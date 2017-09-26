Accenture Q4 Earnings Preview

Accenture (ACN) is expected to report its Q4 2017 earnings on September 28, before market open. Accenture shares closed the last trading session at a price of $138.16 a share, just a few cents below its all-time high of $138.27 which was hit in the last trading session only. The stock has had a good run after the post Q3 earnings sell-off, gaining more than 13% since then, handily outperforming the Nasdaq, which is up nearly 2.15% in the same time frame. The big question going into the earnings announcement is: Will the upcoming earnings announcement help ACN stock maintain its good run? Also, will the Q4 2017 earnings announcement lift Accenture stock to fresh all-time highs? Let's take a closer look.

Accenture Q4 2017 Analyst Estimates And Management Guidance

Wall Street expects Accenture to report non-GAAP earnings of $1.46 per share on a revenue of $9 billion. The estimates compare against earnings of $1.31 on a top line of $8.49 billion in the year ago quarter, implying 11.45% earnings growth and a top line growth of 6%, on a year-over-year basis. On the Q3 earnings call, management issued guidance for 5% to 8% revenue growth between $8.85B and $9.10B.

On the bottom line front, Accenture management lowered its EPS guidance for FY 2017 from a $5.70 - $5.87 range to a $5.37 - $5.44 range. including the pension settlement. This would imply a YoY growth of just 1.31%, at the midpoint.

Accenture Earnings History And Stock Price Reaction

Accenture doesn't have a solid history of trumping Wall Street estimates. As per the Estimize database, Accenture has beaten the Wall Street consensus on the earnings front six out of the last eight quarters. The company was only able to meet the estimates in its last quarter earnings. Accenture has beaten the top end of Wall Street estimates in only one out of the last eight reported quarters.

Source: estimize

Coming to the revenue numbers, management issued revenue guidance in six out of the last eight quarters. Accenture went on to beat the high end of the guidance as well as the high-end estimate of Wall Street estimates in four out of those six quarters. Looking at the most recent four quarter time frame, Accenture has missed the Wall Street estimates in two of the last four reported quarters.

Source: estimize

ACN stock has a history of making big movements in response to earnings announcements. Following the last four earnings release, the stock has lost 2.3%, on average, in the trading session immediately following an earnings release.

An important point to be noted here is that the discouraging post-earnings movement of ACN stock in three of the last four quarters is because of the company missing on earnings or revenue metric or result not as per expectations, so a beat in Q4 could reverse the trend the stock has fallen in. The big question now is will Accenture deliver an earnings beat tomorrow?

Given the recent earnings history, which has seen the company failing to live up to expectations, it could be a real challenge for Accenture to deliver an earnings surprise/revenue beat in Q4 2017. However, since the company already has set the bar low by reducing the guidance in the last quarter earnings call, a narrow beat could be on the cards. The possibility of a narrow earnings beat is also supported by the ACN Q4 2017 earnings whisper number, which at $1.48 implies a 2 cent beat, or a 1.36% earnings surprise.

A word of caution

The stock currently trades at pretty steep valuations in comparison to its own historical valuations. The current valuations bake in significant growth expectations, and any miss in Q4 could prove costly again for investors. More than an earnings beat, FY 18 outlook will be very crucial as Q3 proved. Further, the stock is overbought or near overbought territory as per popular technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands. The stock needs more than an earnings beat to take it to new all-time highs. Hence, we believe Accenture stock is a hold going into the earnings release. In light of this, conservative long-term investors looking for initiating fresh positions in Accenture stock should wait for any post-earnings pullback, which might be a good opportunity to buy into the stock. There are reports of a dividend hike announcement on the earnings call which also investors need to watch for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Sreekanth Anasa, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.