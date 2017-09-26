Gilead's Premium Multiple With A Chinese Kicker

Thesis

The thesis for this article is Gilead's stock price is spring loaded. After being burdened for years with a low PE (Price to Earnings) ratio because of short-sighted negative sentiment, Gilead is on the threshold of more positive narrative.

Gilead's Kite acquisition illustrates Gilead's non financial assets. As these hidden assets become manifest they will set set the stage for reversal of the negative sentiment. When this takes place, Gilead's stock price will move substantially higher.

For the last year, Gilead has suffered from a decidedly subpar PE multiple.

Gilead's (GILD) recent past stock trajectory has suffered as the market has punished it with the lowest PE ratio of any of the the top 25 components of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB). The Morningstar chart below is revealing:

It shows a shocking disparity in PE ratios among these 25 companies. Eight of the top 25 do not even have positive earnings. Of the remaining 17 that actually have positive earnings, Gilead has the only PE ratio in single digits. United Therapeutics #25 and Amgen #1 are the only two others that even have PE's in the teens. The remainder have PE's >20, with several in triple digits.

Gilead's low PE shows that investors have not valued Gilead's earnings stream as highly as they have valued earnings, or prospective earnings, of other companies on this list. One of the reasons was that Gilead's earnings were extraordinarily high. They were not considered, and indeed were proven not to be, sustainable at such a high level.

In fact, Gilead has substantial hidden assets which entitle it to a premium PE multiple despite earnings pressure.

As Gilead's earnings shrank from their exceptional turbo-charged Harvoni HCV cure-induced level of 2014-15, so did faith in Gilead's management and general prospects also shrink. A prevailing meme was that Gilead had lost its way, was poorly managed and was bound for absorption by a more capable peer.

Individual shareholders, particularly those who were singed as Gilead's share price dropped from ~$120 high down to a low approaching half that figure, were bitter. They noted how Gilead had wasted money by buying back its own shares all the while its stock price was tanking. For many this was proof positive of management incompetence.

Some even added charges of management venality. These individuals seized upon the fact that managers regularly sold shares at the same time as the corporation was buying shares. Check out comment streams to SA articles, particularly articles in 2016 and early 2017. Some are quite bitter and distraught.

I have long decried such negativity. I was confident that Gilead had intrinsic highly valuable advantages that assure its outperformance on a long term basis. By reason of these, I have never considered quarterly earnings disappointments as of much significance for those who are investors rather than traders.

In the conclusion to an October 28, 2016 article "Gilead Earnings: What Manner Of Beat Is In Store This Go-'Round?" I noted the following:

Gilead's value proposition is quite simple. It generates huge piles of cash. When it comes to shepherding drugs through the requisite preliminary trials and the ultimate FDA approval process there are few, maybe none, that can match it. This skill set maximizes the value of its pipeline. It also maximizes Gilead's attractiveness to potential joint venture partners ... If Gilead's pipeline disappoints in its upcoming Q4 clinical trials on several of its key compounds, so be it. Gilead can buy growth when it feels the need to do so. Gilead benefits from its ample assets of cash ... and its know-how. It also benefits from its skills at bringing drugs to the world-wide marketplace. Despite this, Gilead's lack of growth has condemned Gilead to underperformance for the last year-plus. It is bloodied but unbowed. By my estimation, it is the very epitome of a keeper, and is in line for significant future outperformance.

While I strongly believe in the significance of these cited advantages, and have emphasized them and others in several articles, I have CSYJ to thank for pointing me to an SEC document specifically confirming their significance. During an email exchange last Friday (9/22/17), CSYJ suggested that I read a portion of Kite's SCHEDULE 14D-9 as filed with the SEC in connection with Gilead's proposed takeover.

This SEC document includes a fascinating, quite detailed, account of the negotiations surrounding the deal. It also includes several paragraphs in support of the rationale of Kite's BOD in approving the deal. I excerpt one of these paragraphs below:

Compatibility and Expanded Financial and Innovative Capacities with Gilead. The Company [Kite's] Board considered the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize its products as a stand-alone company, in particular considering that the Company had not yet commercialized any product to date, and weighed it against Gilead’s demonstrated ability to scale complicated manufacturing processes to meet ever-growing patient demand, Gilead’s successful history in launching innovative, specialty medicines in the United States and internationally, Gilead’s ability to rapidly execute clinical development programs for the benefit of the patient population, and Gilead’s significant cash position and ability to fund research, development and commercialization programs. [emphasis added]

These attributes cited by Kite's BOD are the hidden assets to which I refer as entitling Gilead to a premium PE ratio. They do not appear on any balance sheet. Nonetheless, they provide Gilead with significant advantages. It has instant recognition and respect. When you make a deal with Gilead, you are dealing with one of the very best.



As this process unfolds, Gilead's stock price and market cap will gain significantly.

Old proverbs usually contain great wisdom. In the case of Gilead, the proverb that comes to mind is "nothing succeeds like success". While many shareholders consider today's stock price as the be all end all of a successful investment, biotech managers value additional attributes.

Gilead excels in the types of achievements that draw the admiration of biotech managers. Gilead's success in translating Pharmasset's genius into marketed therapies is unprecendented. In "Gilead: 1 Down, 2 To Go", I recount how Gilead rebounded from its own internal failure to achieve an HCV cure. Rather than lick its wounds, it bought Pharmasset in November 2011.

At the time, Pharmasset had a lead drug candidate it was taking to phase 3 trials. Within two years Gilead parlayed this into an FDA approved therapy which Gilead called Sovaldi. Shortly thereafter, Gilead worked a combination of Sovaldi with ledipasvir. This was approved by the FDA in short order and marketed as Harvoni.

The next step was to develop an HCV cure for all genotypes of the disease. Gilead secured FDA approval for this pan-genotypic cure called Epclusa. It achieved all this within a scant five years of its Pharmasset acquisition. Still not satisfied, Gilead took it one step further to obtain FDA approval for Vosevi, which cures HCV in certain patients who have failed other regimens.

Gilead successes as outlined, together with its successes in marketing its sundry HIV therapies, provide Gilead with a valuable portfolio of expertise. Such expertise gives Gilead entree when it comes to closing deals that matches or exceeds any other.

Gilead began its Kite overture in early 2017. It turned these into an executed merger contract by August 28, 2017. I have seen no projections for when the deal might close, but based on history I do not expect it to be long delayed.

Once it closes, the merged company will have to proceed along the path of securing FDA approvals. While FDA approvals for cutting edge gene therapy may not be simple analogs of approvals for Gilead's more traditional therapies, Kite is further along in the FDA approval process for its lead candidate than was Pharmasset

Kite's lead candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel, has a PDUFA date of November 29, 2017. A recent Fortune article notes that Novartis' recent approval of CAR-T therapy, kymriah, bodes well for Kite's prospects.

Accordingly, I expect that the Gilead/Kite combination will meet its FDA challenge in short order. If unexpected issues arise Gilead and Kite certainly have the chops to get these fixed, if not in their own combined shops, then with additional acquisitions.

FDA approval of Kite's gene therapy process will not provide Gilead with any instant earnings boost. However, it will show the prospects for such a boost, which prospects alone will improve the narrative for Gilead assuring that it will command a premium market multiple notwithstanding ongoing earnings challenges.

Until the Kite deal closes there is always the chance of an interruption to the deal. The fact that Kite's stock price has hovered close to, but less than, the deal price convinces me that the deal will go thru as expected.

Further enhancing Gilead's prospective multiple, China's FDA recently approved Sovaldi for sale in China.

CSYJ, frequent participant in Gilead SA comment streams and a sage on all things Gilead, emailed to alert me to Gilead's 9/25/17 release that China's FDA has now approved Sovaldi. The release notes that clinical trials are ongoing in China to secure the approval of Harvoni.

It will take time for Gilead to translate this approval into earnings. Note a particularly helpful comment stream to my recent SA article: "Winning In China's HCV Travails" wherein CSYJ and others speculate as to the earnings impact of such an approval.

Conclusion

For the past two years, investors have been chary about valuing Gilead's earnings as highly as they do those of its peers. There have been five components to the Gilead story. These were (1) its HCV franchise, (2) its smaller HIV franchise, (3) its even smaller other FDA approved therapies, (4) its pipeline and finally (5) its prospective deals.

Until recently, the constant draining of revenues from (1) have overshadowed the other four. The net result has been lower present earnings and few expectations for recovery any time soon.

At the present time this situation is changing dramatically. Gilead's HIV earnings are no longer a little brother to its HCV earnings. Gilead has pulled the trigger on a major exciting merger, while retaining enough dry powder that additional deals remain possible if needed. Its HCV earnings are beginning to level off and, with the recent China FDA approval, have potential to grow.

Further, Gilead's pipeline remains. I am expecting that we will hear good news from it over the next few years.

In sum, Gilead is a compelling story, now more than ever.

Gilead's downside risks have not disappeared. If and when the Kite deal closes, its novel technology may prove impractical or overly expensive. Gilead's HCV therapies may lose their market dominance in the face of new entries from AbbVie and others. Merck's HCV patent appeals could take a negative turn.

There can be no doubt that Gilead is playing in a tough league. My assessment is that it is well situated to meet such challenges.

As is often the case, I thank former Gilead employee and regular SA commenter, CSYJ for his ongoing helpful advice without which this posting would not have been possible. CSYJ has not read this article nor approved of its content. Any errors are entirely mine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares In Gilead or IBB over the next 72 hours.