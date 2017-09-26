Wrong! GOP Healthcare Bill Won't Cause 23 Million To Lose Insurance

The actual number of uninsured would probably be more like 9 million.

The CBO projects 23 million Americans will lose healthcare coverage in the next decade if the GOP healthcare bill passes.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects 23 million Americans will lose their healthcare coverage over the next decade if Republicans are successful in repealing Obamacare. It’s a great sound-bite for Democrats. The problem is that it’s incorrect.

The actual number of uninsured is probably 9 million, explains Healthcare analyst Tom Tobin in the video below. “That’s not great. That’s not a social good, but it’s a lot less terrible than the numbers that are being discussed by politicians and the press,” Tobin says.

The CBO’s scoring of the bill has some serious flaws. Take, for instance, the assumption that removing the individual mandate gooses the number of insured fairly significantly. For background, the individual mandate requires that Americans have insurance or pay a penalty (that can stretch into the thousands). In other words, if the individual mandate were repealed, some Americans who were forced to purchase insurance would drop their coverage.

Add in another CBO nuance. The 23 million person estimate also assumes some portion of Medicaid recipients would drop their government subsidized healthcare insurance. But hang on, says Healthcare policy analyst Emily Evans, “That doesn’t make sense because Medicaid is free.”

Put it all together and you get 9 million more uninsured Americans by 2026. Not 23 million. Now, that’s a lot less scary than the numbers Democrats and the press are talking about, say Evans and Tobin. But it’s also not exactly a comforting retort for Republicans either (“No, we’re only stripping 9 million people of their healthcare coverage.”)

There you have it, the cold, hard facts.

