Verastem: A Reliable Buy For Biotech Aficionados

Background

Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) is centered around two small molecule drugs, duvelisib and defactinib. Duvelisib is farther along Verastem's clinical pipeline and has significantly boosted VSTM prices in the recent past. According to Verastem's website and press releases, duvelisib has shown significant promise with improving chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) outcomes as well as potential in improving outcomes of indolent on-hodgkin's lymphoma (iNHL). Defactinib is similar in biochemical design in that it is made to disrupt the Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) pathway critical to cancer cell survival and strength. So far, defactinib shows potential with treating ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. Both drugs are important research avenues and, especially when it comes to duvelisib's positive results regarding CLL, both have the potential to be significant revenue drivers for Verastem.

Analyst Opinion Overview

Duvelisib is the result of the company's desire to deliver a new drug for treatment of relapsed/refractory lymphocytic leukemia and non-hodgkin's lymphoma. The lymphoma treatment is more speculative since it is not as far along as chronic lymphotic leukemia research in terms of clinical trials. The potential for further NHL progress and ultimate FDA approval is an enticing selling point of VSTM stock. Of course, prominent existing treatments for CLL such as alemtuzumab, idelalisib, lenalidomide and others could throw an unexpected curve ball into the optimism surrounding duvelisib and its demonstrated progress against CLL.

As mentioned before, Verastem's other research play is defactinib. As mentioned earlier, it targets the FAK pathway that sustains cancer cells, thereby offering some versatility in terms of how Verastem can come at several prominent cancers and thus become profitable. Defactinib-based programs are at ends of Phase 1 and progressing through Phase 2 for ovarian and pancreatic cancers, as well as mesothelioma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Here is where the analysts come in. I cannot and won't pretend to understand biochemistry at the level required to make a judgment about the full scope of research, progress, competitors' efficacy or side effects of duvelisib, defactinib and other drugs relating to the cancer types that Verastem targets. Nonetheless, a team of experts are paid well to do precisely that, and when they claim that even the lowest likely price for the stock 12 months from now is $6/share, I see at least $1/share up for grabs from current prices (below $5). The S&P 500 hasn't matched or exceeded those kinds of annual returns since 2013.

Justifying the Optimism

1. Regarding duvelisib: "PI3K/mTOR Dual Inhibitor VS-5584 Preferentially Targets Cancer Stem Cells"

This study was important in the eventual licensing of duvelisib, Verastem's most prominent pharmaceutical product and the one closest to FDA approval and commercialization. The results solidify the foundation for Verastem's focus on PI3K-gamma and PI3K-delta pathway inhibition as a targeted attack on persistent cancer stem cells (CSCs). CSCs can frustrate treatment efforts since their survival and activity re-populates bulk cancer cells that may have been destroyed by other therapies. Thus, successful targeting of CSCs, as has been reported from research into the activity of duvelisib, is encouraging. Reducing CSCs cuts the roots from tumor growth, making overall treatment and recovery far more hopeful. Verastem's exclusive licence for duvelisib production, acquired from Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) nearly a year ago, gives Verastem a crucial "economic moat" that winning companies need in order to fend off competition, at least in the short term.

Another news item of note is the recent expansion of a duvelisib study into treating relapsed/refractory peripheral t-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and its Fast Track approval by the FDA.

The FDA's agreement to Fast Track duvelisib-PTCL research is not necessarily a slam-dunk success waiting to happen, but it does there is a substantial market and pent-up demand for duvelisib in regards to relapsed PTCL treatment. This opens an important commercialization opportunity and revenue source for Verastem in the seemingly likely event of eventual FDA approval for duvelisib's treatment of PTCL.

Note that even if the FDA ultimately does not approve duvelisib for PTCL treatment, the anticipation and uncertainty prior to that decision will almost certainly be enough to drive up VSTM price significantly from current levels. Though this isn't in the spirit of long-term investing, short-term trading on sentiment and hopeful expectation could prove lucrative even in the unlikely event of the duvelisib-PTCL research falling through.

2. Regarding defactinib: "Targeting Focal Adhesion Kinase Renders Pancreatic Cancers Responsive to Checkpoint Immunotherapy"

This is encouraging. The takeaway from this article is that FAK inhibition results in significantly better outcomes than a control "vehicle" treatment as well as gemcitabine. Gemcitabine is an an approved chemotherapy drug that targets all reproducing cells it reaches, thereby doing more damage to rapidly-dividing cancer cells. Of course, you can see the shortcoming of gemcitabine already, as many healthy cells in the body also rely on rapid reproduction and are thereby suppressed by gemcitabine. This research offers the hope of significantly decreasing the damage done to healthy tissue without compromising treatment effectiveness against cancer cells. Since defactinib is designed to inhibit the FAK biochemical pathway, this kind of news bodes well for the company's future value.

These charts show FAK inhibitors (FAKi) like defactinib giving superior survival rates with early (microscopic) and late (easily detectable) pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) tumors.

Though late-stage larger tumors corresponded to lower survival rates compared to early-stage (red vs orange line in Graph “a”), the difference is surprisingly small and bodes well for early and late-stage application of defactinib for PDAC treatment.

Cash Crunch and Risk

The only substantial risk I see is when observeing Verastem's decreasing cash pile. The company's website emphasizes:

As of June 30, 2017, Verastem had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $57.9 million compared to $80.9 million as of December 31, 2016.

That's a decrease of $23 million in the most recent 6-month period. Maybe it's a fluke? Let's look further back. Quarterly data gives cash & cash equivalents + short-term liquid investments as follows:

In roughly a year, cash and equivalents went from $37.3M to $27.6M. Short term investments shrunk by roughly $19M, so the total comes to a decrease of $28.9M. This kind of trend, with steepening percent decreases per quarter, throws a wet blanket on the idea of Verastem being a slam-dunk buy at this point. The risk of insufficient cash before duvelisib pulls in revenue is substantial. Further equity or debt financing to continue operations will bring on their own strains, further cooling off company value and its stock price.

At last reported market cap of $178.2M and current cash and equivalents of $57.92M, an investor would be paying $3.07 for a dollar of company cash. This doesn't look like a good deal at the moment.

Compare this ratio to what happened at the close of March 2017. Verastem reported cash of $72.57M and at the time, the company had a market cap of $76.57M. Meaning, an investor buying at that time would have purchased a dollar of Verastem's cash for only $1.05/share. Not a bad deal considering the company's relative prospects at that time easily compensated for the 5 cent premium. Indeed, in the coming months, investors long VSTM were handsomely rewarded.

However, take note. Jumping over a 5 cent/share premium for operating cash is one thing, jumping over a $2.07/share bump is another. That fact, combined with the observation that time seems to work against Verastem's cash reserves, puts significant risk on anyone looking to invest in Verastem at current prices of about $4.50/share.

Conclusion

Duvelisib and defactinib both show promise. Duvelisib is further along Verastem’s pipeline, so, even though it is more likely to start bringing revenues in the near future, its promise and potential is also already more prominently factored into current price of VSTM stock. Defactinib, on the other hand, has the killer combination of promise and uncertainty associated with earlier-stage research that could boost VSTM prices even further once defactinib’s potential is elucidated through further research.

The risk associated with a company that doesn’t have revenue to speak of is, of course, no trifling matter. Verastem's handling of cash reserves is, admittedly, cause for worry. However, it is precisely in situations like this that outsized rewards can be had. I would argue that VSTM stock is a buy for those with some experience or insight into the biotech sector.

