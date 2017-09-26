With LyondellBassell Hitting 52-Week Highs, Should Investors Hold On?

LyondellBasell (LYB) is hitting 52-week highs and many investors are probably asking themselves whether they should hang on or start cashing in on their gains. The company's shares are still attractively priced at a 10.7x TTM P/E and the dividend yield of 3.6% is high considering the current market environment. However, financial leverage at the company has grown and may be giving investors reason to be cautious as the company's history of being too financially aggressive resulted in its bankruptcy back in 2009.

An Introduction to the Company

LyondellBasell is a global chemical company specializing in the production and technology for producing plastic building blocks, Olefins and Polyolefins, as well as other chemicals and refined products. Through their technology segment, the company also develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. More than 240 polyolefin lines around the world utilize LyondellBasell-licensed technology. The company is a result of a 2007 acquisition by Dutch based Basell of Houston based Lyondell. The additional debt that was taken on in the buyout proved too much to handle as it bankrupt the company after an unfortunate collapse of a large crane at its Houston refinery, two hurricanes, and the Great Recession.

A Profitable and Growing Company

LyondellBasell's global footprint and strong technological processes have allowed them to maintain a high level of profitability. Since 2011, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 42.1% and 24.8%, respectively. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has declined from $24.63 in 2011 to $17.35 due to the company repurchasing a large number of shares when they were trading above book value. As such, this decline in book value should not be taken as a sign of declining value in the business.

Source data from Morningstar

Over the past 5 and 10 years, LyondellBasell has seen average net income growth of 12.3% while EPS has grown at 19.5% over the same period. The thing driving EPS growth higher than net income growth has been share repurchases by the company which have averaged 5.4% annually with share count decreasing from 572 million in FY 2011 to 407 million. When these average repurchases are combined with the dividend yield of 3.6%, total shareholder yield is a hefty 9%. I always like to see share buybacks from management (especially if the price is attractive) as it signals management has confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and capital budgeting discipline.

Leveraging up the Balance Sheet

Part of these buybacks has been financed with debt as seen through financial leverage increasing from 2.2x to 3.5x over the period. However, this remains a low leveraged business as interest expenses remain covered around 12x by operating income for the last 12-month period. For comparison, competitor Huntsman (HUN) has financial leverage of 5.8x and interest coverage of 3.9x for the trailing 12-month period.

Source data from Morningstar

While room for extra share purchases financed with debt issuances might be slimming, the company has plenty of room to continue returning funds to shareholders from cash flow from operations alone. With capital expenditures averaging around only 30% of cash flow from operations and dividends accounting for another 30% over the period, the company has a further 40% left for other uses.

Source data from Morningstar

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

When looking at steady growth companies such as LyondellBasell, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how the company's market valuation compares to competitors Huntsman (HUN) and DowDuPont (DWDP) I have placed them all side-by-side.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, LyondellBasell's market valuation reflects favorably to its peers and its average net income and EPS growth has been top of the pack. The company's PEG ratios of 0.9x (net income) and 0.5x (EPS) are also well within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

The P/E of 10.7x can also be expressed as a 9.3% earnings yield which is adequate in its own right. I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 42.1% over the past six years and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 5.65x when the price is $98.00, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 7.5% for an investor's equity at that $98.00 purchase price, if history repeats itself.

Conclusion

LyondellBasell is a highly profitable company that has been returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases at an impressive pace. While the company is hitting 52-week highs, its valuation remains below that of its peers and provides adequate potential returns to shareholders. The company's financial leverage has increased in recent years but still remains under control with interest expense covered around 12x by operating income. The company's history of bankruptcy in 2009 might be depressing the valuation and providing investors an opportunity to continue holding such a profitable company at a fair price.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the follow button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long LYB with an average cost base of $83.44