business includes UEM, or unified endpoint management, which the executive team believes will secure about 1 billion mobile, desktop and EoT devices by as early as 2020 (see graph below) -- a tall order that very soon will need to show early signs of being fulfilled.

Source: Company's presentation

Anecdotally, BlackBerry's QNX has inched closer to proving that it can be a viable business, particularly after the company's recent agreement to provide services to Delphi (DLPH) for its autonomous driving platform. But celebration is better held off until the company can turn contracts into fuel for meaningful top-line growth within a technology solutions segment that accounted for only $36 million in sales last quarter. As Seeking Alpha contributor KIA Investment pointed out recently, BlackBerry's QNX within the context of autonomous driving might not be much of a revenue generator after all.

BlackBerry continues to be a speculative play

At the end of the day, I continue to see BBRY as a zero-or-one, option-like investment vehicle best suited for the risk-loving speculator.

BBRY EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Trading at a forward EV-to-EBITDA of 27.2x that has come down from mid-2017 highs (see chart above) along with the stock price, some might be see value in BBRY at current levels. But my value bias tells me that the benefits of buying this stock are not worth the risks associated with the investment. Before dipping my toes in these turbulent waters, I would rather wait for more convincing signs that BlackBerry can thrive as a reinvented technology company in the long term.

