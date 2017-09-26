Francesca's Holdings - The Weighty Ifs Impeding Its Treasure Hunt Aspirations

The company is still struggling with the same three key factors it has struggled with for six years: its strategy, its core demographic and its product.

Comparable store sales declined year-over-year for the tenth time in the past 18 quarters. Its CMO left. Its full-year guidance had to be lowered.

A year after announcing its most recent CEO appointment, its seventh management team in six years, Francesca's Holdings is struggling yet again.

In late 2016, I opted to drop my coverage on several companies no longer fitting my investment club's strategy. Francesca's Holdings (FRAN) fell into that group. In late 2012, I published only my second article at Seeking Alpha about Francesca's. My club was looking for growth at a reasonable price and Francesca's was a “hot” stock.

Despite the market's excitement about Francesca's growth at the time, my article was not bullish. In fact, for four years, I found little reason to be bullish about Francesca's.

I don't believe Francesca's will be a mall mainstay in 2020.

Although Francesca's has never been on my investment club's radar, the decision was bittersweet.

On the sweet side of the decision, I would no longer be bombarded after every earnings report. I routinely caught grief about my anti-Francesca's sentiment from a few readers. One particular SA reader attacked repeatedly and even chose to attack on a personal level.

because you can't fit into their clothes you are angered at Francesca's.

No, “Mike” has never seen me. Yes, on any given day, there's no doubt this is inappropriate. In this day of highly sensitive political correctness, it doesn't just cross a line, it storms right through it. But, honestly, because much of what I had deduced about Francesca's had been proven, it was easy to ignore this specific reader's predictable, frustrated outbursts.

A few weeks ago, another SA member asked if I'd kept up with the company. As a Francesca's pessimist, it seemed an inopportune time to up and chime in after a prolonged absence. Francesca's was, yet again, in the midst of turmoil.

On August 21, the company announced the resignation of its CMO (chief merchandising officer), Laurie Hummel. Ms. Hummel had been with Francesca's less than two years. On October 29, 2015, Francesca's announced her appointment with a start date of November 30. She replaced the prior CMO, Ms. Sei Jin Alt, who had been with Francesca's for five years.

Alongside the CMO announcement, Francesca's shared preliminary second quarter results. Comparable store sales would decline yet again. In the past eighteen quarters, over half the time, the CSS comparison has been negative.

A week later, the soured expectations for the September 6 quarterly report were negatively impacting Francesca's stock price. The high of $22.39 in early December 2016 had dwindled to lows below $7.00 (approximately 20% lower than my original price projection in 2012 of $8.59 in 2019).

In its first quarter reporting, Francesca's guided second quarter revenue at $120 million to $124 million and earnings at $0.13 to $0.18 per share. On September 6, Francesca's reported revenue of $119.7 million and EPS of $0.20. Revenue did increase 3.8% year-over-year but its boutique location growth was 6%. Comparable store sales declined 3%.

Net income declined over 31% year-over-year even though the company's share repurchases decreased the outstanding share count by 5%. The profit margin declined to 6.1% for the quarter and to 5.1% for the first six months.

Francesca's updated its full-year guidance for fiscal 2017, which ends February 3, 2018. The revenue projection dropped approximately 9% to 10% from the original range of $527 million to $543 million to an updated range of $481 million to $491 million. The earnings per share projection dropped approximately 33% to 36% from a range of $1.11 to $1.21 to an updated range of $0.71 to $0.81.

Several authors offered opinions on the company's most recent quarter (here, here and here). Of the three, two seemed to offer bullish, but hesitant, opinions and the third opted to pass on an investment in FRAN. Ever leery myself about Francesca's, I felt there were still a few points worthy of discussion. I'll mention here this discussion will not include the impacts of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. My sincere well wishes do go out to Francesca's employees and customers impacted by the devastation.

I'll start with the back-to-school excuse discussed in Jared Orr's piece.

What I think is important here for this report are two things: 1) The merchandise margin came in flat vs. (130 bps) guidance and 2) inventory turns improved to 7.3x (vs. 6.6x last year and 7.1x in 1Q). Both of these metrics show me that the fix-the-margin narrative is alive and well. On the call, management pointed to merchandising missteps for the back-to-school season, and while comp was sluggish, it could still preserve the merchandise margin.

In both the press release and on the earnings call, management mentioned its back-to-school dilemma.

We believe that the recent downturn in business is primarily reflective of merchandising missteps. We are taking decisive actions to efficiently move through our back-to-school product and to get back on track as we turn the corner into the holiday season. Our back-to-school was very challenging as our assortment didn't resonate with our customer.

Let's look at that customer. Francesca's has consistently shared the same description of its target demographic in its annual report.

While our broad assortment appeals to women of varying ages and diverse backgrounds, from value-conscious to the more affluent, our core guest is a fashion conscious woman between the ages of 18 and 35. She tends to be college educated and has moderate to high disposable income. She enjoys shopping for the latest fashions and is attracted to our upscale boutique shopping environment, compelling value proposition and highly personalized customer service. We believe she spends a higher proportion of her income on fashion than the general population. (emphasis added)

Based on that description, there's no reason for Francesca's to be so deeply tied to back-to-school merchandise. Its core guest has already been to school and Francesca's doesn't supply its core guest's children.

No doubt, the back-to-school season may inflate mall traffic. But considering that traffic is much more likely to be shopping in other areas of the mall for children's and teens' clothing and supplies, there's hardly justification for Francesca's to distinctly key on the season. It certainly shouldn't be critical enough to bust a quarter.

To its credit, the company finally acknowledged the disconnect.

Second, we have been too focused on the younger end of our customer spectrum.

It remains to be seen if change will follow.

The second discussion point originated in the comments section on Josh Arnold's article.

FRAN thrives on the treasure hunt experience and that doesn't really translate online. I don't expect the online business will ever be significant but FRAN offers something an online store cannot and I think that's part of the charm for consumers.

Francesca's hasn't truly thrived since the fall of 2012, and its charm has been lackluster as well. It's even vacillated about this “treasure hunt” ideal. Yet, in that vein, is there a bigger treasure hunt than the one offered online? Pinterest developed an entire business model to assist hunters with their hunts. Nevertheless, Francesca's approach is not wholly in line with the opinion expressed above as it pegged its e-commerce business as a top priority:

Our number one growth initiative continues to be to increase e-commerce business from roughly 7% penetration today to the mid-teens over the next five years. (emphasis added)

Acknowledging Francesca's core guest is aged 18 to 35 means understanding this guest is categorized as a “millennial.” And according to Small Business Trends, 72% of millennials shop online before going to the physical store. They “favor” retailers active on social media and offering mobile functionality. Seventy-three percent use their smartphones to buy merchandise. Half will be influenced by a retailer's online ratings and reviews. It would be to its own further peril for Francesca's to ignore these stats.

The company is markedly behind the retail curve on delivering on millennials' expectations. It is just now piloting programs allowing purchases made in-store to ship to-home and purchases made online to be picked up in-store. Currently, it is targeting initial roll-out of these programs by the end of 2017.

Francesca's would be better served if it could electronically capture millennials' attention and draw them to the brick-and-mortar locale for this so-called “treasure hunt.” In that regard, 95% of millennial shoppers respond positively to rewards, discounts and coupons delivered digitally. Unfortunately, Francesca's is just now piloting a loyalty program. It expects a roll-out to all stores in early 2018 if the pilot is successful.

The focus will be on increasing guest engagement by surprising and delighting her with free gifts, early access to planned promotions and special events.

On a final note (and expressed already), I've questioned for years whether Francesca's was actually delivering on its purported “treasure hunt” experience.

For there to be a treasure hunt, there must be treasure to hunt. In other words, is it reasonable for Francesca's to offer similar offerings as its competitors and also tout it as treasure? Just because Francesca's carries a "shallow" or limited quantity does not alone make the offering a treasure.

In the past, as management teams changed, new management admitted the company's failure to deliver.

After just a short tenure, Michael Barnes described the company's boutiques and merchandise (emphasis added):

They do not feel like, you know, you're having to really dig to find the merchandise that you came into the store to look for. We need to be a point of differentiation from the sea of sameness out there.

The most recent CMO, Ms. Hummel, even somewhat abandoned the model by implementing a significant change in merchandising strategy (emphasis added):

There are many tactics that fall under this initiative, but some of the most impactful are focusing on key items that are our most loved items ... we are ensuring that these items are in stock across locations.

And yet, these many years later, Francesca's continues to flail about with its core concept:

Third, as we gradually narrowed our vendor base over the last few years, we shifted too many receipts to vendors who service big box retailers and away from our traditional West Coast supplier base. While we continue to add our Francesca’s touch to the product, some of the current assortment was too similar to items being sold by other retailers. We believe this has made our assortments less special eroding some of the uniqueness of our offering, which in turn has made us more susceptible to competition on pricing. (emphasis added)

A simple online comparison of pearl-embellished jeans clearly illustrates the problem.

Two of the pairs depicted above are offered from mall anchors and can be purchased for less than Francesca's option. J.C. Penney's (JCP) option is on sale for $29.99 marked down from $59. Macy's (M) option is also on sale, marked down from $54.00 to $42.99. Francesca's option is offered at its regular price of $48.00.

And this was the case on September 21, despite the company's confession in early September.

First, value has always been a key component of our formula. While our ticketed price points in most of our categories have been consistent year-over-year, the weighting of the assortment has skewed to the higher ticketed price points. We believe this has given our guests a sense that we are more pricey than we were in the past.

The company's observations are eerily reminiscent of my impression after an initial visit in December 2012.

Francesca's offered the same primary-colored jeans, sleeveless silky, flimsy tops and felted jackets that are predominant on other retailer racks this season. Albeit, Francesca's is offering them at higher boutique prices.

From December 2012 to October 2016, through seven management teams, Francesca's has struggled with:

delivering on its core concept - broad and shallow merchandising for a treasure hunt experience,

delivering to its core demographic – the 18 to 35 year-old college-educated female with disposable income and

delivering its intended product – unique value for a compelling price.

Date CEO President Year beginning 2012 John De Meritt Non-existent position 08/01/12 John De Meritt Neill Davis 01/01/13 Neill Davis Theresa Backes 01/27/14 Neill Davis Neill Davis 12/05/14 Michael Barnes Michael Barnes 05/17/16 Richard Kunes (interim) Richard Kunes (interim) 09/20/16 Steven Lawrence Steven Lawrence

It could be argued no one has had the reins in the top spot long enough to make a true difference. The longest tenure is 23 months at CEO by Mr. Davis from January 2013 to December 2014. Mr. Barnes lasted just 18 months. In his attempts to fix things, Mr. Barnes did manage to increase the company's recurring SG&A expenses at a greater pace than sales growth or location growth. These expenses were for IT, marketing and personnel and were considered necessary for survival.

In his defense, Mr. Lawrence has had the reins just a year. He needs another eleven months to claim the longevity title. Whether he can last another eleven months is less a question than whether he can infix positive impact on the company's woes. Not realizing it tends to be a recurring event, potential investors may be intrigued by the company's identification and admission of problems. Long-term shareholders, most likely sitting on a paper loss, may well be tired of hearing yet another voice cite the same old, same old.

Alongside the nagging issues, Mr. Lawrence will also be searching for a CMO. It's certainly not the first time the company has been devastated by its lack of succession planning. It should not be ignored Ms. Hummel and Mr. Lawrence had worked together before at Stage Stores (SSI). Since Ms. Hummel preceded Mr. Lawrence at Francesca's, this next hire will truly reflect Mr. Lawrence's selection prowess - or lack thereof. Can he finally find a CMO capable of resuscitating this “treasure hunt” aspiration?

In December 2012, my fair value estimation for Francesca's was $8.59 by 2019. Obviously, its share price has fallen lower and faster than expected. Ironically, that estimation now represents 20% upside. While this may appear enticing, in my opinion, the unpredictability at Francesca's still measures too risky for a long-term investment. If Mr. Lawrence can last another year, find a providential CMO, make significant progress on the same old nagging issues as well as begin meeting millennial expectations, Francesca's might eventually offer compelling value - online, in stores and in portfolios. But that is a weighty list of “ifs” in an industry itself fighting for vitality. And based on Francesca's history with CEO tenure, another 12 months is a very long time.

