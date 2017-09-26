ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Active ETFs Listed Globally Have Increased 40% In 2017 To Reach A New Record Of $61 Billion

In August 2017, active ETFs and ETPs saw net inflows of $1.63 Bn marking the 32 consecutive months of net inflows and a record level of $16.45 Bn.

At the end of August 2017, the global active ETF and ETP industry had 361 ETFs/ETPs, with 432 listings, assets of $61 Bn, from 77 providers on 20 exchanges.

ETFGI reported that assets invested in Active ETFs and ETPs listed globally have increase 40.9% in the first 8 months of the year to reach new record of $61 Bn.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF and ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Active ETFs and ETPs listed globally have increase 40.9% in the first 8 months of the year to reach a new record of $61 Bn at the end of August 2017, according to ETFGI’s August 2017 Active ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.

Record levels of assets were reached at the end of August for active ETFs and ETPs listed globally with $61.10 Bn, $39.60 Bn in the United States, $9.51 Bn in Canada, $8.11 Bn in Europe and $3.79 Bn in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan).

At the end of August 2017, the global active ETF and ETP industry had 361 ETFs/ETPs, with 432 listings, assets of $61 Bn, from 77 providers on 20 exchanges in 16 countries.

In August 2017, active ETFs and ETPs saw net inflows of $1.63 Bn marking the 32 consecutive months of net inflows and a record level of $16.45 Bn in YTD net inflows. This is greater than the $4.30 Bn in net inflows at this point last year, and $8.16 Bn more than the $8.29 Bn net inflows gathered in all of 2016. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

August is typically a challenging month for equity markets with the average loss over the past 20 years for the S&P 500 at 1.3%. This year the S&P 500 was up 0.31% in August and 11.93% YTD, MSCI ACW was up 0.44% and 15.48% YTD while MSCI EM was up 2.27% for August and 28.59% YTD (all prices in USD). Storms and political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, Brexit negotiations, and North Korea is still an area of concern.

64.8% of the global assets in active ETFs and ETPs are 189 active products that are domiciled and listed in the United States. 72.8% of the assets in active ETFs and ETPs are 115 active fixed income products.

First Trust gathered the largest net ETF and ETP inflows in August with $531 Mn, followed by PIMCO with $245 Mn, iShares with $188 Mn and Source with $185 Mn net inflows.

